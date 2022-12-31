Read full article on original website
Related
alabamawx.com
A Quick Look At Our Weather Situation Before 6 pm
At 5:40 pm, radar continues to show the first round of rain and storms exiting out of the east and southeastern parts of the area, while another wave of storms is forming out to our west in central and southern parts of Mississippi and back into Louisiana. We also have a few scattered cluster of showers and storms over portions of Central Alabama and up into the Tennessee Valley.
alabamawx.com
Active Day Ahead; Severe Storms Possible Through Tonight
RADAR CHECK: Scattered showers continue over the eastern half of Alabama early this morning, otherwise it is a cloudy, very mild, and humid morning with temperatures hovering in the 65-72 degree range at daybreak, well above the average high of 54 for January 3. A dynamic weather system will bring potential for severe thunderstorms to the state later today and tonight.
alabamawx.com
Timing on the West Alabama Severe Storms; Flash Flood Threat Increasing; Flash Flood Watch Extended Northward
The severe warned storm along the Pickens/Greene County line will affect the following areas at the following times:. This is based on current motion of 35 mph. If the storm speeds up, it could be sooner to your location. Other strong storms are lined up back to the west across...
alabamawx.com
Flood Watch for Portions of Central Alabama Goes Into Effect at Noon Today
NWS Birmingham has issued a Flood Watch for Autauga, Barbour, Bullock, Chambers, Chilton, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Montgomery, Perry, Pike, Russell, and Tallapoosa counties in Central Alabama starting at 12 pm today and is set to expire at 12 pm Wednesday. Here is the text of the watch from NWS BMX…
alabamawx.com
The Early Afternoon Look at Tomorrow’s Severe Weather Threat
The Storm Prediction Center continues an Enhanced Risk (level 3/5) of severe storms for much of the southern half of Central Alabama which includes the cities of Tuscaloosa, Hoover, Alexander City, Clanton, Auburn, Demopolis, Selma, Montgomery, and Troy. The rest of Central Alabama, including Cullman, Hamilton, Gadsden, Anniston, Birmingham, Talladega,...
alabamawx.com
Mesoscale Discussion — New Tornado Watch Likely to the East of Current Watch
SUMMARY… Tornado risk ongoing at this time across central Alabama is forecast to continue expanding eastward/northeastward. New Tornado Watch issuance will likely be required in the next hour or so. DISCUSSION… Latest radar loop shows a cluster of small, rotating updrafts shifting northeastward into/across central Alabama, within eastern portions...
alabamawx.com
Tornado Watch Issued for Western Portions of North/Central Alabama Until 5 pm
The Storm Prediction Center has issued a TORNADO WATCH for the western portions of North/Central Alabama starting immediately and is set to expire at 5 pm this evening. Tennessee Valley counties included in the watch: Colbert, Cullman, Franklin, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Morgan. Central Alabama counties included in the watch:...
alabamawx.com
A Brief Check on Our Weather Situation Right Around 10 am
RADAR CHECK: At 9:34 am, the first wave of storms with this system is about to enter the northwestern corner of the state and there is the threat of damaging winds with that line as severe thunderstorm warnings are currently in effect. Out ahead of hat line, we have some scattered light shower activity spread across the area, and a cluster of storms with heavy rain moving across the southern portions of Sumter County.
alabamawx.com
The 5 pm Tornado Watch Loses Another Couple of Counties; Only Three Counties Remain
NWS Birmingham cancels the Tornado Watch for Chilton and Perry counties in Central Alabama as the threat for severe weather has ended for now. NWS Birmingham continues the Tornado Watch for Autauga, Dallas, Lowndes counties in Central Alabama until 5 pm this evening. Category: Alabama's Weather, ALL POSTS, Severe Weather.
alabamawx.com
Tornado Watch Likely to Be Issued Within the Next Couple of Hours
We will most likely have a Tornado Watch issued for portions of North/Central Alabama issued within the next couple of hours, east of the current Tornado Watch that stretches from Central Kentucky down to northeastern Louisiana. Here i the text from the latest Mesoscale Discussion from the SPC…. SUMMARY… A...
