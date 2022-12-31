ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philly’s stray cat population, estimated at 400,000 pre-pandemic, has stayed relatively stable thanks to a grassroots network

 3 days ago
Comments / 28

ali
3d ago

Blame humans for all this over population! If someone is caught kicking out pets , well they deserve to be in a cold jail cell going hungry! Without medical attention! Give the humans what they are so willing to give to living beings!

Maria Rios
3d ago

We need those stray cats urgently. The rats 🐀 on the streets are growing bigger each day. Check Castor Ave during night hours for these huge rats 😱😱😱

Diana Rivera
3d ago

I can only make sure they eat I don't have a car and my legs are going over used trying to find decent food I can afford for them.acct has to pick up the slack.By getting what they need So please donate the animals need you.

PHILADELPHIA, PA

