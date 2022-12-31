ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

247Sports

Washington signee Landen Hatchett impresses at Under Armour All-America practices

Ferndale (Wash.) offensive lineman Landen Hatchett is one of the nation’s top true center prospects and has had a good week during the Under Armour All-America Game. Hatchett is a talented interior lineman and will play center for the Washington Huskies. He earned the starting job for Team Phantom this week at center and has impressed at every practice.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

5 things to know Tuesday

The University of Idaho murder suspect is expected to waive his extradition hearing on Tuesday. Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested Dec. 30 by the Pennsylvania State Police at a home in Chestnuthill Township, authorities said. Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson said investigators believe Kohberger broke into the students' home “with the intent to commit murder.”
SHORELINE, WA
Idaho State Journal

2 arrested in power substation vandalism in Washington state

SEATTLE (AP) — Two men have been arrested and charged with vandalizing electrical substations in Washington state, attacks that left thousands without power over the holidays, and one suspect told authorities they did it so they could break into a business and steal money, U.S. authorities said Tuesday. Matthew...
PUYALLUP, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Looking Back: Discovering there really are monsters living among us

The 1930s was known not only as the decade of the Great Depression and the ending of prohibition, it was also a time of high-profile kidnapping-for-ransom of children with well-to-do parents. The most nationally-publicized kidnapping case was that of the 20-month-old son of famed aviator Charles Lindbergh in 1932 —...
SEATTLE, WA
southsoundbiz.com

5 Developments We’re Looking Forward to in 2023

A new year sparks as much reflection as excitement for the year ahead. We at South Sound Business are especially looking forward to the community-changing development projects slated for completion in 2023. Here are a few we’re keeping an eye on. Dick's Drive-In in Kent. A new Dick’s location...
KENT, WA
a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes Near Seattle

Because Seattle is surrounded by water, it has a wide range of naturally occurring swimming locations. Canals, lakes, rivers, and, of course, the Puget Sound, all provide places for a quick dip. For those wanting to avoid seaweed and critters, there are also a few public outdoor pools. Dozens of...
SEATTLE, WA
riptidefish.com

Squidding in Puget Sound, Washington

Seattle’s Puget Sound is bountiful with fishing choices, and although Salmon seems to overshadow all the rest, one event that draws out legions of locals is the annual squid migrations. Depending on the time of year and what the report is, squidding around here can be a boat or pier affair, both during the day or night.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

A collection of the all-time best Dori Monson stories

With the passing of Dori Monson, MyNorthwest presents a collection of some of his top stories through the years to remember all the hard work that Dori brought to Seattle-area journalism. Dori wants YOUR help supporting a local bakery (April 5, 2012) There’s something special about a bakery. Is...
SEATTLE, WA
KXLY

Krampus’ holiday frights proved too scary for Leavenworth

For one night earlier this month, a group of horned half-goat, half-human creatures roamed downtown Bremerton. Among them were members of Krampus Seattle, who have spent the past few years introducing people throughout the state to a different German and Austrian holiday tradition that dates back hundreds of years. According...
BREMERTON, WA
Yahoo Sports

40 in 40: Cal Raleigh

Cal has the fairly uncommon distinction of being drafted by the Seattle Mariners, playing at every level of their minor league system, and making it to the big league club. With a front office that loves to move prospects around, Cal managed to stay around with quiet, humble, and persistent excellence. The Call To Adventure One of the earliest Discourses surrounding the Mariners at the start of 2022 was what became known as the Three Catcher Experiment.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

West Seattle snow: 2nd Monday report – trouble everywhere

LATEST TOPLINES 10:30 PM: ****School updates – Seattle Public Schools all closed Tuesday; several more school changes here … Metro will be on snow routes again Tuesday and expecting some cancellations … West Seattle (high) Bridge *open* … **Low bridge now reported blocked westbound by bus trouble**. Alaskan Way Viaduct has reopened … Buses have taken HOURS to get to WS … 1st Ave S. Bridge open but having problems. Roxbury/Myers hill to/from 509 *slippery*. Highland Park Way closed. Admiral Hill miserable. SW Yancy “sheet of ice”; many other West Seattle roads, especially the hilliest, also having trouble – avoid driving. Seattle Public Library branches closed early (6 pm).
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Dori Monson, Conservative Seattle Radio Host, Dies at 61

Dori Monson, the Puget Sound region’s longtime conservative radio host from “the mean streets of Ballard,” died suddenly Saturday night at 61, in a Seattle hospital, according to KIRO Newsradio. In addition to his highly rated three-hour show each weekday, he was part of the Seahawks radio...
SEATTLE, WA
tourcounsel.com

Westfield Southcenter | Shopping mall in Seattle, Washington State

Westfield Southcenter is the largest shopping center in Seattle. It has more than 50 years of history and since then it has been a favorite with both locals and tourists for its excellent variety of shops. There are four department stores including the luxury store Nordstrom and Macy's (which has its Macy's Backstage outlet section). Other stores that you cannot miss in this mall are Michael Kors, the Japanese fast fashion brand Uniqlo, Abercrombie and the athleisure brand Lululemon.
SEATTLE, WA
HuskyMaven

Walk-On Edge Rusher Chooses to Leave Huskies

At its peak, the University of Washington football roster this past season counted 116 players. Nearly a third were walk-ons, or those without scholarships and most likely name, likeness and image deals. The unpaid show up to live out a dream, surprise the coaches and somehow convince people that they,...
SEATTLE, WA
thetacomaledger.com

The University Book Store set to close its doors

The UWT University Book Store is among the many retailers who have closed its doors and left on Pac Ave. The University Book Store at UWT on Pacific Avenue will close its doors next week, January 13. The University Book Store, which has been in operation since 1990, was one of the first retail tenants of UWT when it became a permanent campus back in 1997.
SEATTLE, WA

