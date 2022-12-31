Read full article on original website
'90s R&B Singer Chilli Is Dating This 'Boy Meets World' Star
Just after we rang in the new year, news reports confirmed that love is in the air for famed R&B singer, Rozanda “Chilli” Thomas. The entertainer rose to fame as one-third of the Grammy-award-winning '90s girl’s group, TLC. Although the group retired following the death of Lisa...
Kirstie Alley's $40 Million Fortune & Multiple Properties 'Will Go To Her Kids & Charities,' Claims Insider
Though Kirstie Alley may have lightened her workload in the years leading up to her death, the late actress — who passed from colon cancer at age 71 on Monday, December 5 — was said to have a $40 million fortune as well as a few properties across the country.According to Radar, she owned a home in Wichita, Kans., as well as one in Clearwater, Fla., the latter of which she purchased in 2008 for $1.8 million. In 2021, the Cheers lead sold off a home in California for $7.8 million, and a year prior, the Emmy winner revealed she...
Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter accused of raping a 17-year-old on tour bus
Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter has been accused of raping a 17-year-old girl. A woman named Shannon "Shay" Ruth filed a lawsuit against the singer on Thursday, alleging the incident occurred in 2001 on a tour bus in Tacoma, Washington.Ruth, who is now 39, filed the lawsuit in Las Vegas where Carter lives, according to a press release from her lawyers from Corsiglia, McMahon & Allard law firm. Ruth is on the autism spectrum and has a mild case of cerebral palsy. She alleges she was on an autograph line when Carter, now 42, invited her onto his tour bus. He allegedly...
Spice Girl’s Daughter Is the Spitting Image of Her Mom in '90s-Themed Photoshoot
Melanie Brown's daughter is following in her mom's iconic footsteps. Phoenix, the 23-year-old daughter of Spice Girls alum Mel B, also known as "Scary Spice," is taking a page out of her mom's book in her latest photoshoot, where she re-created some of the singer's most memorable '90s looks. In...
Kirstie Alley’s last photo, final TV performance before death
Kirstie Alley’s final television appearance, on “The Masked Singer” in April, was just over seven months before her death. Alley, who died at 71 after a battle with colon cancer, had a short stint in the singing competition as the Baby Mammoth. The “Cheers” star, dressed in the fuzzy costume, came out singing “Walkin’ After Midnight” by Patsy Cline during Week 7 of the show’s seventh season — getting a standing ovation from the four panelists. The following week, Alley competed in a duel competition against Space Bunny — later revealed to be Shaggy — in order to stay in the running. She sang...
Party in the USA: Here’s How to Watch Miley Cyrus’ New Year’s Eve Special Online
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. New Year’s Eve specials are always a fun way to ring in the new year, and viewers are spoiled for choice this holiday season. You’ve got CNN’s New Year’s Eve Show with Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve on ABC and joining the star-studded ranks, are Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton with Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party. This is the second year NBC will be airing Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party. Last year, Pete Davidson joined...
Josh Groban Has Dated Many Talented Women — Does He Have a Wife Now?
Singer, actor, and composer Josh Groban became famous for his tear-jerking songs that nearly everyone can relate to. Many recall hearing his 2003 hit “You Raise Me Up” at a graduation or practically any other high school–related event. Article continues below advertisement. Since his successful single dropped,...
'Today' Fans Are Losing It Over Hoda Kotb’s Huge Career Announcement: 'Can’t Wait!!'
Prepare to see – and hear – a lot more of Hoda Kotb in 2023, as the Today Show host just revealed that her highly-acclaimed podcast will be returning for another exciting season later this year!. Hoda Kotb’s Podcast Is Returning For A Third Season. On December...
Valerie Bertinelli, 62, goes bare as she welcomes the New Year, more stars without makeup in 2023
Wonderwall.com is rounding up photos of your favorite celebs revealing what they look like without makeup in 2023, starting with this beauty…. "This new year day is coming in so much happier than last year's. From a young age, New Year's Day has been one of my absolute favorite days, for the last 5-6 years it's been one of the saddest. No more," a makeup-free Valerie Bertinelli captioned a video on Instagram that showed her twirling around as Taylor Swift's song "Clean" played on Jan. 1. "There is so much to look forward to now, when before it just looked endlessly sad, scary, lonely and stressful," the actress — who was marking her first New year's Day since getting divorced — continued. "I have no idea what's ahead for me and I'm not worried. I'm free. This new years day, 2023, is the first day of the rest of my life! I wish all of you every bit of joy and happiness and kindness that you claim. It's all yours. Grab it! Happy New Year Love you."
Chicago Fire Fans Think Kelly Severide Hasn't Been The Same Since Season 2
Of all the first responders on NBC's action-drama "Chicago Fire," Taylor Kinney's Lt. Kelly Severide stands out as one of the show's most relatable and popular characters, despite also being one of the most taciturn personalities on this One Chicago hit. And while Severide may sometimes come across as simply fulfilling the strong-and-silent-type addition to the show's proven formula of firefighting heroics and equally fiery personal relationships, he also has his sensitive-bro moments now and then. For instance, his close bond with former Captain Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer) found the two men frequently sharing advice on (or commiserating about) the women in their lives.
