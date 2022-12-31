ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
geekwire.com

Asking Alexa to thank your Amazon delivery driver will trigger a $5 tip — paid for by the company

Update, Dec. 12: Customers looking to thank their Amazon delivery drivers with a $5 tip have run out of time, as a promotion started by the company last week has already reached its limit. Amazon told Tech Radar that the ability to use Alexa to say “thanks” exceeded company expectations. “We’re glad to see customers interested in thanking their drivers and encourage them to continue doing so. Drivers will continue to be notified of the gratitude received,” Amazon confirmed in a statement to GeekWire.
WASHINGTON STATE
KGET 17

BestReviews tech expert shares products that will help you become more organized in the new year

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. New Year’s resolutions aren’t all about fitness and weight loss. For many, the new year marks a perfect opportunity to organize their house and life. There are numerous products for staying organized, but many overlook the electronics that can help. To learn more about products that can help you stay organized, we sat down with our tech expert, Jaime Vazquez.
Well+Good

I Tried the Scandinavian Sleep Method—And Now My Partner and I Refuse To Sleep Any Other Way

Last month, my now-husband, Alex and I spent a week in Copenhagen, Denmark for part of our honeymoon. And not to be dramatic, but I loved absolutely everything about it—the hygge lifestyle, the thriving bike culture, the drool-worthy design, the clothes—even the sleeping arrangements. Yep, the sleeping arrangements. Because when we tucked in for bed on our first night, we noticed we weren’t bundled under one duvet, but two.
technewstoday.com

How to Tell if Your Phone Has Been Hacked?

If you see suspicious things happening on your phone, like a new app you didn’t install or charges on your bill that don’t make sense, it’s possible that it’s been hacked. Some of the most common methods hackers can use to hack your phone are:. Phishing:...
Women's Health

Amazon Overstock Outlet: 36 Best Secret Deals Right Now

BARGAIN HUNTING is not what it used to be. These days most sales are presented to us front and center, thus eliminating the need to do the digging for ourselves. It's more convenient, sure, but what about those of us who like to dig? I, for one, am a bargain hunter by heart, and if there's one thing I've learned over the years it's that the best deals are sometimes the ones you have to roll up your sleeves for. What's great is you can do some digital digging right at this very moment thanks to Amazon's Overstock Outlet.
Digital Trends

The SIM card in your phone has secret power to make medicine cheaper

Electronic gadgets are a potpourri of pricey and rare elements, but a majority of them end up piling up in an e-waste landfill instead of being recycled. That’s not because we lack the tech to recycle it, but due to factors like cost management and process efficiency. SIM cards are among the phone parts that end up going to waste without much uptake in terms of recycling efforts.
SPY

These Star Projectors Are The Most Unique Smart Lights I’ve Tried This Year And They’re All On Sale

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. I don’t know why, but smart lighting is an area that has constantly intrigued me. Sure, you might be thinking, “what’s so cool about a smart light bulb that changes color?” But the proof is truly in the pudding. In fact, one of the coolest smart lights I’ve checked out this year was the mesmerizing wall projections from BlissLights’ line of star projectors. Even better, with these current you can save up to 65% off on them right now — with the ability...
Engadget

The best sleep apps and gadgets for a better night's sleep

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. Every year, many...
PC Magazine

Beyond Texting: 16 Cool Tricks Hidden Inside Apple Messages

The Messages app has long been a mainstay on the iPhone and iPad as the default way Apple would like you to send messages. But it can handle a lot more than just plain, old text messages. You can spruce up your messages with photos, videos, emoji, stickers, music, animated...
hypebeast.com

Samsung's Family Hub Plus Smart Fridge Features a 32-Inch Touch Display

Ahead of CES 2023, Samsung has unveiled its smart fridge, the “Family Hub Plus.” An upgrade to its previous model, the 21-inch screen is now upgraded to a massive 32-inch touch display for greater interactivity. The Samsung Family Hub Plus also features added support for Google Photos to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy