One killed in rollover accident on NW 3rd Street
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – One person died in a rollover single-vehicle accident tonight in the 400 block of NW 3rd Street. The car came to rest in a yard, and a resident at that property called 911 at 9:13 p.m. The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene. There were no other passengers in the car, and no other vehicles were involved. The crash is under investigation.
WCJB
Man dies in UTV crash in Gilchrist County
GILCHRIST COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - An 8-year-old girl was driving a UTV when it toppled and killed the 34-year-old man riding with her. The accident occurred in an open field on County Road 138, less than 10 miles southwest of Fort White. “Details about the crash are still very limited,...
WCJB
Driver runs stop sign and crashes in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers say a 24-year-old driver is dead after running a stop sign on Monday. Officers say the driver was going east around 9:15 p.m. on Northwest Fifth Avenue when he apparently ran the stop sign at the intersection of Third Street. His vehicle hit...
WCJB
Two Clay County teens struck in hit-and-run
KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are searching for the vehicle that hit two teenagers as they were walking in Keystone Heights early Monday morning. According to a report by FHP, the teens were walking in the westbound lane of State Road 100 near Myrtle Ave. when...
click orlando
Months-long search for 2 missing preteen girls continues, Marion deputies say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Marion County deputies are still searching for two preteen girls who became missing endangered back in November after running away from home, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said 12-year-old Arissa Nevaeh Johnson and 11-year-old Nariah Nesha Johnson were last seen Nov. 28 on...
WESH
Sheriff: Would-be burglar shot dead in Central Florida
LADY LAKE, Fla. — Officials say a would-be burglar was shot and killed on Monday in Lake County. According to the sheriff's office, deputies were called to Lakeview Street in Lady Lake around 6 p.m. for a burglary in progress. Upon arrival, deputies were told that the suspect entered...
Two women dead after slamming into tree in Collier County
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Two women are dead after slamming into a tree Sunday night on US-41 in Collier County. The driver of the Ford Mustang, a 20-year-old woman from Naples, was driving west on US-41, approaching Tobago Boulevard around 11:59 p.m. She traveled off the road, entered a...
Mysuncoast.com
Women killed in one-car crash in Naples
NAPLES, Fla. (WWSB) - Two Naples women were killed late Sunday when their car hit a tree on U.S. 41, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say a Ford Mustang was heading west on U.S. 41 just before midnight, approaching Tobago Boulevard, when the car went off the roadway, entered the raised grass median and hit a tree.
WCJB
Marion County firefighter arrested for domestic battery
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An employee of Marion County Fire Rescue was arrested after being accused of strangling a woman. Sheriff’s deputies say they were called to a home on New Year’s Eve in Marion County on a call of a reported battery at a home. Deputies say Joseph Rinaudo, 26, told them the damage done to the property was caused by him but said he did not hurt the victim.
click orlando
Troopers investigate hit-and-run crash that killed 1 in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 40-year-old Ocala man was stuck and killed in a hit-and-run crash late Saturday as he stood in a turn lane on State Road 35 in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 11:25 p.m. in the northbound left turn...
villages-news.com
Intruder fatally shot by Lady Lake homeowner
A Lady Lake homeowner fatally shot an intruder during an apparent break-in. Lake County sheriff’s deputies received a call at about 5:30 p.m. Monday about the shooting at a home on Lakeview Street, which is located off Rolling Acres Road, not far from the Rolling Acres Apartments. The intruder,...
palmcoastobserver.com
Man killed on I-95 when vehicle runs off road
A man was killed in a car accident on Interstate 95 on Sunday, Jan. 1. The accident happened in the northbound lanes at mile marker 292, just south of the Matanzas Woods Parkway exit in Flagler County. The crash only involved one vehicle and the driver, a 30-year-old man from North Carolina, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol.
WESH
FHP: Man dies after SUV overturns, crashes into tree in Flagler County
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at some of the top headlines. Florida Highway Patrol said a driver was killed in a Flagler County crash on New Year's Day. Around 8:30 a.m., an SUV northbound on Interstate 95 ran off of the roadway as it approached Matanzas Woods Parkway.
Action News Jax
FHP: Crash in Clay County ends fatal
CLAY COUNTY, Fla — Reports from the Florida Highway Patrol state that at approximately 8 p.m. on New Years Eve, a 28-year-old man was killed after a collision on State Road 21. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The first vehicle, a Lincoln Navigator, was traveling southbound on...
Citrus County Chronicle
Dunnellon man arrested in Ocala due to grand theft warrant
A snooze in his car in an Ocala Walmart parking lot led to the arrest of a Citrus County man. It was the day before Christmas when a well-meaning Samarian got the attention of an Ocala policeman making his usual security patrol around the retail store on Southwest 19th Street.
alachuachronicle.com
One Ocala teen dead, three hospitalized in Alachua County I-75 accident
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A 17-year-old Ocala girl was pronounced dead at the scene of a single-vehicle crash last night; two other 17-year-old girls and a 19-year-old man, all of Ocala, were transported to the hospital in critical condition. The accident happened at 10:48 p.m. on the Archer Road northbound...
WCJB
Fire rescue crews in Gainesville respond to fire at Oaks Mall Plaza
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Fire Rescue and Alachua County Fire Rescue responded to a fire alarm at the Oaks Mall Plaza on Tuesday morning. Fire rescue crews were dispatched around 2:30 a.m. to a fire alarm. Crews found the fire on the first floor inside Super Optical. The fire...
WESH
Families mourn 2 men shot, killed in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Ocala community came together Monday to remember 30-year-old Damonta Harris and 24-year-old Abdul Hakeem Van Croskey. The two were shot and killed at a gathering near Southwest 5th Street on New Year’s Day. Croskey’s father reminisced on his son’s life and reflected on...
WCJB
A crash left an Ocala teen dead and three others in critical condition
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Ocala teen is dead and three others are in critical condition after a wreck late at night on Saturday. According to Florida highway patrol officials, three girls, which were each 17 years old, and a 19-year-old woman were driving on I-75 when the car ran off the road.
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville woman arrested for attacking pregnant woman at Archer Road Circle K
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Jennifer Marie Guthrie, 40, was arrested this morning and charged with aggravated battery on a pregnant woman and resisting arrest after allegedly shoving and punching a woman at the Circle K at 3525 SW 34th Street. A Gainesville Police Department officer reported that Guthrie ran toward...
Comments / 4