Wildcats Host Mount Vernon Tonight, Centralia Heads To Breese Central
Coming off their 3 straight wins and consolation championship at the Duster Thomas, the Salem Wildcats are at home tonight taking on Mount Vernon who had their trip to the Centralia Holiday Tournament end with a record of 1-2. Salem enters at 4-11 on the season while the Rams are 9-4. You can listen to the game tonight starting around 7:30 on WJBD and streaming at WJBDradio.com.
Garrett Gets To 1000 In Lady Cougars Blowout Win
The SC Lady Cougars earned a varsity win over Martinsville on Gary Shirley Court in Farina 74-16 and in the process saw Brooklyn Garrett surpass the 1000 point mark for her career. She needed 18 points heading into tonight and finished with 23. Taegan Webster led SC with 26 and Kaitlyn Swift added 9.
2022 01/05 – Ronald G. Herman
Ronald G. Herman, 77, of Centralia, passed away Saturday, December 31, 2022, at his home. Ronald was born in Quincy, IL., the son of Alfred W. Herman and Helen L. (Libbie) Herman. Ronald is survived by special friend Tammie Johnson of Centralia; four sons: Carl Herman and wife Lisa of...
2022 01/05 Anthony ‘Tony’ Rinne
Anthony “Tony” Rinne, 55, Salem passed away Tuesday, January 2, 2023, at St. Louis University Hospital in St. Louis, MO. Funeral arrangements are pending at Sutherland-Rankin Funeral Home in Salem where friends may call and inquire for more information.
SC’s Dodson Looks To Make It Back-To-Back Milestone Nights On Gary Shirley Court
Aidan Dodson has a chance to make it back-to-back milestone nights as he sits 11 points shy of 1000 as the Cougars will host Carlyle tonight. It would come one night after SC Lady Cougar’s standout Brooklyn Garrett went over 1000 points Monday night against Martinsville, also at home.
Centralia Marching Showcase return home following Sugar Bowl performance
The Centralia High School Marching Showcase band has returned home following a successful trip to New Orleans that included a performance at the Sugar Bowl. Band Director Stephanie Aarons-Dennison says a lot of memories were made. “It was a busy 4 days in New Orleans from our first performance in...
2023 01/05 – Jane Ann Knapp
Jane Ann Knapp, age 87, of Xenia, Illinois, passed away peacefully on Sunday night, January 1, 2023, at her home. She was born February 26, 1935, in Kansas City, Missouri, the daughter of Noah Bryan and Mary Elizabeth (Masden) Johnston. She was united in marriage to Bill Knapp on June 20, 1954, in Mt. Vernon, Missouri, and together they shared 58 wedding anniversaries until his death on August 29, 2012.
Granite City Steel Worker
Today, you will be reading another one of those stories in which the two people getting married come from opposite sides of the Mississippi River. The two surnames that are united in this marriage are ones that over the years had been found both in Altenburg, Missouri and Jacob, Illinois. The starting point for this post is the birthday of a girl in Altenburg.
Mississippi St rallies to win ReliaQuest Bowl, honors Leach
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Massimo Biscardi made a 27-yard tiebreaking field goal with four seconds left, Marcus Banks returned a fumble 60 yards for a touchdown on the game’s last play and No. 24 Mississippi State rallied to beat Illinois 19-10 in the ReliaQuest Bowl. It was the Bulldogs’ first game since coach Mike Leach died on Dec. 12 due to complications from a heart condition. Banks’ score came on Illinois’ fifth lateral following a completed pass after the Fighting Illini got the ball at their own 29. Will Rogers was 29 of 44 yards for 261 yards for Mississippi State. It was an emotional game full of tributes to Leach, who led the program for three years.
2023 01/06 – Darrell L. Stein
Darrell L. Stein, 77, of Salem, Illinois passed away on January 1, 2023, at Salem Township Hospital in Salem. Born February 23, 1945, in Centralia, IL, he was the son of Paul C. and Edna J. (Yancey) Stein. They preceded him in death. Visiting hours will be 5:00 – 7:00...
Brad Underwood explains recent absence of Skyy Clark, gives out injury update on Illini G
Brad Underwood talked about Illinois G Skyy Clark on Tuesday. Clark missed the Bethune-Cookman game on Dec. 29. Clark signed with Illinois as a 4-star PG from the 2022 class per the 247Sports Composite. The Fighting Illini beat Bethune-Cookman 85-52 without Clark in the lineup. Underwood stated that Clark could...
Salem’s Charlie Hunter to Compete at Team USA Bowling Trials Starting Today
Salem senior bowler Charlie Hunter is in Las Vegas and will open up play today at the Team USA Trials. Yesterday consisted of orientation and practice on all 5 patterns with competition starting at 3pm today and can be watched via live-stream on BowlTV.
Daniel Edwards, former Illinois WR, announces transfer destination
Former Illinois wide receiver Daniel Edwards announced Monday evening that he would be transferring to Western Kentucky University. Edwards announced that he would be entering the portal on Nov. 29. He will have 3 seasons of eligibility remaining for the Hilltoppers. Edwards is a former 3-star prospect in the Class...
2023 01/03 – Larry Reindl Baylis
Larry Reindl Baylis, 80, of Kinmundy, Illinois passed away on December 31, 2022, at Salem Township Hospital. He was born January 16, 1942, in Marion County, Illinois the son of Reindl Washington Baylis and Goldie Elizabeth (Leat) Arnold who preceded him in death. Funeral services will be 1:00 pm Tuesday,...
2023 01/04 – Dean F. Paulsmeyer
Dean F. Paulsmeyer of Hoffman passed at Carlyle Healthcare and Senior Living on Friday, December 30, 2022. He is survived by three children, eight grandchildren, and four great-granddaughters. He was born in Hoffman on May 23, 1930, the son of the late Arthur and Martha (Brandhorst) Paulsmeyer. He married Marlene...
Lotto Roundup: Illinois Lottery winners in 2022
ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Some Illinoisians walked away with millions of dollars in 2022, thanks to winning tickets from the Illinois lottery. Freedom Oil gas station in Bloomington sold a Lucky Day Lotto ticket in November. The player matched all five of those numbers and won $550,000. Illinois Lottery said the lucky player is now the […]
Russell guides SE Missouri State over SIU Edwardsville 82-73
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Phillip Russell scored 19 points as Southeast Missouri State beat SIU-Edwardsville 82-73 on Saturday night. Russell had seven assists for the Redhawks (6-9, 1-1 Ohio Valley Conference). Dylan Branson scored 14 points and added six rebounds. Chris Harris recorded 14 points and shot 3 for 6 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line. The Redhawks snapped an eight-game slide.
2022 01/04 – Gary A. Carter
Gary A. Carter, 76, of Centralia, passed this world to be with our Heavenly Father on Friday, December 23, with his loving wife and son by his side. Gary was born October 22, 1946, the son of Alfred and Anna E. (Gebert) Carter in Centralia. Gary and Janet (Smith) Carter...
College basketball's top 20 transfers: Illinois' Terrence Shannon leads rankings of players at new schools
Nearly 2,000 -- yes, 2,000! -- Division I basketball players hit the transfer portal last offseason. The mass exits and entrances across the country meant there was of course bound to be some players left in tricky spots, yet many have clicked right in with their new homes and are producing at a high level.