alabamawx.com
Late Night Look at Our Severe Weather Threat on Tuesday Through Early Wednesday
It’s a busy night out to our north and to our west as there are severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings, to go along with flash flood warnings and a couple of tornado watches. This activity stretches from Bloomington, Indiana, to as far south as Houston, Texas. A few showers are showing up over the northwestern quarter of Alabama, but there is no threat of severe weather for tonight. However, that is a different story for Tuesday.
alabamawx.com
Tornado Watch Expanded in Coverage to the East for the Tennessee Valley
DeKalb, Jackson, and Marshall counties have been included with Cullman, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, and Morgan counties to the current Tornado Watch effective for the Tennessee Valley until 5 pm this afternoon. NWS Birmingham continues the Tornado Watch effective until 5 pm for Autauga, Blount, Chilton, Jefferson, Lowndes, Shelby, Bibb, Dallas,...
alabamawx.com
New Tornado Watch Issued Until 8 pm for the Eastern Parts of the Area
NWS Birmingham and the Storm Prediction Center has issued a new TORNADO WATCH effective until 8 pm this evening for the following counties in Central Alabama: Calhoun, Chambers, Cherokee, Clay, Cleburne, Coosa, Elmore, Etowah, Lee, Macon, Montgomery, Randolph, St. Clair, Talladega, and Tallapoosa. The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued...
alabamawx.com
Tornado Watch Cancelled for the Rest of the Counties in the Tennessee Valley
NWS Huntsville has cancelled the Tornado Watch effective until 5 pm this evening for Cullman, DeKalb, Jackson, Madison, Marshall, and Morgan counties in the Tennessee Valley. The threat of severe storms at the moment has come to an end for now, but we expect more storms to move in this evening and overnight.
alabamawx.com
Strong/Severe Storms Possible Tomorrow Afternoon/Evening
MILD WEATHER CONTINUES: Look for a high in the 69-74 degree range across most of Alabama today… the average high for Birmingham on January 2 is 54. Dense fog is a problem again this morning over the southern third of of the state, where a dense fog advisory is in effect. Scattered showers will form today as moist air surges northward; a thunderstorm is possible in spots this afternoon. But, the threat of severe storms will remain to the west through tonight.
alabamawx.com
CANCELLED — Tornado Warning for Portions of Coosa, Elmore, Tallapoosa Co. Until 3 pm
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a. Northeastern Elmore County in east central Alabama…. Central Tallapoosa County in east central Alabama…. Southeastern Coosa County in east central Alabama…. * Until 300 PM CST. * At 221 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado. was located...
alabamawx.com
Areal Flood Advisory for Portions of Blount, Etowah, Jefferson, St. Clair Co. Until 3:45 pm
…FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON…. * WHAT…Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive. * WHERE…A portion of central Alabama, including the following. counties, Blount, Etowah, Jefferson and St. Clair. * WHEN…Until 345 PM CST. * IMPACTS…Minor flooding in low-lying and poor...
alabamawx.com
A Number of Counties Removed from the Active Tornado Watch
NWS Birmingham cancels the Tornado Watch valid until 8 pm for Calhoun, Cherokee, Clay, Cleburne, Coosa, Elmore, Etowah, Randolph, St. Clair, Talladega, and Tallapoosa counties in Central Alabama as the severe weather threat has ended for now. The watch continues until 8 pm tonight for Barbour, Bullock, Chambers, Lee, Macon,...
alabamawx.com
Weather Briefing for New Year’s Day — A Near Perfect Day Today, Once The Fog Lifts
HAPPY NEW YEAR: We’re starting off with dense fog across portions of the area and a Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 10 am this morning for the eastern half of the area and the extreme southern parts. After the fog lifts, skies will become mostly sunny and afternoon highs will be in the upper 60s to the mid 70s.
alabamawx.com
The Midday Weather Report — Outstanding Outside Today; Rain Moves in Tomorrow
12 PM SAT/TEMP CHECK: What an incredible start to the new year across Central Alabama as nearly everyone is enjoying total sunshine except for the eastern half of Barbour County where clouds continue to move out of the area. It is already mild outdoors as temperatures are ranging from the mid 60s to the lower 70s. Demopolis has already made it up to 73º. Cullman was the cool spot at 66º. Birmingham was at 68º.
Comments / 0