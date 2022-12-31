ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pope praises 'acute and gentle' Benedict ahead of funeral

VATICAN CITY — (AP) — Pope Francis praised Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI’s “acute and gentle thought” as he presided over a packed Wednesday general audience in the Vatican, while thousands of people paid tribute to the former pope on the final day of public viewing in St. Peter’s Basilica.
