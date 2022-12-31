Read full article on original website
Related
aiexpress.io
Vianova Raises €6M in Series A Funding
Vianova, a Paris, France-based supplier of a collaborative mobility knowledge platform, raised €6M in Collection A funding. The spherical was led by Baloise, with participation from La Poste Ventures operated by XAnge, RATP Capital Innovation, and Ponooc. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to construct out...
aiexpress.io
TheLawyerGuide.com Raises €475K in Funding
TheLawyerGuide.com, an Oslo, Norway-based authorized tech startup offering a platform for attorneys, raised €475K in funding. The corporate has raised €475K by way of a share subject on the crowdfunding platform Folkeinvest.no, which values the corporate at €4M. Greater than 50 new shareholders joined the spherical. TheLawyerGuide.com...
aiexpress.io
Motion G Raises Over US$15M in Pre-A Funding
Movement G, a Singapore-based AI and sensible software program firm, raised over $15M in Pre-Sequence A funding. The spherical was led by New Wheel Capital. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to speed up the developments of data-centric basis fashions, digital twin and automation software program to hurry up industrial engineering processes.
aiexpress.io
ML Tech Raises $1.9M in Strategic Funding
ML Tech, a Miami, FL-based supplier of a non-custodial digital asset funding administration platform, raised $1.9M in funding. The spherical was joined by Belvedere Strategic Capital, Hyperithm, and Nascent. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to develop its present choices including numerous buying and selling methods, new...
Millions of Social Security recipients warned of ‘expensive surprise’ that comes with new bumper packages worth $1,827
RETIREES and other Social Security recipients will see the biggest benefits increase in more than 40 years next month. On average, monthly payments for retirees will increase by $140 to $1,827 in the new year. This annual cost of living adjustment (COLA) comes out to 8.7 percent, the Social Security...
aiexpress.io
Chaos Genius Raises $3.3M in Seed Funding
Chaos Genius, a Palo Alto, CA-based supplier of a DataOps observability platform, raised $3.3M in Seed funding. The spherical was led by Elevation Capital with participation from Y Combinator, Charles Zedlewski, Holly Liu, and Sumon Sadhu. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to launch the product for...
aiexpress.io
LEM Surgical Closes CHF 8.7M Series A Funding
LEM Surgical, a Bern, Switzerland-based startup targeted on surgical robotic options for spinal surgical procedure, raised CHF 8.7M in Sequence A funding. The spherical was led by Ypsomed Group CEO Simon Michel. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to to develop its product additional and put together...
aiexpress.io
Liberation Labs Closes $20M Seed Financing
Liberation Labs, a New York-based developer of a precision fermentation platform for the manufacturing of other proteins at scale, raised $20M in Seed Financing. The spherical was led by Agronomics and Siddhi Capital with participation from CPT Capital, Thia Ventures, 8090 Industries, and Echo. The corporate intend to make use...
aiexpress.io
Alicia Raises €7M in Seed Funding
Alicia, a Rotterdam, The Netherlands-based supplier of insurance-as-a-service for freelancers, reportedly raised €7M in Seed funding. The spherical was joined by Volta Ventures, Randstad Innovation Fund, and Achmea Innovation Fund. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to develop in some European international locations in 2023, develop...
Chinese regulators approve capital expansion for Ant Group
Chinese regulators have said e-commerce giant Alibaba's finance affiliate Ant Group can raise $1.5 billion for its consumer finance unit in an important step forward after the government called off a planned IPO two years ago and ordered the firm to restructure
aiexpress.io
HID Acquires Janam Technologies
HID, an Austin, TX-based supplier of id options, acquired Janam Applied sciences, a New York-based supplier of handheld cell computer systems and readers. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. Based in 2006 and led by Harry Lerner, CEO & Co-Founder, Janam presents a set of rugged cell readers,...
aiexpress.io
Schibsted Acquires AutoVex
Schibsted, an Oslo, Norway-based digital model, acquired a 79% stake in AutoVex, a Helsinki, Finland-based consumer-to-business (C2B) used automobile public sale market. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. With the acquisition, Schibsted continues to develop within the Finnish market, in addition to to strengthen its market place already...
aiexpress.io
Lumera Acquires AxyWare
Lumera, a Stockholm, Sweden-based software program firm devoted to the digital transformation of the European Life and Pensions business, acquired AxyWare, an Utrecht, Netherlands-based programs supplier to Dutch pension funds, to Dutch pension funds, pension fund directors, and life insurers. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. With the...
aiexpress.io
14 data predictions for enterprise growth in 2023
The yr 2023 is right here, and enterprises are set to take advantage of it. From startups to main conglomerates, each firm has moved into the brand new yr with the identical mission – driving development with a concentrate on operational effectivity, productiveness, and resilience. Since knowledge will play...
aiexpress.io
Fastest Growing Online Industries to Invest in 2023
In 2023, investing has develop into a relatively widespread technique to make some further money on the facet. However, after all, the purpose of investing is to just be sure you’ve invested in shares which might be of top of the range. So, the purpose is to spend money on industries which might be on the rise and rising quick.
aiexpress.io
CEIS Acquires Rayne Staffing
Crucial Vitality Infrastructure Providers (CEIS), a Paris, France-based new platform firm of White Wolf Capital, acquired Rayne Staffing, a Houston,TX-based vitality infrastructure targeted staffing firm. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. Rayne Staffing is a staffing firm targeted on recruiting and offering extremely specialised engineering, building administration, and...
aiexpress.io
BC Partners To Acquire Madison Logic
BC Companions, a New York-based worldwide funding agency, acquired a majority stake in Madison Logic, a New York-based Account Based mostly Advertising (ABM) firm, from Clarion Capital Companions. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. Different shareholders together with CEO Tom O’Regan and Co-Founders Vin Turk (COO) and Erik...
aiexpress.io
3 AI trends in drug discovery that stood out in 2022
There’s little doubt that 2022 noticed a wild journey of AI innovation and use instances for enterprise in lots of industries. AI has prolonged past advertising, buyer satisfaction and worker retention. One space the place it has made main inroads is drugs, biotechnology and pharmacology, the place it’s remodeling drug discovery and improvement.
aiexpress.io
5 reasons why data privacy compliance must take center stage in 2023
As somebody who spends their workdays — and quite a lot of work nights — speaking to executives about their most urgent information safety considerations, I discovered that regulatory compliance grew to become the preferred subject of dialog in 2022. However whereas compliance is a scorching subject, it’s actually not new. If I have been to pinpoint when compliance discussions occurred with rising frequency, I’d say it was after the adoption of the EU’s GDPR in 2018 — probably the most aggressive and widest-reaching information privateness regulation to this point.
aiexpress.io
Kopis Acquires Intelice’s ERP Group
Kopis, a Greenville, SC-based tech agency specializing in enterprise-level app improvement and Enterprise Useful resource Planning (ERP) companies, acquired Intelice’s ERP Group, which makes a speciality of cloud and on-premise ERP companies that make the most of the Microsoft Dynamics 365 Enterprise Central/NAV platform. The phrases of the deal...
Comments / 0