ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Personal best and personal worst of travel in 2022

By Simon Calder
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZYXkO_0jzXq4V700

Good riddance to a year contaminated by Covid travel restrictions and multiple failings of travel enterprises, from airlines that overpromised to a UK rail industry that has ministers and rail unions seemingly locked in a death spiral while the hapless passenger watches and waits. And waits.

But amid all the general misery, I have been fortunate to enjoy many memorable experiences – most of them good.

New discovery

Best: northern Quebec

The gorgeous capital of the province of Quebec became reconnected with Gatwick in the summer of 2022. But the history, intrigue and beauty (of Quebec City, not Gatwick) is merely an overture to the wonders further north.

Start with spectacular Montmorency Falls, a water feature 30 metres (100ft) higher than the rather better-known Niagara. Continue north beside the mighty St Lawrence River to reach Tadoussac: the riverside equivalent of a seaside resort, with an exquisite setting.

Then go inland, beside a fjord that matches any in Norway, to Saguenay – once known as the Chicago of the North, now the home for some haunting industrial archaeology.

Commendation, also, for Hibbing, Minnesota – the small northern town where the Greyhound bus was born and Bob Dylan was raised.

Worst: idiot-unfriendly airline website

If no seats are on sale for the day you request at BA.com, you get diverted to the nearest available date. If, like me, you’re an idiot , you don’t notice that you’ve booked the wrong day until it is too late.

Travel bargain

Best: Germany’s amazing all-you-can-travel-in-a-month deal, price €9 (£7.80)

The government in Berlin decided to get people back on public transport by launching the travel deal of the century.

Trains (up to and including Regional Expresses), buses, city ferries and trams, including the marvellous Dangling Tram of Wuppertal, all included for barely more than the cost of a rail journey in from the airport . The deal operated only in June, July and August 2022. But a permanent version, priced €49 for a month (or £1.40 a day), is promised to return early in 2023.

Worst: taxi from Sydney airport to the Opera House (A$80/£44)

On the day in February when Australia opened up to tourists , the rail workers went on strike consigning new arrivals to taxis tangled in traffic jams. To make matters worse, the driver didn’t appear to know the way to Sydney’s most prominent feature.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32Kn6J_0jzXq4V700

City

Best: Derry, Northern Ireland and Rabat, Morocco

A tie for first place between these two fine, walled waterfront cities, full of friendly folk. I spent a stormy January weekend being reminded of the triumphs, tragedies and hopes of the northwesternmost city in the UK, and a bright October day in the Moroccan capital. I can’t wait to get back to both.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BsqVe_0jzXq4V700

Worst: Lusail, Qatar

My enduring belief that there is no such thing as a bad city – because they are intense distillations of humanity – was tested when I reached parched, dusty and soulless Lusail, the second city in Qatar, in February.

But then, in December, Lusail Iconic Stadium goes and hosts the finest World Cup final in football history.

Flight

Best: Japan Airlines, Heathrow-Tokyo

In February I was aboard a two-thirds-empty (in economy at least) Japan Airlines Boeing 777, with three seats to myself and outstanding food, drink and service. This was before the skies were closed over Russia so the journey was quick; today the trip is at least two hours longer, taking a southerly routing.

Worst: Air Canada, Chicago-Montreal

All four of my Air Canada flights this year were delayed, uncomfortable and expensive, but this one had the added disbenefit of departing three hours late and depositing me at a deserted airport at 2am.

Interaction with the emergency services

Best: UK ambulance

On the last day of September I successfully hitched a lift in an ambulance for the first time. Obviously I can’t say where, but I can say that it was a fascinating half-hour learning about the stresses and strains of working for the service, while being transported safely and comfortably from X to Y.

NB: there was no patient on board and it wasn’t racing to answer a call.

Commendation for the Lithuanian policewoman who, on sighting my travelling companion and me vainly trying to thumb across the border to Riga in Latvia on a bitterly cold day in March, phoned a friend and persuaded him to act as an ad-hoc taxi.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AZwSz_0jzXq4V700

Worst: Sicilian highway patrol

Also a hitchhiking incident, this time in Brolo, northern Sicily, in August. Due to that rarest of phenomena, a Sicilian train leaving early, I was stranded 50 miles from Messina with a boat to catch.

