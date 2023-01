Police say two men are facing murder charges for a stabbing in Spring Valley.

According to police, 52-year-old Luis Pinduisaca-Villa was found dead just after 1 a.m. Thursday lying in the road near Johnson Street.

Oscar Garcia-Garcia, 27, and Eustaquio Diaz-Gutierrez, 40, are both charged with second degree murder.

Both suspects have already been arraigned and are being held in Rockland County Jail.

No motive has been released.