Kathleen Mullen
3d ago
Why would he refuse to give more information? Maybe you need to refuse to treat him until he does..
ktalnews.com
Man sustained minor injuries in Market Street shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened just before overnight on North Market Street. SPD responded to shots fired call at 1906 North Market St. just before 3 a.m. Tuesday. The victim told police that he was walking near Popeyes on N....
ktalnews.com
Shreveport Fire Department fights 3 fires overnight, no injuries
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Fire Department responded to three reported fires within an hour overnight Tuesday. The first call was for a fire in the 8400 block of Fern Avenue at 12:29 a.m. Firefighters arrived within six minutes of the dispatch and found a two-story apartment with...
ktalnews.com
Police investigating Shreveport’s 1st homicide of 2023
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A juvenile suspect has been questioned and released in connection with Shreveport’s first homicide of the year. It happened at the Villa Norte Apartments just after 6 p.m. New Year’s Day. Police say officers were called to investigate a reported shooting and arrived to find a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Oschner LSU Health, where he died in surgery.
Shreveport Carjacking Turns Deadly on New Year’s Eve
Shreveport Police Violent Crimes Detectives have an investigation underway into what information says is a carjacking turned deadly. On December 31, 2022, just before 1:45 a.m., Shreveport Police Patrol officers were dispatched to 3215 Knight Street on reports of a shooting. Officers located a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot injuries. Despite the Shreveport Fire Department’s efforts, the man was pronounced deceased on scene.
KTBS
Villa Norte shooting victim named
SHREVEPORT, La. - A man shot and killed in north Shreveport late Sunday has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Jeremiah Kelly, 19, of Shreveport, was found suffering from several gunshot wounds just after 6 p.m. at the Villa Norte Apartments in the 1600 block of Fullerton Street. That runs north off North Hearne Avenue just west of North Market Street.
KSLA
Man found shot dead in back seat of his idling car; woman goes missing
BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A man is dead, a woman is missing and authorities say they have identified a person of interest in the homicide. The homicide investigation began when 59-year-old Vernon Parker was found shot dead about 8:15 a.m. Sunday, New Year’s Day in the back seat of his idling car on Pleasant Road south of the Bienville Parish town of Ringgold, Bienville Parish Sheriff John Ballance told KSLA News 12.
KTBS
Lightning bolt strikes apartment on Fern Avenue causing fire
SHREVEPORT, La. - A lightning bolt struck the Boulders on Fern in the 8400 block of Fern Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. The Shreveport Fire department arrived to heavy smoke coming from the side of the apartment near the chimney. When Shreveport Fire entered the apartment, they found a fire between the floor of the upstairs and downstairs apartments.
KSLA
Man arrested after home invasion in Bossier City
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A man has been arrested after a home invasion that happened on New Year’s Day in Bossier City. The Bossier City Police Department says they responded to the call in the 1400 block of Traffic Street on Jan. 1 just before 4 p.m. The suspect was found and arrested that same evening.
KSLA
Celebratory gunfire finds Shreveport woman inches from tragedy
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Most people celebrate New Year’s with fireworks. But as the holiday approached, celebratory gunshots were another loud sound heard by residents in the city of Shreveport. New Year’s Day found one resident just inches away from tragedy. It’s normal to hear fireworks outside...
ktoy1047.com
Suspects arrested in Vivian shooting
According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Department, two juveniles and an adult have been arrested in the ongoing homicide investigation. Authorities say that the shooting stemmed from an altercation between two groups of teenagers. 20-year-old Marty Whatley of Vivian was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by certain persons, obstruction of justice, aggravated assault with a firearm, and an outstanding warrant stemming from a probation violation.
Officials ask for public’s help after armed robbery at Lone Star convenience store
MARION COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Authorities in Marion County are asking for the public’s help after an armed robbery at the Delton’s Corner convenience store in Lone Star. According to officials with the sheriff’s office, around 7 p.m. on Dec. 28 an unknown person entered the store located at the intersection of SH 155 and […]
ktalnews.com
Fire destroys Hendrix Place home
Shreveport fire crews were unable to save a single-story, wood-framed home in the 600 block of Hendrix after being dispatched to the residential fire around 8:00 p.m. on New Year's Eve. Fire destroys Hendrix Place home. Shreveport fire crews were unable to save a single-story, wood-framed home in the 600...
KTBS
Shooting at apartment sends one to the hospital
SHREVEPORT, La. - A shooting in Shreveport sends one person to the hospital. Police tell us a 19-year-old man was shot in the upper left chest and his stomach. It happened just after 6 p.m., at the Villa Norte Apartments in the 1600 block of Fullerton Street. The man was...
KSLA
SFD battles 3 early morning fires in 1 hour; apartment fire caused by lightning strike
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Fire Department responded to three fires on the early morning of Tuesday, Jan. 3. The busy morning began just before 12:30 a.m. at the Boulders on Fern apartments in the 8400 block of Fern Avenue. Upon arrival, firefighters found a two-story structure with smoke coming from the side of the apartment, near the chimney area. The fire was found between the floor of the upstairs and downstairs apartment units. There were no occupants home at the time.
KSLA
Man killed; juvenile arrested
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A man is dead, a juvenile faces at least one criminal charge and Shreveport police are investigating the city’s first homicide of the new year. The shooting occurred about 6:10 p.m. New Year’s Day in the parking lot of Villa Norte Apartments, according to the major incident report. That’s in the 1600 block of Fullerton Street.
ktalnews.com
Fire destroys vacant Sprague St. house
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Fire destroyed a vacant house early Monday morning in Shreveport’s Ledbetter Heights neighborhood just west of downtown. The Shreveport Fire Department says firefighters were called to the 1600 block of Sprague Street at 3:14 a.m. and arrived to find the two-story wood-framed house fully involved with fire.
KSLA
Benton woman, her attorney fail to show up in court
BENTON, La. (KSLA) — A Benton woman who is accused of selling goods to dozens of women nationally and not delivering them was scheduled to be back in court Tuesday, Jan. 3. The Bossier Parish clerk of court’s office told KSLA News 12 that 23-year-old Bailey Baker paid bond on eight counts of illegal use of counterfeit trademark in September.
Police identify body of man found in vacant lot in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview police have identified the body of a man found on Monday, Jan. 2. Police were called to a vacant lot on E. Marshall Ave, across from the former Johnny Cace's restaurant, shortly before 2 p.m. On Tuesday, Longview Police Dept. Public Information Officer Brandon Thornton...
ktalnews.com
Man who escaped New Year’s Eve house fire wants to rebuild
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man says he wants to try to rebuild again after he escaped from his home when it erupted in flames around 7:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. Shreveport fire crews were dispatched to the single-story, wood-frame home in the 600 block of...
scttx.com
WSCVFD Activity Report Includes Car Crash, House Fire
January 2, 2023 - West Shelby County Volunteer Fire Department (WSCVFD) had a single vehicle crash on State Highway 7 West on the night of Friday December 30, 2022. The driver was westbound towards Nacogdoches when he left the roadway and struck a tree. Responders set up traffic control and assisted with getting the vehicle out of the trees and were present until the scene was clear.
