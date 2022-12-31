ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

alabamawx.com

A Quick Look At Our Weather Situation Before 6 pm

At 5:40 pm, radar continues to show the first round of rain and storms exiting out of the east and southeastern parts of the area, while another wave of storms is forming out to our west in central and southern parts of Mississippi and back into Louisiana. We also have a few scattered cluster of showers and storms over portions of Central Alabama and up into the Tennessee Valley.
ALABAMA STATE
alabamawx.com

Active Day Ahead; Severe Storms Possible Through Tonight

RADAR CHECK: Scattered showers continue over the eastern half of Alabama early this morning, otherwise it is a cloudy, very mild, and humid morning with temperatures hovering in the 65-72 degree range at daybreak, well above the average high of 54 for January 3. A dynamic weather system will bring potential for severe thunderstorms to the state later today and tonight.
ALABAMA STATE
alabamawx.com

Flood Watch for Portions of Central Alabama Goes Into Effect at Noon Today

NWS Birmingham has issued a Flood Watch for Autauga, Barbour, Bullock, Chambers, Chilton, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Montgomery, Perry, Pike, Russell, and Tallapoosa counties in Central Alabama starting at 12 pm today and is set to expire at 12 pm Wednesday. Here is the text of the watch from NWS BMX…
alabamawx.com

The Early Afternoon Look at Tomorrow’s Severe Weather Threat

The Storm Prediction Center continues an Enhanced Risk (level 3/5) of severe storms for much of the southern half of Central Alabama which includes the cities of Tuscaloosa, Hoover, Alexander City, Clanton, Auburn, Demopolis, Selma, Montgomery, and Troy. The rest of Central Alabama, including Cullman, Hamilton, Gadsden, Anniston, Birmingham, Talladega,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
alabamawx.com

Mesoscale Discussion — New Tornado Watch Likely to the East of Current Watch

SUMMARY… Tornado risk ongoing at this time across central Alabama is forecast to continue expanding eastward/northeastward. New Tornado Watch issuance will likely be required in the next hour or so. DISCUSSION… Latest radar loop shows a cluster of small, rotating updrafts shifting northeastward into/across central Alabama, within eastern portions...
ALABAMA STATE
alabamawx.com

Tornado Watch Issued for Western Portions of North/Central Alabama Until 5 pm

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a TORNADO WATCH for the western portions of North/Central Alabama starting immediately and is set to expire at 5 pm this evening. Tennessee Valley counties included in the watch: Colbert, Cullman, Franklin, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Morgan. Central Alabama counties included in the watch:...
ALABAMA STATE
alabamawx.com

A Brief Check on Our Weather Situation Right Around 10 am

RADAR CHECK: At 9:34 am, the first wave of storms with this system is about to enter the northwestern corner of the state and there is the threat of damaging winds with that line as severe thunderstorm warnings are currently in effect. Out ahead of hat line, we have some scattered light shower activity spread across the area, and a cluster of storms with heavy rain moving across the southern portions of Sumter County.
ALABAMA STATE
alabamawx.com

Tornado Watch Likely to Be Issued Within the Next Couple of Hours

We will most likely have a Tornado Watch issued for portions of North/Central Alabama issued within the next couple of hours, east of the current Tornado Watch that stretches from Central Kentucky down to northeastern Louisiana. Here i the text from the latest Mesoscale Discussion from the SPC…. SUMMARY… A...
ALABAMA STATE
alabamawx.com

Late Night Look at Our Severe Weather Threat on Tuesday Through Early Wednesday

It’s a busy night out to our north and to our west as there are severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings, to go along with flash flood warnings and a couple of tornado watches. This activity stretches from Bloomington, Indiana, to as far south as Houston, Texas. A few showers are showing up over the northwestern quarter of Alabama, but there is no threat of severe weather for tonight. However, that is a different story for Tuesday.
ALABAMA STATE
alabamawx.com

Tornado Watch Expanded in Coverage to the East for the Tennessee Valley

DeKalb, Jackson, and Marshall counties have been included with Cullman, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, and Morgan counties to the current Tornado Watch effective for the Tennessee Valley until 5 pm this afternoon. NWS Birmingham continues the Tornado Watch effective until 5 pm for Autauga, Blount, Chilton, Jefferson, Lowndes, Shelby, Bibb, Dallas,...
ALABAMA STATE
alabamawx.com

New Tornado Watch Issued Until 8 pm for the Eastern Parts of the Area

NWS Birmingham and the Storm Prediction Center has issued a new TORNADO WATCH effective until 8 pm this evening for the following counties in Central Alabama: Calhoun, Chambers, Cherokee, Clay, Cleburne, Coosa, Elmore, Etowah, Lee, Macon, Montgomery, Randolph, St. Clair, Talladega, and Tallapoosa. The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued...
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
alabamawx.com

Strong/Severe Storms Possible Tomorrow Afternoon/Evening

MILD WEATHER CONTINUES: Look for a high in the 69-74 degree range across most of Alabama today… the average high for Birmingham on January 2 is 54. Dense fog is a problem again this morning over the southern third of of the state, where a dense fog advisory is in effect. Scattered showers will form today as moist air surges northward; a thunderstorm is possible in spots this afternoon. But, the threat of severe storms will remain to the west through tonight.
ALABAMA STATE
alabamawx.com

A Number of Counties Removed from the Active Tornado Watch

NWS Birmingham cancels the Tornado Watch valid until 8 pm for Calhoun, Cherokee, Clay, Cleburne, Coosa, Elmore, Etowah, Randolph, St. Clair, Talladega, and Tallapoosa counties in Central Alabama as the severe weather threat has ended for now. The watch continues until 8 pm tonight for Barbour, Bullock, Chambers, Lee, Macon,...
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, AL
alabamawx.com

The Midday Weather Report — Outstanding Outside Today; Rain Moves in Tomorrow

12 PM SAT/TEMP CHECK: What an incredible start to the new year across Central Alabama as nearly everyone is enjoying total sunshine except for the eastern half of Barbour County where clouds continue to move out of the area. It is already mild outdoors as temperatures are ranging from the mid 60s to the lower 70s. Demopolis has already made it up to 73º. Cullman was the cool spot at 66º. Birmingham was at 68º.
ALABAMA STATE

