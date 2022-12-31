Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man, 45, found fatally shot in Long Island home
Police are investigating the death of a 45-year-old man who was found shot to death in his Long Island home early Tuesday.
Family asks for help locating Staten Island man, 58
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Relatives of Joe Perry Sr., a 58-year-old Tottenville resident, say they have been searching for their loved one for almost two weeks now. According to his family, Perry Sr. has been missing since Friday, Dec. 23. Perry Sr.’s daughter-in-law, Cassandra Perry, told the Staten Island Advance/SILive.com that he was seen wearing a gray hoodie underneath a black winter coat and blue-jean pants in the vicinity of Ellis Street in his neighborhood.
Pregnant woman shot on Bronx street; gunman at large
Police are investigating after a pregnant woman was shot on a Bronx street on Monday night, authorities said.
4 inmates with Staten Island ties and scary reputations are seeking early release in 2023
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— There are certain things a parole board in New York wants to hear in determining if an inmate is granted parole. In part, they want to know how exactly the individual reached a mindset of pursuing a life on the outside, void of criminal activity. And the logistics of how they plan to rebuild, or in some cases build, a life for themselves while tethered to a felony record, often times a lack of resources and in some cases the burden of temptation.
fox5ny.com
19-year-old Times Square machete attack suspect charged with attempted murder
NEW YORK - The 19-year-old suspect in a shocking machete attack on three NYPD officers near Times Square on New Year's Eve has been charged with attempted murder, authorities said as they continued to investigate whether he was motivated by Islamic extremism. Trevor Bickford, 19, also faces attempted assault charges...
NYC's 1st homicide of 2023: Loved ones want justice after man killed, girlfriend stabbed
The victim's friends and neighbors say neither he nor his girlfriend deserved this and they want to see the person or people who did this held accountable.
fox5ny.com
Bouncer dies after knockout punch at NYC bar on Christmas Eve
NEW YORK - A 61-year-old man died after being punched outside a Manhattan bar on Christmas Eve. Duane Patterson died within days of the attack but the NYPD only released the information on Monday. The NYPD says that the attack happened at approximately 3 a.m., Patterson was outside at the...
fox5ny.com
3 stabbing incidents on one NYC street
NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating three stabbing incidents in Midtown Manhattan on Tuesday morning, leaving nearby business leaders concerned about how crime could affect the city's comeback. "Crime is probably our number one, two, and number three focus," said Tom Harris, President of the Times Square Alliance. "We...
Driver hits man fleeing gunfire near Brooklyn house party: police
EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man running away from gunfire near an East Flatbush house party early Monday was struck and injured by a driver, who may have also been fleeing the shots, according to authorities. The chaotic chain of events began when shots rang out near the gathering on Remsen Avenue near Rutland […]
Police find parents of young girl discovered wandering alone in Bronx on New Year's Eve
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
He killed because he ‘didn’t like queers.’ Decades later, he’s denied parole for sixth time
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— At a 2020 parole board hearing, Michael Taylor told the panel he and an accomplice targeted and fatally stabbed Navy veteran James (Jimmy) Zappalorti on a Charleston street because Zappalorti, a Navy veteran, was gay. Taylor, who was convicted of using a hunting knife to kill...
Man, 63, stabbed to death on Bronx street in NYC’s first homicide of 2023, woman wounded
A 63-year-old man was stabbed to death and a woman wounded in a Bronx street fight early Sunday in the city’s first recorded homicide of the new year, cops said. The duo were knifed during a fight with the killer in front of an apartment building on College Ave. near E. 170th St. in Claremont about 3:50 a.m., police said. The mortally wounded man, stabbed in the chest, and the surviving ...
76-year-old woman robbed in broad daylight in Manhattan
NEW YORK, NY – An elderly woman walking along Leonard Street in Tribeca was robbed and pulled to the ground by her attacker on New Year’s Day. The incident happened in the area of 88 Leonard Street at around 2 pm. The woman was approached by an unknown male subject who attempted to remove her purse. After she initially resisted, the man became more aggressive, tugging at her purse a second time. The second attempt was more aggressive as the man used two hands to pull the elderly woman’s purse, bringing her to the ground. He then ran from the The post 76-year-old woman robbed in broad daylight in Manhattan appeared first on Shore News Network.
MISSING: Queens woman, 21, last seen in subway on New Year's Eve
A 21-year-old Queens woman is still being sought after disappearing in the final minutes of 2022 while riding the subway, police said Tuesday.
fox5ny.com
New York City records first homicide of 2023
A stabbing in the Bronx Sunday morning left one man dead, and a woman injured, police say. The case is the first homicide of the year in the city.
bronx.com
NYC Department Of Correction Employee, David Lindsay, 38, Arrested
On Saturday, December 31, 20222, at 0123 hours, the following 38-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 109th Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. David Lindsay. NYC Department of Correction. Charges:. driving while intoxicated;. driving while ability impaired by alcohol;. stopping / parking...
pix11.com
Parents located after young girl found alone on Bronx street
SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police have located the parents of a young girl found wandering a Soundview street alone on New Year’s Eve, authorities said Sunday afternoon. The girl, believed to be between 4- and 6-years-old, was spotted walking by herself on Leland Avenue near Gleason Avenue...
Car slams into pole on Arden Avenue, knocking out power for several hundred
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A car slammed into a utility pole on Arden Avenue in Annadale Tuesday afternoon, prompting a large power outage in the area. The one-car crash prompted a response from authorities and Con Edison.
fox5ny.com
22-year-old aspiring model arrested, charged in deadly stabbing of 61-year-old father
NEW YORK - In a shocking twist to a crime that was first reported as a home invasion, a 22-year-old aspiring model has been arrested and charged with allegedly stabbing her 61-year-old father to death and critically injuring her 19-year-old sister at their home in Brooklyn on Thursday. Nikki Secondino...
Missing Long Beach Woman Found
Update:A Long Island woman who went missing has been found.Blair Paton, age 32, of Long Beach, was last seen on Tuesday, Dec. 27, at 6 p.m. on 101st Avenue and 126th Street in Jamaica, Queens. Her disappearance was reported to police on Saturday, Dec. 31.On Sunday afternoon, Jan. 1, Nassau County P…
