It’s a busy night out to our north and to our west as there are severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings, to go along with flash flood warnings and a couple of tornado watches. This activity stretches from Bloomington, Indiana, to as far south as Houston, Texas. A few showers are showing up over the northwestern quarter of Alabama, but there is no threat of severe weather for tonight. However, that is a different story for Tuesday.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO