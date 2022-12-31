Read full article on original website
Two guys are in custody after assaults on four electrical substations in Pierce CountyMalek SherifPierce County, WA
Heart Failure Patient Misses Life-Saving Transplant on Heels of Flight Cancelled Mid-AirSharee B.Seattle, WA
After Seattle Cuts the Police Budget by 17%, Crime Rates Surge to All-Time HighsEden ReportsSeattle, WA
Tacoma remains under flood watch as poor weather conditions continueEdy ZooTacoma, WA
Washington witness says disc-shaped object tried to camouflage itselfRoger MarshPuyallup, WA
This Is Washington's Best Pancake House
LoveFood pinpointed the most amazing pancake houses in every state.
247Sports
Washington signee Landen Hatchett impresses at Under Armour All-America practices
Ferndale (Wash.) offensive lineman Landen Hatchett is one of the nation’s top true center prospects and has had a good week during the Under Armour All-America Game. Hatchett is a talented interior lineman and will play center for the Washington Huskies. He earned the starting job for Team Phantom this week at center and has impressed at every practice.
5 things to know Tuesday
The University of Idaho murder suspect is expected to waive his extradition hearing on Tuesday. Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested Dec. 30 by the Pennsylvania State Police at a home in Chestnuthill Township, authorities said. Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson said investigators believe Kohberger broke into the students' home “with the intent to commit murder.”
Idaho State Journal
2 arrested in power substation vandalism in Washington state
SEATTLE (AP) — Two men have been arrested and charged with vandalizing electrical substations in Washington state, attacks that left thousands without power over the holidays, and one suspect told authorities they did it so they could break into a business and steal money, U.S. authorities said Tuesday. Matthew...
Chronicle
A Washington Metro Topped Nation's List for Rising Costs — and It Wasn't Seattle
The cost of living has skyrocketed in Seattle over recent years, but it could be worse. At least you don't live in Wenatchee. According to an analysis of all U.S. metro areas by Bloomberg, Wenatchee has risen fastest in the rankings of America's costliest places to live since 2010. Wenatchee...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Looking Back: Discovering there really are monsters living among us
The 1930s was known not only as the decade of the Great Depression and the ending of prohibition, it was also a time of high-profile kidnapping-for-ransom of children with well-to-do parents. The most nationally-publicized kidnapping case was that of the 20-month-old son of famed aviator Charles Lindbergh in 1932 —...
southsoundbiz.com
5 Developments We’re Looking Forward to in 2023
A new year sparks as much reflection as excitement for the year ahead. We at South Sound Business are especially looking forward to the community-changing development projects slated for completion in 2023. Here are a few we’re keeping an eye on. Dick's Drive-In in Kent. A new Dick’s location...
These high-interest laws go into effect in Washington state in 2023
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A number of new laws go into effect Jan. 1, 2023, in Washington state, including some that will impact jobs and the environment. The state minimum wage for 2022 was $14.49 per hour. Workers 14 or 15 years old may be paid $12.32 per hour. Some...
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near Seattle
Because Seattle is surrounded by water, it has a wide range of naturally occurring swimming locations. Canals, lakes, rivers, and, of course, the Puget Sound, all provide places for a quick dip. For those wanting to avoid seaweed and critters, there are also a few public outdoor pools. Dozens of...
riptidefish.com
Squidding in Puget Sound, Washington
Seattle’s Puget Sound is bountiful with fishing choices, and although Salmon seems to overshadow all the rest, one event that draws out legions of locals is the annual squid migrations. Depending on the time of year and what the report is, squidding around here can be a boat or pier affair, both during the day or night.
MyNorthwest.com
A collection of the all-time best Dori Monson stories
With the passing of Dori Monson, MyNorthwest presents a collection of some of his top stories through the years to remember all the hard work that Dori brought to Seattle-area journalism. Dori wants YOUR help supporting a local bakery (April 5, 2012) There’s something special about a bakery. Is...
KXLY
Krampus’ holiday frights proved too scary for Leavenworth
For one night earlier this month, a group of horned half-goat, half-human creatures roamed downtown Bremerton. Among them were members of Krampus Seattle, who have spent the past few years introducing people throughout the state to a different German and Austrian holiday tradition that dates back hundreds of years. According...
Yahoo Sports
40 in 40: Cal Raleigh
Cal has the fairly uncommon distinction of being drafted by the Seattle Mariners, playing at every level of their minor league system, and making it to the big league club. With a front office that loves to move prospects around, Cal managed to stay around with quiet, humble, and persistent excellence. The Call To Adventure One of the earliest Discourses surrounding the Mariners at the start of 2022 was what became known as the Three Catcher Experiment.
Huskies Land Transfer RB Dillon Johnson
Washington has received their second commitment from a transfer portal running back
q13fox.com
WDFW: 30 pounds of invasive green crab confiscated from Seattle seafood market
SEATTLE - Police officers with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) confiscated around 30 pounds of live green crab that were being sold at a Seattle seafood market earlier this month. According to the WDFW, European green crab are a globally damaging invasive species that pose a threat...
westseattleblog.com
West Seattle snow: 2nd Monday report – trouble everywhere
LATEST TOPLINES 10:30 PM: ****School updates – Seattle Public Schools all closed Tuesday; several more school changes here … Metro will be on snow routes again Tuesday and expecting some cancellations … West Seattle (high) Bridge *open* … **Low bridge now reported blocked westbound by bus trouble**. Alaskan Way Viaduct has reopened … Buses have taken HOURS to get to WS … 1st Ave S. Bridge open but having problems. Roxbury/Myers hill to/from 509 *slippery*. Highland Park Way closed. Admiral Hill miserable. SW Yancy “sheet of ice”; many other West Seattle roads, especially the hilliest, also having trouble – avoid driving. Seattle Public Library branches closed early (6 pm).
Chronicle
Dori Monson, Conservative Seattle Radio Host, Dies at 61
Dori Monson, the Puget Sound region’s longtime conservative radio host from “the mean streets of Ballard,” died suddenly Saturday night at 61, in a Seattle hospital, according to KIRO Newsradio. In addition to his highly rated three-hour show each weekday, he was part of the Seahawks radio...
tourcounsel.com
Westfield Southcenter | Shopping mall in Seattle, Washington State
Westfield Southcenter is the largest shopping center in Seattle. It has more than 50 years of history and since then it has been a favorite with both locals and tourists for its excellent variety of shops. There are four department stores including the luxury store Nordstrom and Macy's (which has its Macy's Backstage outlet section). Other stores that you cannot miss in this mall are Michael Kors, the Japanese fast fashion brand Uniqlo, Abercrombie and the athleisure brand Lululemon.
Walk-On Edge Rusher Chooses to Leave Huskies
At its peak, the University of Washington football roster this past season counted 116 players. Nearly a third were walk-ons, or those without scholarships and most likely name, likeness and image deals. The unpaid show up to live out a dream, surprise the coaches and somehow convince people that they,...
thetacomaledger.com
The University Book Store set to close its doors
The UWT University Book Store is among the many retailers who have closed its doors and left on Pac Ave. The University Book Store at UWT on Pacific Avenue will close its doors next week, January 13. The University Book Store, which has been in operation since 1990, was one of the first retail tenants of UWT when it became a permanent campus back in 1997.
