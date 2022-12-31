ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Staten Island Advance

Family asks for help locating Staten Island man, 58

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Relatives of Joe Perry Sr., a 58-year-old Tottenville resident, say they have been searching for their loved one for almost two weeks now. According to his family, Perry Sr. has been missing since Friday, Dec. 23. Perry Sr.’s daughter-in-law, Cassandra Perry, told the Staten Island Advance/SILive.com that he was seen wearing a gray hoodie underneath a black winter coat and blue-jean pants in the vicinity of Ellis Street in his neighborhood.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

4 inmates with Staten Island ties and scary reputations are seeking early release in 2023

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— There are certain things a parole board in New York wants to hear in determining if an inmate is granted parole. In part, they want to know how exactly the individual reached a mindset of pursuing a life on the outside, void of criminal activity. And the logistics of how they plan to rebuild, or in some cases build, a life for themselves while tethered to a felony record, often times a lack of resources and in some cases the burden of temptation.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
fox5ny.com

Bouncer dies after knockout punch at NYC bar on Christmas Eve

NEW YORK - A 61-year-old man died after being punched outside a Manhattan bar on Christmas Eve. Duane Patterson died within days of the attack but the NYPD only released the information on Monday. The NYPD says that the attack happened at approximately 3 a.m., Patterson was outside at the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

3 stabbing incidents on one NYC street

NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating three stabbing incidents in Midtown Manhattan on Tuesday morning, leaving nearby business leaders concerned about how crime could affect the city's comeback. "Crime is probably our number one, two, and number three focus," said Tom Harris, President of the Times Square Alliance. "We...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Driver hits man fleeing gunfire near Brooklyn house party: police

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man running away from gunfire near an East Flatbush house party early Monday was struck and injured by a driver, who may have also been fleeing the shots, according to authorities. The chaotic chain of events began when shots rang out near the gathering on Remsen Avenue near Rutland […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Man, 63, stabbed to death on Bronx street in NYC’s first homicide of 2023, woman wounded

A 63-year-old man was stabbed to death and a woman wounded in a Bronx street fight early Sunday in the city’s first recorded homicide of the new year, cops said. The duo were knifed during a fight with the killer in front of an apartment building on College Ave. near E. 170th St. in Claremont about 3:50 a.m., police said. The mortally wounded man, stabbed in the chest, and the surviving ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

76-year-old woman robbed in broad daylight in Manhattan

NEW YORK, NY – An elderly woman walking along Leonard Street in Tribeca was robbed and pulled to the ground by her attacker on New Year’s Day. The incident happened in the area of 88 Leonard Street at around 2 pm. The woman was approached by an unknown male subject who attempted to remove her purse. After she initially resisted, the man became more aggressive, tugging at her purse a second time. The second attempt was more aggressive as the man used two hands to pull the elderly woman’s purse, bringing her to the ground. He then ran from the The post 76-year-old woman robbed in broad daylight in Manhattan appeared first on Shore News Network.
MANHATTAN, NY
bronx.com

NYC Department Of Correction Employee, David Lindsay, 38, Arrested

On Saturday, December 31, 20222, at 0123 hours, the following 38-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 109th Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. David Lindsay. NYC Department of Correction. Charges:. driving while intoxicated;. driving while ability impaired by alcohol;. stopping / parking...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Parents located after young girl found alone on Bronx street

SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police have located the parents of a young girl found wandering a Soundview street alone on New Year’s Eve, authorities said Sunday afternoon. The girl, believed to be between 4- and 6-years-old, was spotted walking by herself on Leland Avenue near Gleason Avenue...
BRONX, NY
Daily Voice

Missing Long Beach Woman Found

Update:A Long Island woman who went missing has been found.Blair Paton, age 32, of Long Beach, was last seen on Tuesday, Dec. 27, at 6 p.m. on 101st Avenue and 126th Street in Jamaica, Queens. Her disappearance was reported to police on Saturday, Dec. 31.On Sunday afternoon, Jan. 1, Nassau County P…
LONG BEACH, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy