Severe storms sweep U.S. with snow and tornadoes

Parts of the South spent much of Tuesday under a tornado watch as a powerful system moved east. Extreme weather also dominated outside the South as heavy rains drenched the West, and the Midwest experienced blizzard conditions. Mark Strassmann shares the latest.
