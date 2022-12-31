Read full article on original website
Related
Ponca City News
Marian Lucille Collyar
Marian Lucille Collyar (Weigle) passed away peacefully on December 22, 2022. Survived by her husband of 70 years, Robert “Bob” Collyar. Also survived by sister Wilma Stone, son Donald, grandchildren Kate Huberty (Charley) and Joe (Alicia), great grandchildren Evelyn, Abigail, and Jack Collyar, Madeleine Huberty, and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her son Daniel, “Danny,” who was married to daughter-in-law, Sara. Also preceded in death by sisters Shirley Weigle and Helen Pennington, and brothers Harvey and Gerald Weigle.
Ponca City News
Work is still underway at the Ponca City Public Safety Center
Body Work is still underway at the Ponca City Public Safety Center. Most of the construction in the interior has been completed, but is facing some delays, with an estimate completion date sometime in March. When completed, the facility will house the Ponca City Police Department and Municipal Jail. The facilities will also feature a larger area for dispatch to work from, as well as “hoteling” offices for use by other agencies, a much larger evidence vault, a forensic garage and more.
kaynewscow.com
Jail bookings Dec. 18-31
The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Dec. 18-31 include:. Alton Gene Bagby, 58, Ponca City, DUI, third offense, domestic assault and protective order violation charges. Michael Eugene Bosley, 30, Ponca City, domestic assault. Zachary Niel Capps, 31, Newkirk, forgery...
Ponca City News
Poncan Theatre to show The Outsiders on Jan. 6
Northern Oklahoma Youth Services came to visit the New Life Trails on Friday, Dec. 30. The children had the opportunity to observe the first haltering of the Trail’s newest calf, Muffy. Pictured are two of the calfs at the Trails, the 9-month old Little Bit (left) and the week old Muffy (right). New Life Trails is a non-profit that was founded with the goal of partnering with animals to reach the hearts of people and intervene emotionally, socially, and academically. The animals from the Trails visit Hospice, schools, retirement homes, nursing homes, churches, Northern Oklahoma Youth Service, they also offer equine therapy for autistic and at risk children, and many more outreaches. (Photo Provided)
kaynewscow.com
PCPD seeking identity of Dollar General shoplifter
PONCA CITY — Ponca City police are seeking the identity of a female who reportedly took a phone charger from the Dollar General located at 211 west Hartford on Dec. 29. PCPD reports the woman entered in the store at 9:30 a.m. wearing blue pants, a grey tank top, and a white jacket.
kswo.com
Family loses home to fire on Christmas Day
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A family has been staying in Duncan for the past week after their home in Payne County burned down on Christmas day. Jeremy Fincher said his family left their home in Payne County around 5 pm Christmas Day to visit family in Duncan. “And we were...
kaynewscow.com
Warrants issued in child neglect case
NEWKIRK — Warrants are issued for Kassandra Kay Taylor, 21, and Kyle Arlen Lewis Brown, 21, both of Ponca City, by the Kay County District Court. Both are facing a felony count of child neglect. Ponca City police report that on Oct. 18, police received a notification from the...
KTUL
Drumright Police Department recovers items after officer notices drug activity
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Drumright Police Department's Officer Kearney responded to a threats complaint on Wednesday. On that call, police say Kearny observed indicators of drug activity. Once completing the original call, Kearney requested assistance, secured the home, wrote an affidavit, and requested a search warrant. The warrant was...
kaynewscow.com
Alva resident in stable condition following accident
DEER CREEK — An Alva resident was admitted to Stillwater Medical Center in Blackwell today following a non-injury accident that occurred at 8:24 a.m. on Oklahoma 11 west of County Road 1040, west of Deer Creek in Grant County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that Gladys L. Williams, 56,...
kaynewscow.com
Former Blackwell police officer sentenced on misdemeanor charge
NEWKIRK — Former Blackwell police officer Gary Dean Preuss, 53, Blackwell, entered a no contest plea in Kay County District Court to a misdemeanor count of threaten to perform act of violence. Preuss was arrested in October of 2021 following a stand off with Blackwell police and as originally...
KTUL
17-year-old injured after DUI crash in Osage County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 17-year-old girl and a 21-year-old man were taken to the hospital after a DUI crash Sunday morning, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The crash occurred around 4 a.m. on New Year's Day in Prue, Oklahoma. Troopers said the 21-year-old was driving when he departed...
1600kush.com
Stillwater woman jailed on fentanyl trafficking charge
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A 39-year-old Stillwater woman has been jailed on $150,000 bail pending a Jan. 9 court appearance on felony charges of trafficking fentanyl, possessing a gun during the commission of a drug crime, and neglecting four children ranging in age from 4 months to 17 years by failing to protect them from drugs.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Six people arrested in connection to Osage County murder, more arrests expected
OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — Six people have been arrested in connection to the murder of Corey Dell Sequiche. Sequiche’s body was found last month near Zink Ranch in Skiatook. According to a Facebook post from the Osage County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected.
Ponca City News
‘No moral victories’: Cowboys drop thriller to No. 4 Kansas in Big 12 opener
Body Dec. 31—LAWRENCE, Kan. — It took a minute for Oklahoma State men’s basketball coach Mike Boynton to let it out. Tucked away in a room on the northwest side of Allen Fieldhouse, Boynton settled into his seat before pausing, taking a deep breath and sharing his thoughts on the Cowboys’ 69-67 loss to No. 4 Kansas on Saturday afternoon.
Comments / 0