Avoca, IA

Baxter and Lund lead the way for AHSTW boys wrestling

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
(Avoca) AHSTW is starting to get their legs back under them when it comes to boys wrestling practice.

The Vikings last competition before break was the Western Iowa Conference Tournament where they were missing some of the mainstays in their lineup and finished 5th. “Overall at WIC I think they guys that were there wrestled well. We finished 5th place, but if you paid close attention to our conference this year 2nd-6th were all neck and neck. I think we were only seven points out of being runner-up. I think we could have maybe finished a little bit better, but overall I think we ended the first half of the season on a decent note.”

Coach Evan McCarthy’s team returned to the room this week. “It’s gone okay. The guys first day back was pretty sluggish. Every day since we’ve been able to increase the intensity and the guys have been doing a good job of getting back into the swing of things. Overall this week is going pretty good.”

Among the headliners for AHSTW this year have been sophomores Kayden Baxter and Henry Lund. Baxter is 6-3 while Lund is 9-1. “Really starting to lead by example in the room and out on the wrestling mat. Kayden Baxter and Henry Lund did a really good job for us last year as freshmen, but this year Henry has improved a lot on his feet and is getting more aggressive and Kayden is doing a good job of wrestling through tough situations. They’ve done a great job. Some of our freshmen that have been in the lineup are competing hard and doing all that they can. I think that has started to hopefully turn the heads of our juniors and seniors a little bit.”

AHSTW has a quadrangular against Tri-Center, Abraham Lincoln, and Southwest Iowa on Tuesday. They’ll compete in Atlantic’s Rollin Dyer Invitational on Saturday.

Bella Canada lead the AHSTW girls with a record of 10-1. She finished 3rd at SE Warren December 17th. “Her work ethic in the room is probably as good as anyone that we’ve had in the last couple of years. Hopefully she’ll be able to use that loss as motivation. She only has about five weeks until her state tournament, so she has to get into gear and hopefully finish out her career strong.”

Tri-Center girls outlast Riverside 35-32 in OT

(Oakland) An 8-0 run to start the 2nd half got Tri-Center back into the game and the Trojans knocked off Riverside on the road 35-32 Tuesday night in overtime. Taylor Kenkel scored 13 points to lead Tri-Center. The Trojans scored one field goal in the 1st quarter and found themselves down by double figures on two occasions in the opening half. They were able to work their way back thanks to a strong defensive showing in the 3rd quarter. They scored eight straight to knot the game at 19 and things were tight the rest of the way. Riverside scored just three points in the 3rd quarter.
NEOLA, IA
Balanced scoring and big 4th quarter sends Tri-Center boys past Riverside

(Oakland) Tri-Center outscored Riverside 15-3 in the 4th quarter to grab a 55-41 road win in boys basketball on Tuesday. The Trojans got 17 points and 15 rebounds from Christian Dahir along with 16 points each from Michael Turner and Kent Elliott. The visitors jumped out to a 10-2 lead early, but Riverside called timeout and rallied back. The Bulldogs ended the 1st quarter on a 5-0 spurt and carried momentum into the 2nd quarter where they used a 6-2 stretch to lead 15-12.
RIVERSIDE, IA
Atlantic Wrestling Team Starts New Year with Busy Schedule

(Atlantic) The Atlantic wrestling team gets right after this week. The Trojans have dual meets on Tuesday, Thursday, and host the Rollin Dyer Tourney on Saturday. Atlantic Head Coach Tim Duff, on Saturday’s coaches show, stated his squad had good practices over the break. The Trojans returned to the practice room on Wednesday, December 28.
ATLANTIC, IA
Tri-Center boys happy, but not content with pre-holiday break showing

(Neola) High School sports resume their competition schedule on Tuesday. Tri-Center’s matchup at Riverside will air on KSOM with video HERE. The Trojan boys have come out on top in five of their eight games this season. Coach Chad Harder is expecting a competitive game against Riverside. “It’s going to be a tough matchup. Coach (Nick) Kroon, in my opinion, is one of the best coaches around and a really good friend of mine too. They’ve got a really good team. When the (Grady) Jeppesen kid is healthy he’s one of the best players around. (Aiden) Bell and (Ayden) Salais really make them go. Those three alone make it a really, really tough matchup, because you can’t just focus on one. At the same time we know they are going to have a good scheme. Their record is deceiving because they haven’t been healthy. It’s going to be a battle against two teams I think are probably pretty equal.”
NEOLA, IA
Donovan “Toby” Sievers Obituary

Toby Sievers of Perham, Minnesota pased away at the Avoca Specialty Care in Avoca, Iowa on December 31, 2022. Toby was born in the Walnut, Iowa on October 16, 1940, to Norman and Ruth (Waterbury) Sievers. He attended school at Lewis, Iowa until the eighth grade. The family moved to Ruth’s home place near Corley, Iowa. The farm was originally settled by is grandparents, Virgil and Sena Waterbury. Toby graduated from Harlan High School in 1958. In 1962, Toby, Jerald Christiansen and Gary Hansen traveled to the Seattle World’s Fair in Toby’s new 1962 red Chevrolet Impala. He left with $200 in his billfold. They traveled through 21 states, changed oil three times and came home with $120. Toby was drafted in 1963 and served in Germany for 2 years.
PERHAM, MN
Richard Klein Obituary

