Allegheny County, PA

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pitcairn man shot and killed Monday identified

Allegheny County police are investigating the shooting death of a Pitcairn man. Nekye Smith, 20, was shot and killed around 4 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Robinson Street in Pitcairn. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital at 4:45 p.m. There are no suspects at this time,...
PITCAIRN, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Police officer injured after responding to domestic incident in Brookline

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Pittsburgh police officer is recovering after being injured responding to a domestic incident in Brookline.Just before 4 a.m., officers responded to an incident along Brookline Boulevard.Police say officers surrounded a vehicle where the man involved in the incident was inside.The man is accused of putting the vehicle in reverse, hitting a police car, and causing the officer to jump out of the way, hitting their head on a curb.The officer is expected to be okay.The driver took off, crashing along Pioneer Avenue, but police caught him after a short chase.Charges are pending. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
Shore News Network

20-year-old shot in the head, killed in Pittman

PITTMAN, PA – Detectives with the Allegheny County Police Department are investigating a homicide that occurred Tuesday night in Pittman. According to police, at approximately 4:05 pm the AGPD was notified of a shooting in the 400 block of Robinson Street. First responders found a 20-year-old male victim shot in the head. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Homicide detectives initiated an investigation. At this time, no suspects were identified and no arrests have been made. The identity of the victim was not released. The post 20-year-old shot in the head, killed in Pittman appeared first on Shore News Network.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Police officer killed in western Pa. incident: reports

UPDATE 7:30 p.m.: Multiple news outlets are reporting that the suspect, identified as Aaron Lamont Swan, Jr., has been shot and killed by police in Pittsburgh. KDKA is also reporting that the deceased officer is Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire, who died at the scene. One police officer has been...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man accused of pulling gun during fight in Live! Casino Pittsburgh parking garage

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A man will face charges after police said he pulled a gun on another man in the Live! Casino Pittsburgh parking garage.Pennsylvania State Police said they were called to a fight involving a gun shortly after 1:30 a.m. on New Year's Day.Troopers learned a 55-year-old from Marianna allegedly got into a fight with another man in the casino's parking garage, pulled out a gun and pointed it at the victim. Police said charges of simple assault, terroristic threats, harassment, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness will be filed.  Troopers did not release the suspect's name. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Person dies after Penn Hills shooting

A person died from surgery-related complications after being shot in Penn Hills early Saturday morning. The shooting occurred at around 12:15 a.m. in the 400 block of Hochberg Road, according to Allegheny County Police. The 39-year-old victim, who was shot in the abdomen, was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Butler Man Dies In Pedestrian Accident

One person died in a pedestrian accident that happened Monday night in Butler Township. The accident happened around 8 p.m. on New Castle Road near the intersection with Sharon Drive. Butler Township Police say 32-year-old Nathan Saul of Butler was dressed in dark clothing and running in and out of...
BUTLER, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Police chief's murder was part of a dayslong manhunt

The murder of Brackenridge police Chief Justin McIntire and subsequent death of his killer were the culmination of a days-long manhunt that stretched from the Alle-Kiski Valley to Pittsburgh. This is a timeline of the events as released by Allegheny County Police, the lead investigators in the case:. 11:45 a.m.,...
BRACKENRIDGE, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Crews battle Beaver County fire

Crews battled a structure fire in Beaver County this morning. The fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Monaca Road, Aliquippa. A Channel 11 photographer at the scene said the building appeared to be abandoned. No injuries were reported, according to a 911 dispatcher. Firefighters cleared...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA

