Baxter and Lund lead the way for AHSTW boys wrestling

(Avoca) AHSTW is starting to get their legs back under them when it comes to boys wrestling practice.

The Vikings last competition before break was the Western Iowa Conference Tournament where they were missing some of the mainstays in their lineup and finished 5th. “Overall at WIC I think they guys that were there wrestled well. We finished 5th place, but if you paid close attention to our conference this year 2nd-6th were all neck and neck. I think we were only seven points out of being runner-up. I think we could have maybe finished a little bit better, but overall I think we ended the first half of the season on a decent note.”

Coach Evan McCarthy’s team returned to the room this week. “It’s gone okay. The guys first day back was pretty sluggish. Every day since we’ve been able to increase the intensity and the guys have been doing a good job of getting back into the swing of things. Overall this week is going pretty good.”

Among the headliners for AHSTW this year have been sophomores Kayden Baxter and Henry Lund. Baxter is 6-3 while Lund is 9-1. “Really starting to lead by example in the room and out on the wrestling mat. Kayden Baxter and Henry Lund did a really good job for us last year as freshmen, but this year Henry has improved a lot on his feet and is getting more aggressive and Kayden is doing a good job of wrestling through tough situations. They’ve done a great job. Some of our freshmen that have been in the lineup are competing hard and doing all that they can. I think that has started to hopefully turn the heads of our juniors and seniors a little bit.”

AHSTW has a quadrangular against Tri-Center, Abraham Lincoln, and Southwest Iowa on Tuesday. They’ll compete in Atlantic’s Rollin Dyer Invitational on Saturday.

Bella Canada lead the AHSTW girls with a record of 10-1. She finished 3rd at SE Warren December 17th. “Her work ethic in the room is probably as good as anyone that we’ve had in the last couple of years. Hopefully she’ll be able to use that loss as motivation. She only has about five weeks until her state tournament, so she has to get into gear and hopefully finish out her career strong.”