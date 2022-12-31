ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

fox61.com

Connecticut health officials seeing COVID spike

CONNECTICUT, USA — As people across Connecticut return to school and work after holiday gatherings, urgent care centers are filling up with people testing positive for COVID-19. All eight counties now falling on the CDC’s medium- to high-alert for COVID, places where hospitalizations are the highest. “So, what...
CONNECTICUT STATE
New York Post

Unprecedented NY flood of fentanyl causing ‘heartbreaking’ loss

Sandra Pippa woke in a panic in the middle of the night six years ago — anxious her son still wasn’t home from celebrating his 29th birthday. “Oh please don’t be mad at me for being late. I’m on the train. I’m coming home,” Pippa recalled her son, Dorian, responding to her frantic 4:30 a.m. text. “And then, he didn’t… He never did make it,” she told The Post recently. “It’s as if I knew.” Dorian died moments after the exchange — found in the bathroom of a Metro-North train by NYPD officers — having taken a small but fatal dose of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
greenwichfreepress.com

Greenwich Hospital Welcomes First Baby of 2023

Lily Rae Morrissey entered the world at 12:25 am on Sunday becoming the first baby to be born at Greenwich Hospital in 2023. This is the first child for Bridget McGowan and David Morrissey of Rye, NY. The baby girl weighed 6 pounds, 6 ounces. A destination for maternity services,...
GREENWICH, CT
Eyewitness News

CDC recommends masks for four CT counties

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The CDC is recommending four Connecticut counties mask up after they reached the High/Orange category of its COVID-19 Community Levels Map. The COVID-19 Community Levels map was introduced earlier this year to inform residents on the latest CDC recommendations to keep themselves safe. Fairfield, Litchfield, Middlesex...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

CDC lists four Conn. counties as high COVID-19 levels

Conn. (WTNH) — Four Connecticut counties were listed with high COVID-19 levels, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday. The COVID-19 Community Levels Map, launched earlier this year, shows that Fairfield, Litchfield, Middlesex, and New Haven counties were listed in the high/orange category, while Hartford, New London, Tolland, and Windham counties […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
wiltonbulletin.com

From housing to taxes, what big issues will CT lawmakers tackle in 2023?

Connecticut lawmakers are likely to propose thousands of bills during the upcoming legislative session that starts Jan. 4 and ends June 7. Their main task will be to approve a new two-year state budget, which also serves as a statement of their priorities in the coming years. With the state facing a projected surplus of $2.8 billion in this fiscal year, which ends June 30, there will be lots of debate and competing interests about what programs and services to fund as well as potential tax breaks.
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctnewsjunkie.com

CT, MA Regulators to Discuss Energy Rate Hikes

Energy regulators from Connecticut and Massachusetts will hold a technical meeting Tuesday to compare notes on the energy procurement processes that led to a steep jump in electricity rates that went into effect this week. Connecticut’s Public Utilities Regulatory Authority and its counterpart agency in Massachusetts are scheduled to conduct...
CONNECTICUT STATE

