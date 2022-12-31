ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

danspapers.com

Hochul Vetos Unmarked Graves Protection Act

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Gov. Kathy Hochul vetoed on December 30 a bill that would have protected ancient burial grounds from excavation in New York State, sparking outrage among the Shinnecock Indian Nation. The state Legislature passed in June the Unmarked Burial Site Protection Act,...
NEW JERSEY STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Navy reports 3,500-gallon Pearl sewage spill

The latest sewage spill comes while the Navy and the state have been at loggerheads over an $8.7 million fine issued by DOH in September over repeated spills and maintenance problems with the Navy’s wastewater system. Approximately 3, 500 gallons of untreated wastewater spilled into Pearl Harbor on Friday...
JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI
New Jersey Globe

Menendez resigns Port Authority post

Robert J. Menendez (D-Jersey City) resigned his seat as a commissioner of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey this morning in advance of being sworn in as a congressman from New Jersey’s 8th district at noon tomorrow. “It has been the honor of my lifetime to...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
thechiefleader.com

Benefits bill denied to Westchester correction officers

The head of the Westchester County Correction Officers Benevolent Association has denounced Governor Kathy Hochul’s veto of a bill that would have granted lump-sum benefits to the families of county jail staff who work past retirement eligibility but die before retiring. Hochul last month cited cost as her reason...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
New York Post

Unprecedented NY flood of fentanyl causing ‘heartbreaking’ loss

Sandra Pippa woke in a panic in the middle of the night six years ago — anxious her son still wasn’t home from celebrating his 29th birthday. “Oh please don’t be mad at me for being late. I’m on the train. I’m coming home,” Pippa recalled her son, Dorian, responding to her frantic 4:30 a.m. text. “And then, he didn’t… He never did make it,” she told The Post recently. “It’s as if I knew.” Dorian died moments after the exchange — found in the bathroom of a Metro-North train by NYPD officers — having taken a small but fatal dose of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nysportsday.com

Work Resumes on New York Gambling Expansion on Jan. 4

New York gambling expansion plans are at different completion stages and overseen by various officials. However, perhaps the most prominent among them is the proposed NY online casino and poker legalization, slated to be discussed soon by the New York State Legislature. That body’s 2023 session begins at noon on Jan. 4.
NEW YORK STATE
Hudson Valley Post

VIDEO: Remarkable Predator Freed from NY Trap

With teeth that sharp, the only choice was to call a professional. Video was recently released by the New York Department of Environmental Conservation (NYDEC) showing a special rescue mission with a very happy ending. The Wrong Animal was Caught. The NYDEC shared that they were contacted by a hunter...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

New Laws Coming To New York In 2023

There are several laws that will be put into place. Those who are making minimum wage have good news coming their way. NY.gov outlines that as of December 31,. "All employees in New York State [shall] recieve at least $14.20 an hour." The wage of New York state employees ultimately...
NEW YORK STATE
New York Post

People U-Hauling out of NY, California — heading to Texas, Florida: study

Start spreading the news — they’re leaving today. People are U-Hauling it out of Democratic-run New York and California — and flocking to lower-taxed places, including Republican-led Texas and Florida, a new study released Tuesday found. The report by U-Haul truck rental moving service shows that sunny California — the Golden State — has gone from Dreamin’ to Leavin’, while more folks are departing the once mighty Empire State than are moving into New York. California ranked dead last year, with more one-way U-Haul rentals leaving the state than moving in — while New York ranked a lowly 46th. The rest of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
wwnytv.com

Mark Walczyk sworn in as a New York state senator

MOHAWK, New York (WWNY) - Former 116th District Assemblyman Mark Walcyzk took his oath of office for his new position Sunday. Alongside family and friends, Walcyzk was sworn in as a New York State Senator, now representing the newly drawn 49th district, which takes in Jefferson, Lewis, Hamilton and Fulton Counties and portions of St. Lawrence, Oswego and Herkimer Counties.
rocklanddaily.com

The Ban on Guns in New York Places of Worship Deemed Unconstitutional

Last Thursday, Judge John L. Sinatra Jr. of the Western District of New York ruled New York's ban on carrying firearms inside places of worship violates the Second Amendment, but he still placed the ruling on hold while the State appeals. Pastor Michael Spencer and his congregation in western New...
NEW YORK STATE

