Read full article on original website
Related
I’m a pet expert – here’s four Christmas foods you CAN’T feed to pets – it’s deadly
CHRISTMAS is a time for spoiling loved ones and friends but for one family member it could be deadly - your pets. Patricia Gardiner of Animal Friends Pet Insurance has issued an urgent warning to animal lovers during the festive months. And is calling on pet owners to know the...
marthastewart.com
The 10 Best Slow Feeder Bowls for Pets, According to Veterinarians
Designed with intricate ridges or spirals, slow-feed devices create a maze that encourages your pet to eat slower. They also improve air gulping, digestion, food guarding, and aggression. Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links...
The Best Thing I’ve Ever Bought for My Dog, as an Anxious Pet Parent
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. As a dog trainer who is also an anxious pet parent, having a GPS tracker attached to my dog’s collar has been one of the best things I’ve ever done to manage my anxiety. My dog is the center of my world, and one of my biggest fears is that she could get lost. Even though I’m very careful, knowing I can open an app on my phone and instantly know exactly where my dog is gives me so much peace of mind.
studyfinds.org
Best Dog Bones For 2023: Top 5 Treats For Your Pup Most Recommended By Experts
Dogs big and small love bones, we know this to be true. But not all bones are safe for dogs. The wrong bone can cause serious injuries to the gums or intestines and other health issues. That’s why we wanted to know which bones are safe – as well as satisfying – for your best friend. Which bones offer harm-free entertainment and healthy nutrition? Which bones are the best dog bones?
studyfinds.org
Best Dog Toys: Top 5 Items Most Beloved By Experts — And Pets Themselves!
Grab your furry friend. This is going to be a squeaking-good read! Did you know an incredible 69 million U.S. households have a dog?! That means there are likely tens of millions of toys scattered across homes, hiding under couches, or currently being gripped tightly in dogs’ mouths. Just like little kids, our best friends get very excited when we bring them home something fun to play with — so we wanted to find the best dog toys to recommend to owners nationwide.
No one would adopt this puppy abandoned at CA airport. Then a pilot gave him a home
Polaris the puppy was abandoned at the San Francisco airport earlier this fall, so airline staff cared for him.
How Do Dogs Act When They Smell Cancer
Dogs are renowned for having an extraordinary sense of smell, and this trait has been proven useful in the field of medicine. Dogs have a keen sense of smell, and they can be trained to find cancer cells in people.
Detroit News
No one wanted Princess Fiona. Then the balding, potbellied pit bull met a little girl
The animal shelter staff did not believe in giving up, so they told the dog it was time, once again, to show off all that she had to offer: Her chunks of missing fur. Her constant peeing. Her potbelly, grown so protuberant that it nearly grazed the ground everywhere she waddled.
Olive Garden manager fired after demanding staff show her their dead pets if they want a sick day for it
Olive Garden fired the manager who claimed she'd never taken a day off in 11 years. One Olive Garden manager’s extreme approach to employee time-off has backfired spectacularly. The unnamed individual emailed a rant to employees at her Overland Park restaurant in Kansas over the “staggering rate” at which...
What is the Purpose of the Tiny Pocket in Jeans?
The tiny pocket in jeans, also known as a coin pocket, is a small pocket typically located on the front of the jeans, just above the larger front pockets. This pocket is intended for small, easy-to-lose items such as coins, keys, or even a small notepad and pen.
Some Think The Creature This Woman is Feeding is a Baby Nessie
It's simultaneously cute and terrifying.
I was forced to dumpster dive for Christmas gifts — here’s what I found in trash
One person’s trash is another person’s holiday treasure. A poverty-stricken mom says she’s resorted to “dumpster diving” to procure Christmas presents for her young son — and has already found $240 worth of great gifts. Rachael Collins, 42, trawls through trash twice a week, honing in on garbage cans located outside of department stores, in order to find items for her 7-year-old son, Charlie. “I feel pressure around Christmas and this has really helped me this year,” the British mom told Kennedy News. “I started dumpster diving recently because of money, it’s out of necessity. Money wasn’t lasting through the...
Big Pregnant Death Adder Found in Family Backyard: 'Don't Bite Me'
The death adder, found lurking at a family home in Australia, was "extremely cranky" as a snake catcher arrived to remove it.
Hearts Break As Shelter Given 1-Month-Old Puppy: 'Unwanted Christmas Gifts'
"Don't give out pets as gifts to someone who didn't ask for one or done research on how to care for it," a caption on a video featuring a puppy in an animal shelter warned.
Coffee filters .... Who knew!
And you can buy 1,000 at Dollar Tree for almost nothing even the large ones. 1. Cover bowls or dishes when cooking in the microwave. Coffee filters make excellent covers. 2. Clean windows, mirrors, and chrome... Coffee filters are lint-free so they'll leave windows sparkling.
Puppy accidentally euthanized at Baldwin Park Animal Care Center
Following outrage from residents, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is looking into the events that led to a 3-month-old puppy being accidentally euthanized earlier this month. According to a motion by Supervisors Hilda Solis and Janice Hahn, a county Department of Animal Care and Control employee "erroneously authorized the euthanasia of a 3-month-old puppy named Bowie at the Baldwin Park Animal Care Center.""His death sparked outrage among community members who reasonably contacted the county about the puppy's death," the motion stated.Solis said during the meeting that Balwin Park's mayor reached out to the county regarding the puppy's death."It's really...
Woman Shares Tragic Thrift Store Discovery for Just $3.99: 'Heart Sank'
"I wonder if it was donated by mistake," said one TikTok user, while another wrote: "So much love, history and giving in that box."
Lady Who Adopted A Hungry Street Dog Arrested And Sent To 6 Months In Jail ‘You're Not The Rightful Owner’
This is a Nonfictional article based on true facts provided by a family friend who was present at the time; it is used with permission. Anita is a huge fan of pets; when she was younger, she would steal snacks from her mother's shop in order to feed people's hungry dogs. Anita has always wanted to have many pet animals, including cats, dogs, and even parrots, but she was always unable to do so due to her parents' strict rules and regulations.
They need homes! 73 dogs and puppies taken in by Forsyth Humane Society
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Forsyth Humane Society has new puppies and they need your help to give them a home for the holidays. Forsyth County Sheriff's Department's Animal Service division responded to a call for help from a community member on Tuesday and ended up bringing 73 dogs and puppies to the Forsyth Humane Society.
Comments / 1