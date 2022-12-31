Read full article on original website
programminginsider.com
Latest AI Technology – Revolutionising Modern-Day Business Operations
To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. Software development has become an integral part of modern businesses to streamline processes and increase productivity. Moreover, it allows firms to boost efficiency and output with less effort. However, business owners always look for the latest AI developments to improve productivity.
TechCrunch
Nvidia’s robot simulator adds human coworkers
Today at CES, the company announced some key improvements to the system. Accessible via the cloud for robotics developers every where, the system is adding a very important piece of the puzzle: humans. Well, virtual humans. After all, for all of the talk about robots replacing human jobs, the two are going to be working side by side for the foreseeable future.
hospitalitytech.com
Pudu Robotics Deploys Solution in 600+ Cities
Pudu Robotics has successfully deployed its robotic solutions in more than 600 cities around the world as of the end of 2022. The company aims to expand its services and use cases in 2023, as Pudu continues to ramp up its international presence and step up its game in offering the best service robots.
The Advancement of Robotics: How Robots are Changing Manufacturing and Service Industries
Robots have been a fixture in manufacturing industries for decades, but in recent years, the advancement of robotics technology has allowed them to take on an increasingly wider range of tasks and responsibilities. In this article, we will explore how robots are changing manufacturing and service industries, and consider the potential benefits and drawbacks of this trend.
Artificial Intelligence Robot Says It Does Not Like Humans
AI-powered robots have spent years learning about humans. The information gathered is enough for them to deliver speeches without a script. A robot named Ameca, with a human-like design gave a Christmas Day speech on Channel 4. It said one line that intrigued many. Engineered Arts, a Cornwall-based British company, created Ameca.
3 Ways Artificial Intelligence Will Transform The World in 2023
As we continue to see high rates of positions needing to be filled in 2023, AI is likely going to see quick adoption, development and more.
marinelink.com
Tech File: A Robotic Reach in Offshore Wind
STL’s Autonomous Synchronised Stabilised Platform being put through its paces at the University of Plymouth’s COAST Laboratory. Photo courtesy STL. With a background in subsea and offshore, coming up with new ideas is the norm’ for UK-based engineering consultancy STL (Submarine Technology Limited), writes Elaine Maslin. .
Why Deere Thinks Satellites Are the Next Big Technology to Invest in
John Deere's Chief Technology Officer Jahmy Hindman told CNBC the world's largest agriculture equipment player is in the process of finalizing a satellite partner. The goal is essentially to create a geospatial map that farmers can use to better track productivity and the performance of crops. Currently, farmers can use...
salestechstar.com
Tech Firm Kopis Acquires Intelice’s Erp Group
The acquisition broadens the firm’s capacity to manage its rapid growth. Kopis, a Greenville, South Carolina-based tech firm specializing in enterprise-level app development and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) services, has purchased Intelice’s ERP Group. The deal is effective as of Dec. 1, 2022. Kopis forecasts revenue growth of 33 percent heading into 2023 as a result of the acquisition. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
aiexpress.io
HID Acquires Janam Technologies
HID, an Austin, TX-based supplier of id options, acquired Janam Applied sciences, a New York-based supplier of handheld cell computer systems and readers. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. Based in 2006 and led by Harry Lerner, CEO & Co-Founder, Janam presents a set of rugged cell readers,...
nexttv.com
Sinclair Demonstrates In-Car Services Delivered Via NextGen TV
Hyundai Mobis, Cast.Era, SK Telecom bring enhanced geo-targeting, infotainment and emergency information to vehicles. Sinclair Broadcast Group said it completed a demonstration of how it can use NextGen TV signals to deliver a variety of in-vehicle services to equip automobiles. Sinclair worked with Hyundai Mobis and Cast.Era, a joint venture...
aiexpress.io
Liberation Labs Closes $20M Seed Financing
Liberation Labs, a New York-based developer of a precision fermentation platform for the manufacturing of other proteins at scale, raised $20M in Seed Financing. The spherical was led by Agronomics and Siddhi Capital with participation from CPT Capital, Thia Ventures, 8090 Industries, and Echo. The corporate intend to make use...
aiexpress.io
What’s in store for cybersecurity in 2023
This previous yr was an impactful one throughout the cyber menace panorama. Ransomware continued to dominate the dialog as organizations of all sizes and industries suffered disruptions, typically in a visual and public method. The conflict in Ukraine supplied seen examples of a authorities leveraging each its official and unofficial...
aiexpress.io
14 data predictions for enterprise growth in 2023
The yr 2023 is right here, and enterprises are set to take advantage of it. From startups to main conglomerates, each firm has moved into the brand new yr with the identical mission – driving development with a concentrate on operational effectivity, productiveness, and resilience. Since knowledge will play...
aiexpress.io
Minimizing Augmented Reality Security Risks: A Brief Roadmap
Augmented reality is an revolutionary know-how spearheading the transformation of science fiction into actuality. You would possibly even begin utilizing hologram armor like Iron Man or command F.R.I.D.A.Y. to do your chores within the close to future. One might argue that Alexa is already a step towards Tony Stark’s F.R.I.D.A.Y., however she wants extra enhancements.
aiexpress.io
Help Your Sales: Update Your Website
Our mission is to supply cogent commentary and evaluation about developments, applied sciences, operations, and occasions in all of the markets that comprise immediately’s printing business. Assist our mission and skim articles like this with a Premium Membership. TO READ THE FULL ARTICLE. About Pat McGrew. Pat is a...
aiexpress.io
RateGain To Acquire Adara
RateGain Travel Technologies Limited, a New Delhi, India-based supplier of SaaS options for journey and hospitality, acquired Adara, a San Francisco, CA-based supplier of information change platforms. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. Collectively Adara and RateGain will turn into a complete travel-intent platform that processes over 200...
aiexpress.io
Neuromorphic Chip Market 2022 Driving Factors, Applications, Segmentation, Technology, Size & Share Report 2028 : Global Market Size: 1.95 Bn US$ by 2028 : CAGR: 11.8%
The Neuromorphic Chip Market Report Included SWOT Evaluation by Key Gamers – Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Intel Corp., Mind chip Holdings Ltd., IBM, Innatera, Koniku, Samsung Electronics Restricted & Extra. This press launch was orginally distributed by SBWire. Pune, Maharashtra — (SBWIRE) — 01/03/2023 — Neuromorphic Chip Market Evaluation 2022:...
aiexpress.io
Meet AIHelperBot: An Artificial Intelligence (AI) Based SQL Expert That Builds SQL Queries In Seconds
Within the intriguing world of contemporary digital expertise, synthetic intelligence (AI) chatbots elevate folks’s on-line experiences. Synthetic intelligence chatbots have been skilled to have conversations that resemble these of people utilizing pure language processing (NLP). NLP permits the AI chatbot to understand written human language, permitting them to operate independently. They’re able to dealing with any activity, be it aiding you with a pizza order, responding to particular inquiries, or aiding you with a difficult B2B gross sales course of.
aiexpress.io
3 AI trends in drug discovery that stood out in 2022
There’s little doubt that 2022 noticed a wild journey of AI innovation and use instances for enterprise in lots of industries. AI has prolonged past advertising, buyer satisfaction and worker retention. One space the place it has made main inroads is drugs, biotechnology and pharmacology, the place it’s remodeling drug discovery and improvement.
