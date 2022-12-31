Read full article on original website
Related
Pitcairn man shot and killed Monday identified
Allegheny County police are investigating the shooting death of a Pitcairn man. Nekye Smith, 20, was shot and killed around 4 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Robinson Street in Pitcairn. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital at 4:45 p.m. There are no suspects at this time,...
Allegheny County police investigate fatal shooting of Pitcairn man
Allegheny County police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man on Jan. 2 in Pitcairn. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the victim as Nykye Smith, 20, of Pitcairn. The shooting was reported to county 911 dispatchers just after 4 p.m. in the 400 block of...
Pittsburgh Police officer injured after responding to domestic incident in Brookline
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Pittsburgh police officer is recovering after being injured responding to a domestic incident in Brookline.Just before 4 a.m., officers responded to an incident along Brookline Boulevard.Police say officers surrounded a vehicle where the man involved in the incident was inside.The man is accused of putting the vehicle in reverse, hitting a police car, and causing the officer to jump out of the way, hitting their head on a curb.The officer is expected to be okay.The driver took off, crashing along Pioneer Avenue, but police caught him after a short chase.Charges are pending.
20-year-old shot in the head, killed in Pittman
PITTMAN, PA – Detectives with the Allegheny County Police Department are investigating a homicide that occurred Tuesday night in Pittman. According to police, at approximately 4:05 pm the AGPD was notified of a shooting in the 400 block of Robinson Street. First responders found a 20-year-old male victim shot in the head. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Homicide detectives initiated an investigation. At this time, no suspects were identified and no arrests have been made. The identity of the victim was not released. The post 20-year-old shot in the head, killed in Pittman appeared first on Shore News Network.
WGAL
UPDATE: Manhunt concludes in Allegheny County after suspect is shot and killed
BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. — UPDATE: According to police, the suspect who shot two officers in Brackenridge, killing one of them, has been shot and killed in Pittsburgh near the intersection of Brushton Avenue and Mohler Street. A police officer was killed, while another was injured after a shooting on Monday...
AARON SWAN JR.: What we know about the suspect in Brackenridge police chief shooting death
BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. — Police said Aaron Lamont Swan Jr. was the suspect in a fatal shooting that left a police chief dead and another injured in Brackenridge. According to police, Swan was from Duquesne, but was known to frequent the Penn Hills area. On the night of Sunday, Jan....
Police officer killed in western Pa. incident: reports
UPDATE 7:30 p.m.: Multiple news outlets are reporting that the suspect, identified as Aaron Lamont Swan, Jr., has been shot and killed by police in Pittsburgh. KDKA is also reporting that the deceased officer is Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire, who died at the scene. One police officer has been...
Man accused of pulling gun during fight in Live! Casino Pittsburgh parking garage
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A man will face charges after police said he pulled a gun on another man in the Live! Casino Pittsburgh parking garage.Pennsylvania State Police said they were called to a fight involving a gun shortly after 1:30 a.m. on New Year's Day.Troopers learned a 55-year-old from Marianna allegedly got into a fight with another man in the casino's parking garage, pulled out a gun and pointed it at the victim. Police said charges of simple assault, terroristic threats, harassment, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness will be filed. Troopers did not release the suspect's name.
Brackenridge police chief killed, another officer injured in shooting; suspect shot, killed
BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. — The Brackenridge police chief was killed and another officer is injured after shots were fired in Brackenridge on Monday. The incident prompted a heavy police presence as investigators searched for the suspect. Our sources confirmed that the suspect was shot and killed by police after a...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Person dies after Penn Hills shooting
A person died from surgery-related complications after being shot in Penn Hills early Saturday morning. The shooting occurred at around 12:15 a.m. in the 400 block of Hochberg Road, according to Allegheny County Police. The 39-year-old victim, who was shot in the abdomen, was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.
‘He made the ultimate sacrifice’: Brackenridge police chief Justin McIntire killed in shooting
BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. — Justin McIntire was sworn in as Brackenridge’s police chief on Jan. 2, 2019. Exactly four years later, McIntire was shot and killed in the line of duty. According to our news partners at the Trib, Councilman Dino Lopreiato said McIntire stepped up and helped out...
Pennsylvania police chief killed, 2 hurt
Authorities say five guns were recovered from a man shot and killed by police after a chase and gunfire that killed a western Pennsylvania police chief and wounded two other officers.
butlerradio.com
Butler Man Dies In Pedestrian Accident
One person died in a pedestrian accident that happened Monday night in Butler Township. The accident happened around 8 p.m. on New Castle Road near the intersection with Sharon Drive. Butler Township Police say 32-year-old Nathan Saul of Butler was dressed in dark clothing and running in and out of...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Police chief's murder was part of a dayslong manhunt
The murder of Brackenridge police Chief Justin McIntire and subsequent death of his killer were the culmination of a days-long manhunt that stretched from the Alle-Kiski Valley to Pittsburgh. This is a timeline of the events as released by Allegheny County Police, the lead investigators in the case:. 11:45 a.m.,...
Man caught in gunfire exchange between police, shooting suspect in Brackenridge shares his story
BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. — Rapid gunfire was heard as officers and the suspect Aaron Swan Jr. fired back and forth at the end of this street. “I got down on the front of my work van here so he couldn’t see me and all I heard was gunfire going off everywhere,” Todd Pierce said.
cleveland19.com
$1M bond set for Cleveland man accused of murdering girlfriend, burying her body in Pennsylvania
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland man of killing his girlfriend and burying her body in Pennsylvania pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Tuesday. Anthony Kennedy, 43, was taken into custody in Allegheny County, PA on Nov. 30. Kennedy’s girlfriend, Adrianna Taylor, 23,...
Male in ‘critical but stable condition’ after shooting in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A male was found shot in Pittsburgh’s Oakland neighborhood late Friday night after he was allegedly shot in Homewood. According to Pittsburgh police, Pitt police responded to the area of 5th Avenue and University Place for a report of a male in a car with a gunshot wound.
Pittsburgh police arrest 2 men at New Year’s Eve hotel gathering
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police were called to the Hyatt House hotel on Baum Boulevard in Bloomfield just before midnight Saturday after receiving multiple noise complaints about a group of people in a room at the hotel. Jamar Jacobs and Deandre Williams each face multiple charges after an encounter with...
Crews battle Beaver County fire
Crews battled a structure fire in Beaver County this morning. The fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Monaca Road, Aliquippa. A Channel 11 photographer at the scene said the building appeared to be abandoned. No injuries were reported, according to a 911 dispatcher. Firefighters cleared...
State police looking for Lawrence County teen who ran away
State police in New Castle are looking for a runaway teen from Wampum Borough. Alley Elizabeth Parks, 16, from Beaver Street, is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information can contact troopers at 724-598-2211. ©2023 Cox Media Group...
Comments / 0