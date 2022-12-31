Read full article on original website
Related
agupdate.com
South Dakota extends in-state tuition
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota’s six public universities plan to offer in-state tuition rates to students from Wisconsin and Illinois by next fall. The South Dakota Advantage plan has until now offered in-state tuition to undergraduates and graduate students from Colorado, Iowa, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota and Wyoming residents, the Argus Leader reported. The Board of Regents voted to add Wisconsin and Illinois to the list earlier this month.
Missouri home to two of America’s loneliest cities
KSNF/KODE — Whether it’s your neighbor, a relative, or a coworker, there’s a good chance you know someone who lives alone. In fact, more than 36 million Americans, or 29% of all U.S. households, are one-person households, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. And the trend of living solo shows no signs of slowing down […]
kmmo.com
GOVERNOR PARSON REPORTS THAT INCOME TAXES WILL BE LOWER FOR MISSOURIANS IN 2023
Missouri taxpayers can expect to pay 5 percent less in income taxes in 2023. According to Governor Mike Parson, every taxpaying Missourian will see an income tax reduction in 2023. This tax cut is uniform and across the board for every taxpaying Missourian no matter their background, income, or job...
kbsi23.com
Missouri taxpayers to pay five percent less in income taxes in 2023
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – The calendar officially has struck 2023, which means if you are a Missouri taxpayer, you will pay fewer income taxes in the new year. According to Gov. Mike Parson’s office, “every taxpaying Missourian will see an income reduction in 2023,” according to a news release.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Missouri HealthNet customers could lose coverage
Missouri residents who are receiving benefits from MO HealthNet are going to have to prepare to resume annual renewals of their eligibility for the program following a change to federal law. Beginning April 1, 2023, anyone on MO HealthNet (Missouri’s version of Medicaid) will again face annual renewals after having...
northwestmoinfo.com
After Passage of Amendment 3, Large Purge of Marijuana Possession Convictions is Ahead for Missouri
(MISSOURINET) – Missouri law enforcement officers and the courts are working through changes following November’s passage of Amendment 3, which legalized recreational marijuana. Randolph County Prosecuting Attorney Stephanie Luntsford says caseloads may change, and not just for drug cases. Luntsford says the provision to clearing marijuana possession convictions...
Missouri Flooding: Heavy Rains Turn Roads Into Rivers in Pics Posted by Fire Department
Missouri is now experiencing extensive flooding as heavy rain turns roads into rivers from Monday night to early Tuesday morning. In its latest Facebook post, the Campbell Volunteer Fire Department in Campbell, Missouri shared images of the damage caused by the flooding. “Lots of flooding around,” the post reads. “Be safe. We have guys out doing what they can, but not a lot we can do until the water goes down.”
Recreational cannabis is now legal in Missouri. Here’s how to talk to your kids about it
With the passing of Amendment 3 in November, parents in Missouri now have a new conversation to navigate: Adult cannabis (marijuana) use. As someone who works in alcohol and drug education, I’ve seen firsthand the impacts of substance use disorder in our communities, particularly on young people. Talking about drugs and alcohol with your kids […] The post Recreational cannabis is now legal in Missouri. Here’s how to talk to your kids about it appeared first on Missouri Independent.
kmmo.com
MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF LABOR AND INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS ANNOUNCES STATE MINIMUM WAGE INCREASE FOR 2023
The Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations has announced the state minimum wage has been increased to $12.00 per hour effective January 1, 2023. Proposition B, which was approved by Missouri voters in 2018 provided that the minimum wage would increase 85 cents per hour each year through 2023. Private businesses are required to pay the minimum except for retail and service businesses whose gross annual revenues are less than $500,000. The minimum wage law does not apply to public employers or allow the state’s minimum wage rate to be lower than the federal minimum wage.
What is Missouri’s minimum wage for 2023?
Missouri's minimum wage will increase by 85 cents per hour at the start of the 2023 year.
kjluradio.com
Governor Parson extends executive order for Gygr-Gas propane customers
Governor Mike Parson issues a new executive order, extending relief for former customers of a Boonville-based propane company. Parson signed Executive Order 22-11 on Thursday, allowing customers who have propane tanks owned by Gygr-Gas to seek propane from other companies through January 31. The original order, issued December 15, set the deadline for January 1.
Missouri Has Wild Animals You May Want To Avoid? Oh Yes We Do!
I am a big animal lover, and for the most part, I believe animals should be left alone in their natural habitat and just exist as nature intended. If you get to see one from a distance, especially if they are rare, it can be quite cool. But these are wild animals, and they can be dangerous. If you happen to encounter one, you may want to just avoid them and get to a safe spot. Here are 4 to be on the lookout for:
Greg Abbott received about $400,000 to bus migrants: Do you know how many of them have been transported?
A huge amount with lots of tension. For so many months, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has been moving migrants from his state and has sent many of them to New York, Chicago and Washington, D.C.
A New Missouri Law Outlaws Camping On Public Land? Yes It’s True
As we are now in the year 2023, there are some new Missouri laws on the books. One in particular is placing local shelters and advocates for the homeless on notice. The law prohibits sleeping or camping outdoors on public property. The state passed the law over the summer. It...
kansascitymag.com
Missouri now has the nation’s most liberal cannabis laws—here are six surprising stats
Recreational marijuana will be available in Missouri starting sometime in “early February.” That’s just three months after legalization. When Colorado and Washington state legalized it a decade ago, it took them nearly two years to get recreational dispensaries up and running. 168. The number of mid-sized joints...
Is a front license plate required in Missouri?
As people hit the roads for Memorial Day weekend, motorists may see some vehicles without a front license plate attached. This may leave some travelers confused as to whether that Is that allowed in Missouri and Illinois?
Road deaths in Missouri exceed 2021 numbers
MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) —With today starting the new year, the Missouri Department of Transportation’s (MoDOT) website shows there have been 1,017 deaths on Missouri roadways for 2022. In 2021, the death toll reached 1,011, breaking the 1,000 threshold for the first time since 2006. This makes the second year in a row that deaths on Missouri […]
Hidden Treasures In Missouri? You Should Check Out These 10
The new year is officially here. 2023. If you were to make any resolutions, it may not be a bad idea to try and make some time to check out some of the hidden treasures that the Show Me State has to offer. They will be lost no more! If you find them.
northwestmoinfo.com
Feds Extend Deadline on REAL-ID Enforcement
(MISSOURINET) – The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has extended the REAL ID enforcement deadline, including in Missouri. Alisa Nelson reports.
kcur.org
Marijuana is legal in Missouri but driving while high is not. How do police detect impaired driving?
In November, Missouri voted to legalize recreational marijuana, joining 20 other states that had already done so. That decision opened the door to easier access to the drug for medical purposes and an opportunity to expunge past marijuana-related crimes. It also raised the risk of someone consuming cannabis products and then choosing to drive.
Comments / 4