Meet The Late Kirstie Alley’s Two Amazing Children
Kirstie Alley, who died recently at 71 from cancer, tied the knot with actor Parker Stevenson on December 22, 1983. Sadly, she suffered a miscarriage in 1990 when she was three months pregnant, the actress later discussing her fertility challenges in the 2005 memoir, How to Lose Your Ass and regain Your Life, opening up about how she struggled physically and emotionally after her pregnancy loss.
Miley Cyrus, Paris Hilton and Sia Sing ‘Stars Are Blind’ at NYE Event: Watch
Miley Cyrus, Paris Hilton and Sia... the newest girl group?. The three pop stars came together for a collaboration on Dec. 31 during Cyrus' New Year's Eve special on NBC. During the television special, Cyrus covered a handful of songs from other artists. Sia and the Hannah Montana alum took the stage to perform the 2000's chart-topper "Stars Are Blind," off of Hilton's debut album, Paris.
Sara Bareilles Reveals She's Engaged to Joe Tippett After 5 Years Together: 'What a Gift You Are'
Sara Bareilles and Joe Tippett met while working together on the musical adaptation of Adrienne Shelly's 2007 film Waitress — for which the "Brave" singer wrote the score Sara Bareilles and Joe Tippett are engaged! The singer, 43, revealed in an Instagram post early Sunday morning that Tippett, 40, proposed to her. "Yes to marrying this man. It's an easy, earned, relaxed YES," Bareilles wrote alongside a photograph of herself looking adoringly at Tippett. "@joetipps you are exactly who I want. The more I know you the more I know I...
Sara Bareilles Says “Yes to Marrying” Joe Tippett
Sara Bareilles is ringing in 2023 by announcing plans to marry longtime boyfriend Joe Tippett. The musician and Girls5Eva star took to Instagram on New Year’s Day to reveal that she said “yes to marrying” the Mare of Easttown actor.More from The Hollywood ReporterAnita Pointer, Grammy-Winning Artist and Founding Member of R&B Group Pointer Sisters, Dies at 74Rapper Theophilus London Reported MissingMel C Drops Out of New Year's Eve Concert in Poland, Citing Concerns Over "Communities I Support" “You are exactly who I want,” Bareilles wrote of Tippett in an Instagram caption alongside a photo of the two of them looking into...
Tristan Thompson & Daughter True Perform the Cutest Choreography: 'When My Princess Asks if Daddy Can Dance ...'
Tristan Thompson could have a future on Dancing with the Stars — the NBA player is certainly proving he not only has dance skills but can also learn choreography in a cute new video he recorded with his daughter, True. The 31-year-old and his 4-year-old performed an adorable dance number in their kitchen along to Shawn Mendes’ “There’s Nothing Holding Me Back,” and the synchronized routine is actually pretty impressive. The duo’s performance included several spins, lifts, and lots of wiggly arm movements accompanied by passionate singing on True’s part. The doting dad captioned the video, “When my princess asks if daddy...
What Chicago P.D. Is Trying To Do With Burgess And Upton In 2023, According To Showrunner Gwen Sigan
Chicago P.D. is returning in the new year with a goal for Burgess and Upton.
Reba McEntire’s New Lifetime Movie ‘The Hammer’: Premiere Date, Cast, and More
Reba McEntire plays a no-nonsense traveling judge in Nevada in the new Lifetime movie 'The Hammer,' which premieres Jan. 7.
Kate Hudson Refuses to Rank Dane Cook In Past Onscreen Kisses: “Canceled!”
Kate Hudson kissed Dane Cook goodbye with a brutal roast in one of Vanity Fair’s famous lie detector tests. The actress, who paired up with her Glass Onion costar Janelle Monae to spill her secrets in a Dec. 29 video posted to the magazine’s YouTube channel, dissed Cook while reflecting on her past onscreen loves.
‘The Voice’s Parijita Bastola, Kique to Perform Show Together
The Voice Season 22 artists Parijita Bastola and Kique recently shared some exciting news on Instagram. The singers will be performing a show together later this month in Parijita’s home state of Maryland. The friends posted about the upcoming performance on Instagram. The Voice Stars Parijita Bastola, Kique to...
Brody Jenner & Girlfriend Tia Blanco Are Expecting Baby No. 1, Ex Avril Lavigne & 'The Hills' Costars React
Brody Jenner is going from Hollywood's biggest playboy — to a dad! On Sunday, January 1, The Hills alum, 39, and his girlfriend, Tia Blanco, 25, kicked off the new year by sharing the news on Instagram that they are set to welcome their first child together in 2023."To start off this new year, we’d like to take this opportunity to wish all of our friends, family and followers health, happiness & an abundance of love. We truly appreciate & love you all. We are excited to share with you the blessing of a new life in the new year…Our...
