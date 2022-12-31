Read full article on original website
nomadlawyer.org
12 Best Places to live in North Dakota
Best Places to live in North Dakota: With picturesque scenery, plenty of job opportunities, a welcoming community, a vibrant arts scene, and excellent quality of life, North Dakota has much to boast of. This small state in the US is called the “Legendary State” and there’s a good reason why....
agupdate.com
South Dakota extends in-state tuition
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota’s six public universities plan to offer in-state tuition rates to students from Wisconsin and Illinois by next fall. The South Dakota Advantage plan has until now offered in-state tuition to undergraduates and graduate students from Colorado, Iowa, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota and Wyoming residents, the Argus Leader reported. The Board of Regents voted to add Wisconsin and Illinois to the list earlier this month.
Where people are moving: North Dakota ranked 37 for growth state
While moving traffic had slowed down for most of America, it remained busy in North Dakota.
The 8 Grossest Foods People Eat In North Dakota
How many of these dishes do you eat? (PHOTOS)
KNOX News Radio
Burgum calls for tax relief, infrastructure investment in State of State
With North Dakota’s financial picture in good shape Governor Doug Burgum says it’s time to make strategic investments in the state’s future. During his State of the State message today (Tuesday) Burgum says that includes efforts to further diversify the economy…invest in infrastructure…education…support research…and improve government services.
PLAN NOW! Platinum Country Star To Headline ND State Fair
Thou it may be cold, chilly, snowy and we are all dreaming of summer. Happy New Year to North Dakota, as summer concerts are shaping up to make for a 'Record Year' of concerts. Released over the weekend was news that had many of us jumping for joy. Causing some of us to immediately start marking our 2023 calendars and planners for events that only come about at times it seems, once in a blue moon. The North Dakota State Fair is working hard again to put together another round of amazing concerts in Minot. The North Dakota State Fari kicks off July 21, 2023 and runs through July 29, 2023 and already is being billed as "The 2023 NDSF is gonna be BIG!"
BCA: Minnesota teen missing since mid-November found safe in North Dakota
A 17-year-old Minnesota girl has been found safe after she was initially declared missing in mid-November. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said Chloe Lynn Garcia was found safe on Monday in Jamestown, North Dakota. No further details were supplied concerning her disappearance or discovery. Garcia was originally reported missing...
Looking to the New Year: North Dakota’s Hydrogen Hub
NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum announced this Fall, he has signed a memorandum of understanding with the governors of Minnesota, Montana and Wisconsin to develop a regional clean hydrogen hub to help meet the nation’s clean energy, transportation, and agricultural needs.And this year, our state plans to develop this more. North […]
kfgo.com
Former ND Lt. Gov. has no regrets about decision to resign
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – The former North Dakota Lieutenant Governor said he has no regrets about stepping away from that role. Brent Sanford has served since 2017. Last month, he announced he was leaving, effective Jan. 2. He said he had been thinking about stepping away for several months, but Gov. Burgum asked him to stay and help develop the budget.
KFYR-TV
North Dakota wildlife in the cold
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakotans were able to survive late-December’s bitterly cold temperatures by staying inside warm buildings or adding multiple layers to venture out. North Dakota wildlife has fewer options when it comes to braving the cold. To survive in the extreme conditions, animals will often lie down in tree rows or other protected areas to stay warm and rely on stored energy to keep them warm in below zero temps.
The 10 Worst Named Towns In North Dakota & Minnesota
Okay, fear not. This is not a sophomoric article about "ris·qué" town names in North Dakota or Minnesota. Somebody cue Beavis and Butthead and their signature giggles. This will be a "safe" article to read at work or at home. As you might know, if you have ever...
valleynewslive.com
North Dakota State of the State Address
BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Governor Doug Burgum delivered the 2023 State of the State address in Bismarck on Tuesday afternoon. Burgum spoke on the first day of 68th Legislative Assembly at the State Capitol. The Governor called for significant infrastructure investment, highlighting opportunities to diversify and grow the...
One North Dakota Lake Stays Warm & Open Year Round
Tired of ice fishing and all this snow this winter?. In most cases, unless you have a track machine you are not getting around easily on our frozen lakes this winter in North Dakota. Longing for days on the water in a boat instead of an ice house?. Did you...
North Dakota: Unplug This Appliance Or Your Home Could Be Toast
You should always unplug this appliance when not in use. A Glyndon, Minnesota family found out the hard way after a home fire destroyed many of their personal belongings and kitchen. Glyndon is located just east of Moorhead, Minnesota. This story happened back in June of 21 but is a...
Ranked: 4 Beautiful But Underrated Beaches In North Dakota
North Dakota may not be known for its beaches, but it actually has some hidden gems that are worth a visit. Here are four beautiful but underrated beaches in North Dakota:. 1. Lake Metigoshe State Park Beach: Located in Bottineau, this beach is a popular spot for swimming, boating, and fishing. It has crystal clear waters and a sandy shore, making it a perfect place to relax and enjoy the outdoors. The park also has several campgrounds, so you can stay overnight and make a weekend out of it.
KFYR-TV
Extremes and historic blizzards: 2022 North Dakota weather recap
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - What was the most memorable weather event of 2022? There’s a lot to choose from as Mother Nature brought the extremes and blizzards to North Dakota. 2022 kept meteorologists busy, to say the least. From historic blizzards in April to impactful severe thunderstorms and then a record start to our 2022-2023 snow season, this year brought it all.
Grandmother remembers grandson who died during South Dakota blizzard
Blizzard conditions on the Rosebud Reservation made it difficult for emergency services to reach Honor Beauvais who later died at the hospital.
mydakotan.com
Walkin’ on Water
A non-resident asks, “What makes you darned North Dakotan’s so special?”. Incredulous non-resident -- “Are all North Dakotans so arrogant and pompous?”. Oh yes. In North Dakota we walk on water, at least some of us do. Really, we have no choice if we want to visit a favorite lake sometime during our nine months or so of winter. But hey, we’re not the only state to make that claim. There's a few other folks in the northern tier of states that are just as crazy about being on the ice.
KNOX News Radio
Business News: UND demo…minimum wage & GF Town Square
Shrugging off rampant inflation and rising interest rates, the U.S. economy grew at an unexpectedly strong 3.2% annual pace from July through September. The rise in gross domestic product — the economy’s output in goods and services — marked a return to growth after consecutive drops in the January-March and April-June periods. Driving the third-quarter growth were strong exports and healthy consumer spending.
kxnet.com
Life Hacks to help you through the North Dakota winter
NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — It’s officially winter, and KX News has some life hacks to help you get through the season. Now that frost is a common occurrence on our cars in the mornings, you can place plastic bags on side mirrors overnight, so they’ll be frost-free when you need them.
