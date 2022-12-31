Read full article on original website
Corn closed the week 12 and a half cents higher. Last week, private exporters announced sales of 7 million bushels of corn to Mexico. In the weekly export inspections report, corn inspections totaled 33.7 million bushels for the week ending Thursday, Dec. 22. Total inspections in 2022-2023 are now at 348 million bushels, down 28 percent from the previous year. USDA is estimating corn exports at 2.15 billion bushels in 2022-2023, down 13 percent from the previous year.
Chinese COVID outbreak shaking grain markets
China, the world’s largest soybean buyer, is moving to unwind coronavirus measures on travelers from early January, putting it on track to emerge from three years of self-imposed global isolation. That’s set to buoy demand for crops, according to Maxar Technologies. Reuters reported that the relaxing of health...
Breakthroughs take steps toward net zero
The damage caused by climate change during this past year was at times so immense it was hard to comprehend. In Pakistan alone, extreme summer flooding killed thousands, displaced millions and caused more than $40 billion in losses. Fall floods in Nigeria killed hundreds and displaced more than 1 million people. Droughts in Europe, China and the United States dried once-unstoppable rivers and slowed the flows of commerce on major arteries like the Mississippi River and the Rhine River.
Rate of increase in inflation begins to slow
The market projected the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates a half point and that is exactly what happened in December, according to Bryon Parman, NDSU Extension agricultural finance specialist at the last NDSU ag economics webinar for 2022. “Inflation kept increasing – it stayed persistent,” Parman said. “We started...
Emissions fight critical for dairy
The global dairy industry is working to reduce the overall increase in greenhouse-gas emissions. But to reach the Global Dairy Platform’s goal of net-zero emissions by 2050 the industry needs to reduce annual emissions or find ways to compensate for unavoidable emissions. There will be no one solution to...
