"I just had this blind confidence in myself" - Kyle Kuzma reveals that he wasn't supposed to be drafted and speaks on the hardships of making it in the NBA

Kyle Kuzma has had a very solid career thus far, being a successful player on both the Los Angeles Lakers and the Washington Wizard s, and in 2020, Kuzma won his first and only championship with the Lakers. Besides averaging roughly 13 PPG in back-to-back seasons with the Lakers, he has averaged over 16 PPG in all his other four seasons. Kuzma has had the best season of his career so far, averaging a career-high 21.7 PPG through 36 games. He has seen an increase in success since joining the Wizards in 2021 and is beginning to gain more recognition as a "star" player. That said, Kuzma wasn't supposed to be in this position and had to work extremely hard to start his career.

Kuzma recently went on Draymond Green's podcast and discussed his hardships before declaring for the NBA draft. He ended up being selected with the 27th overall pick by the Lakers, but this originally wasn't supposed to happen.

" I wasn't supposed to be drafted. Like, I got drafted 27 because I was killing in workouts, I was killing the combine... They (Under Advisory Comittee) called me, and they go okay, so we got your feedback. 19 NBA teams believe that you should be picked around 50-60. And then the other 11 said that you would go undrafted. So take this information with what you want ."

Kuzma revealed that he wasn't even supposed to be picked in the NBA draft, let alone go in the first round. As a rookie, Kuzma came in and averaged 16 PPG on a struggling Lakers team, making an All-Rookie team that year. The following season, he averaged nearly 19 PPG in his sophomore year.

" I know I'm way better than 50-60 people; I gotta be, right? So I go out, test it, tell my coach, "coach, I'm leaving." Everybody's like, yo, you're making a terrible mistake. Nobody thinks you'll get drafted; why don't you come back and potentially be a first-round pick? I just had this blind confidence in myself .

Sometimes believing in yourself can lead you to do some incredible things. Kuzma wasn't always viewed as elite or in that realm, but he's improved year in and year out, earning respect from fans across the league. In just six years in the NBA, he's accomplished more than most players that ever played in the Association. It's still a mystery where he'll end up next season, but he'll be a stud wherever he ends up.