Richard (Dick) Harold Klein was born on November 3, 1942, the youngest of six children born to Alfons and Marcella Klein. Dick grew up on a farm outside of Earling, Iowa and attended St. Joseph Catholic School, graduating in 1960. He went on to the Universal Technical Institute in Omaha for year to become an Electrician.
EARLING, IA
Pheasant season winds down in Iowa

(Area) Iowa’s pheasant hunting season will come to a close January 10th. Bryan Hayes with the Iowa DNR Office in Lewis says it’s been a good year for harvesting birds. “All in all it has been a good season. Talking to people that have been doing some pheasant hunting, overall they are finding some success and the month of December was just good.”
IOWA STATE
Five Iowa Food Organizations Get Wellmark Foundation MATCH Grants

(Undated) Five Iowa food organizations will get grants from The Wellmark Foundation. The Matching Assets to Community Health grants will go toward ending food insecurity across the state. The Mollett Park Community Garden in Atlantic; CommUnity Crisis Services in Iowa City; the Dalla Terra Ranch Foundation in Earlham; and the Des Moines Area Religious Council and Eat Greater Des Moines organizations have until March 1 to secure the required dollar-for-dollar matching funds.
IOWA STATE
Judy Scheffler Obituary

Judy Scheffler, daughter of Bob and Gwen (Becker) Ellsworth, was born on August 3, 1945, in Coeur D’Alene, Idaho. She attended and graduated from Armour, South Dakota. In 1966 Judy moved to Harlan, IA and attending nursing school. On December 16, 1967, Judy was united in marriage to Henry...
HARLAN, IA
Truck crashes into a porch in Glenwood

(Glenwood) A Glenwood man was transported to the hospital after his vehicle struck a porch Friday evening. The Glenwood Police Department says at approximately 5:20 p.m., officers were dispatched to 312 4th Street. Officers arrived and found a white 2018 Chevrolet Colorado struck the porch. 65-year-old Lyle Osler was transported by Glenwood Rescue to Mercy Hospital in Council Bluffs. Osler had stated that he did not feel well and the last thing he remembers was passing Kwik Shop and believes he passed out due to medical issues.
GLENWOOD, IA
Douglas Howard Obituary

Funeral services for 65-year-old Douglas Howard of Atlantic will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 7, at the Fellowship Church in Oakland, Iowa. Visitation with the family will be held on Friday, January 6, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. A private family burial will be held at a later date. Memorials will be made to Gideon’s International.
ATLANTIC, IA
Marjorie Young Obituary

Marjorie Marie Young, age 91, of Adair, IA, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022, at the Heritage House in Atlantic, IA. Survived by her son Terry Young of Adair. Arrangements are pending with the Schmidt Family Funeral Home of Adair, IA.
ADAIR, IA
Glenwood Police Report

(Glenwood) The Glenwood Police Department arrested 56-year-old Todd Morris, of Glenwood, on December 30th for Eluding. Morris posted the $1,000 cash or surety bond. Glenwood Police also arrested 28-year-old Katherine Konfrst, of Glenwood, on January 1st for OWI 1st and Child Endangerment. Konfrst posted the $3,000 cash or surety bond.
GLENWOOD, IA
Shenandoah Man Arrested in Red Oak

(Red Oak) On January 1st around 1:36 am Officers with the Red Oak Police Department conducted a traffic stop near 8th and Sunset Avenue in Red Oak. Upon further investigation it determined that 54-year-old Richard James Linfor of Shenandoah, IA has a revoked license through the State of Iowa. Linfor was taken into custody and transported to the Montgomery County Jail and is being held on 1000 dollars bond.
RED OAK, IA
Audubon Rec Center’s gym expansion about to ramp up

(Audubon) The next step of the gym expansion project at the Audubon Rec Center could start next week. Doug Olsen with the Audubon Recreation Foundation says the steel construction company’s arrival is right around the corner. The footings got finished before things froze up. “We were happy to make that progress. Now we are waiting for the steel construction company to get here and it looks like they’ll hopefully get started next week if everything comes together.”
AUDUBON, IA
Three arrested in Mills County

(Glenwood) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports three arrests. On Thursday, 21-year-old Nicholas Turnbull, of Red Oak, was arrested for Driving Under Suspension. 38-year-old Lambert Campuzano, of Columbus, NE, and 35-year-old Clayton Shane Geick, of Council Bluffs, were arrested in separate incidents on Friday. Campuzano is charged with OWI 1st and Geick Violated a No Contact Order.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
Gail Lange Obituary

Funeral services for 87-year-old Gail Lange of Atlantic will be held on Wednesday, January 4, at 10:30 a.m. at the Elk Horn Lutheran Church in Elk Horn. Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 3, at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Burial will be in the Elk Horn Lutheran Cemetery.
ATLANTIC, IA
