PITTMAN, PA – Detectives with the Allegheny County Police Department are investigating a homicide that occurred Tuesday night in Pittman. According to police, at approximately 4:05 pm the AGPD was notified of a shooting in the 400 block of Robinson Street. First responders found a 20-year-old male victim shot in the head. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Homicide detectives initiated an investigation. At this time, no suspects were identified and no arrests have been made. The identity of the victim was not released.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO