Where the storm threats are headed next
The U.S. is facing tornado threats, heavy rain and winter weather. The Weather Channel's Mike Bettes is tracking where the storm threats are headed next.
Severe storms sweep U.S. with snow and tornadoes
Parts of the South spent much of Tuesday under a tornado watch as a powerful system moved east. Extreme weather also dominated outside the South as heavy rains drenched the West, and the Midwest experienced blizzard conditions. Mark Strassmann shares the latest.
