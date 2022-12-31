Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 1988, a pregnant hairdresser went to confront her boyfriend. She was never seen again. Where is Sandra Bertolas?Fatim HemrajMenomonee Falls, WI
Two Popeyes Locations Temporarily Close. Employee Protests Ensue.Joel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
4 Amazing Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Milwaukee Life Center Food Pantry Helps End RecidivismGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
The Best Homemade Pierogies Can Be Found Inside This Small Wisconsin RestaurantTravel MavenMilwaukee, WI
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Buffum and Chambers homicide; Milwaukee man charged in fatal shooting
MILWAUKEE - A 37-year-old Milwaukee man is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the fatal shooting of a man near Buffum and Chambers on Tuesday, Dec. 27. The accused is Jamil Allen. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police responded to a residence near Buffum and Chambers on the morning...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police pursuit, crash; man taken into custody
MILWAUKEE - A 25-year-old Milwaukee man was taken into custody Monday night, Jan. 2 following a police pursuit and crash. The pursuit began shortly before 10 p.m. near 43rd and Villard and ended in the area of 43rd and Silver Spring Drive when the fleeing vehicle struck another occupied vehicle.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wauwatosa police chase, Milwaukee crash; officer injured, man charged
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - A Milwaukee man is charged in connection to a Wauwatosa police chase, crash and battery to an officer that happened Thursday, Dec. 29. Prosecutors say 31-year-old Patrick Marion was the driver, and that he later hit an officer in the head with the officer's baton while being taken into custody.
2 teens charged in deadly shooting of girl near 38th and Rohr
Authorities charged two young men with first-degree reckless homicide after they allegedly shot and killed a 12-year-old girl in Milwaukee on Oct. 10.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting near 18th and North; man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 18th and North on Monday, Jan. 2. Police said the shooting happened around 2 p.m. According to officials, a 28-year-old man was taken to a hospital for non-fatal wounds. Milwaukee police are looking for the shooter. Anyone with any information...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee mobile home park incident; police seek alleged batterer
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are searching for a person who they say intentionally battered and pointed a firearm at another person at a mobile home park on the city's south side Tuesday morning, Jan. 3. Officers were dispatched to the mobile home park near 6th and Plainfield around 8 a.m....
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police chase; stolen vehicle, gun, drugs found
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said a stolen vehicle involved in a Monday, Jan. 2 chase was later found with a gun and drugs inside. According to police, the chase began near 31st and North around 9:15 p.m. when officers tried to stop the vehicle, which matched the description of one taken in a carjacking, and the driver refused to stop.
Shooting at Racine bar leaves 2 dead including owner
RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Police in Racine are investigating a New Year’s shooting in a bar that left two people dead, including the owner. Officers encountered a chaotic scene when they arrived at Rerun’s Lounge around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Family members identified the owner as Avery “Rerun”...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting; man wounded near Holton and Keefe
MILWAUKEE - Police say a 26-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near Holton and Keefe on the city's north side Monday morning, Jan. 2. The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. The victim was treated on the scene, officials say. Officers are seeking an unknown shooter. Anyone with any information...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Allis police chase, crash: Menomonee Falls man accused
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - A 28-year-old Menomonee Falls man faces multiple charges following a high-speed chase and crash that ended in West Allis on Dec. 15. The accused is Frederick Euell – and he faces the following criminal counts:. First-degree recklessly endangering safety. Vehicle operator flee/elude officer causing damage...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
33rd and Villard shooting; Milwaukee's 1st homicide of 2023
MILWAUKEE - A 17-year-old boy was killed in Milwaukee's first homicide of 2023. A 16-year-old was hurt, along with a 22-year-old man. Both of them were arrested. Police said the shots were fired near 33rd and Villard late Sunday, Jan. 1. The two who survived the shooting, which happened outside...
CBS 58
Second teen charged in homicide of 12-year-old girl unloading groceries
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A second person has been charged in the homicide of 12-year-old Olivia Schultz. Cornell Henard, 16, is charged with first degree reckless homicide as a party to a crime. Officers responded to the shooting near 37th and Rohr around 6 p.m. Oct. 10. A criminal complaint...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee homicide; victim's father searches for answers
MILWAUKEE - Mario Redmond Jr. was killed on Milwaukee's north side in November 2022. A month later, his father is determined to find answers to his son's death. Police said 33-year-old Redmond Jr. was shot and killed near 46th and Locust. "He was my only son. The pain I feel,"...
CBS 58
Milwaukee driver arrested for 4th OWI Sunday night
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee woman was arrested late Sunday night for her fourth charge of operating a motor vehicle under the influence. In a press release, the Wisconsin State Patrol Waukesha Post reported that on Jan. 1 at around 10:28 p.m., a trooper stopped a vehicle driving erratically on I-43 near the Marquette Interchange.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee woman shot near 13th and Atkinson
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman, 32, was shot near 13th and Atkinson Sunday afternoon, Jan. 1. Police said the shots were fired around 1 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of her injuries. Investigators are looking into what led to the gunfire. Anyone with any information...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting near 5th and Bruce, 2 wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said two people were shot and wounded near 5th and Bruce early Sunday morning, Jan. 1. Police said the shooting happened around 3 a.m. Officials said the victims, a 27-year-old Milwaukee woman and a 26-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-fatal gunshot wounds and were taken to a hospital for treatment.
CBS 58
Double shooting near 5th & Bruce early Sunday morning in Walker's Point
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- According to Milwaukee police two people were shot at around 2:48 a.m. on Sunday, January 1, 2023 near 5th and Bruce Streets. The first victim, a 27-year-old Milwaukee female sustained a non-fatal gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The second victim,...
WISN
Menomonee Falls man dies, parents injured in crash with impaired driver
MILWAUKEE — A Menomonee Falls man, 52, is dead, and his parents are critically injured after two cars collided violently on New Year's Day morning. WISN 12 News has learned a speeding and impaired driver crashed into their car. A 21-year-old Milwaukee man is under arrest. It was still...
WISN
Bullet barrage breaks out on New Year's Eve across Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — (If you listen to the above video, you will hear nonstop gunfire in a Milwaukee neighborhood) Milwaukee police on Thursday warned against firing guns into the air on New Year's Eve. "What we don’t want to see is that 'celebratory,' as they would say, gunfire," said Steven...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee mother's scare; celebratory gunfire puts her, child in danger
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee mother shares her story about a New Year's scare. Police say her car was shot – and the reason has her fuming. 22-year-old Ja Acevedo told FOX6 News she feels a shattered sense of security – because the bullets came close to hitting some previous cargo.
Comments / 0