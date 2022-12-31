SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Fire Department responded to three fires on the early morning of Tuesday, Jan. 3. The busy morning began just before 12:30 a.m. at the Boulders on Fern apartments in the 8400 block of Fern Avenue. Upon arrival, firefighters found a two-story structure with smoke coming from the side of the apartment, near the chimney area. The fire was found between the floor of the upstairs and downstairs apartment units. There were no occupants home at the time.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 17 HOURS AGO