My cunning plan to hitch there along the E90 autostrada did not rest well with the traffic police, who made me do the walk of shame off the slip road and back to the toll booth with their blue light flashing and all the traffic backing up.

No charges were pressed, and I miraculously thumbed a ride a little later with a marvellous Algerian tourist named Mohammed, reaching the ship with seconds to spare.

Comments / 0

Related
Vogue Magazine

The 12 Best Places to Travel in 2023

Wondering what the best places to travel in 2023 are? Us too—so we decided to ask a panel of hospitality experts to find out. Their answers were quite literally all over the place (which, in this case, is a very good thing). After re-opening their borders after years of COVID-19 closures, trips to the Asian and Australian continents are set to make a roaring comeback, with countries like Japan and Singapore leading the way. Also trending? What Virtuoso managing director Misty Belles calls “isolation with intention” vacations, where travelers go to remote—and remotely populated—locations to get away from it all. Pack your bags for the Yukon, Chilean Patagonia, or Greenland.
lonelyplanet.com

3 major changes shaking up travel for Americans in 2023

Planning for a trip in 2023? We’re here to help you navigate the complex changes happening in the world of travel next year, from new biometric rules to new entry fees for travel to Europe. Once again, rules are changing for travelers in 2023, with new systems being put...
BBC

Woman breaks nearly every bone in face in Thailand

A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
TravelPulse

The Safest Islands in the Caribbean

There is nothing like enjoying a happy holiday in a sun-kissed and safe destination and the Caribbean offers a handful of islands guaranteed to provide travelers with peace of mind this winter. Here are four to consider ahead of your next Caribbean getaway. St. Barts. This extraordinary Caribbean destination has...
World

US plotting to return to massive Philippines naval base

It’s a military base larger than the nation of Singapore, built long ago as a US super-bastion on the Pacific, but vacated by Washington in 1992. But now, the Pentagon wants back in to Subic Bay Naval Base — and the Philippines, its current owner, is keen to let the US return. A new deal would let the US military reoccupy parts of the base. Officials in Manila are hustling to finalize it before the year’s end. The World's Patrick Winn reports.
WASHINGTON STATE
Ingram Atkinson

Meet the wealthiest man in all of history

There was once a man in history that had a net worth nearly 4 times greater than that of Jeff Bezos. In the 13th century, Africa was one of the most prosperous and powerful regions in the world. The Mali Empire ruled over West African kingdoms, trading goods with Europe and North Africa. Mansa Musa, who ruled as Mansa Musa I from 1280-1337 CE, was known as the wealthiest man in all of history because he accumulated more than 400 tons of gold during his reign. He used this wealth to build great universities, libraries and mosques; he also expanded trade routes between Africa's two continents.
The Independent

Landlords told to ‘get a grip’ as almost a quarter of private rented homes do not meet standards

Landlords have been told to ‘get a grip’ after new figures revealed almost a quarter of privately rented homes in England are failing to reach basic standards of decency.The warning comes from housing secretary Michael Gove, who said it was clear there were “very serious issues” with the quality of homes in England and announced he was considering new legislation to ensure that tenants’ complaints are listened to.The findings of the English Housing Survey came as an inspector’s report found “significant failings” in the way a housing association dealt with damp and mould not only at the home of Awaab...
The Independent

Pregnant woman ‘collapses’ while waiting six hours for plane to take off from Manchester Airport

A pregnant woman “collapsed” while on a plane that got stuck waiting on the tarmac for six hours at Manchester Airport.The lengthy delay occurred onboard a Brussels Airlines flight to Brussels, after a Cathay Pacific plane that was due to fly to Hong Kong experienced a fault.The Brussels flight and a TUI flight to Cape Verde were both behind the Cathay jet on the taxiway, unable to take-off.Chris Brereton, a passenger onboard the Belgium-bound flight, told the Manchester Evening News that a pregnant woman had “collapsed” during the hours-long wait.He said: “The poor pregnant lady collapsed and two people on...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
321K+
Post
513M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy