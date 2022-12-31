ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

3 ‘Impact’ UCF Recruits to Know

By Brian Smith
Inside The Knights
Inside The Knights
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eQjyY_0jzXn6Rk00

The 2023 UCF recruiting class provides multiple players that will make an impact.

With the Under Armour All-American Game about to be played on Jan. 3, there’s a lot of attention on UCF signee John Walker . He’s a dude and that’s great.

He’s still not the only UCF recruit that’s likely to make an impact next fall. Here are three more recruits that should see significant minutes on the gridiron for the Knights.

Ja’Maric Morris , Cornerback, Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College

Size and experience, those two attributes should not be forgotten. UCF needs another cornerback to come in and compete with the returning group (and it’s a quality cornerback room) to keep pushing forward.

There’s nothing like competition. College coaches often talk off the record about needing to push veteran players to get the most out of them. That means bringing in more and more talent. Look at the teams winning big in college football.

Think Alabama’s Nick Saban cares if it ticks off a veteran player that he signed a five-star recruit? Two, perhaps, at that veteran’s same position?

Heck no. It’s the same for any Powre 5 college football coach, UCF’s Gus Malzahn included. They want competition to keep the program from becoming stagnant. Morris helps that initiative.

RELATED: Recruiting Trends: UF, FSU, Miami and UCF

Morris has shown the ability to play physically at the line of scrimmage and he can turn and run. That combination will allow him to play multiple places in the secondary, but boundary cornerback is where he’s likely to compete the most out of the gate.

Troy Ford, Jr. , linebacker, Savannah (Ga.) Calvary Day School

As smart a player as this recruiting analyst scouted all of last season, Ford will find a way onto the football field. His anticipation is probably Ford’s best attribute, albeit debatable.

He shoots gaps and makes plays at or behind the line of scrimmage as much with knowing what’s coming as with his God-given ability. That’s impressive for a player coming out of the prep ranks.

Ford also has an old-school mentality with a physical penchant for punishment. He runs through the ball carrier. That fact alone will aid him to make multiple UCF special teams units. As for every-down linebacker play, there are chances there as well.

Against power teams, Ford will be a good fit to find his way into the rotation. He’s quite capable of banging with the big bodies inside the box and bringing down a running back. Do not discount his speed on the perimeter either.

Ford can run and cover some of the best prep running backs in the country and that’s going to carry over to the college level as well.

Randy Pittman , tight end, Panama City (Fla.) Mosley

Malzahn’s offense works best when he can utilize a variety of different types of tight ends. Pittman, with his ability to make plays after the catch like few other high school tight ends, adds a special dimension for the passing game of the Knights.

He’s quick enough to make defenders miss in space, and still likes to run over defenders as well. A good argument can be made that’s competing for major minutes by the end of fall camp, assuming he’s picking up the UCF play book.

One simply cannot teach Pittman’s natural ability.

As an extension of what he can do on the gridiron, finding different places to line him up to create mismatches. “In the hip” of the offensive tackle at H-back, split out like a receiver, and in the backfield, he can be in one-on-one situations with a linebacker. That’s a major advantage for the Knights.

Finally, with Pittman’s natural power, he could be a lead blocker from the fullback position. UCF has big-time talent at running back, and Pittman is another weapon to augment their talents.

There are a few other recruits that could certainly see the field next fall like Kaven Call (defensive end), Andrew Rumph (defensive line), or Jason Duclona (cornerback), among others. As always, practice and workout habits will dictate which recruits truly make the biggest impact for UCF.

2023 UCF Commitment List

2022 UCF Football Roster

Keep up with UCF News! Check out, like, and subscribe to Inside The Knights on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mynews13.com

Neighbors monetize Citrus Bowl with backyard parking

ORLANDO, Fla. — On Monday, thousands crowded into Camping World Stadium to watch Louisiana State University play Purdue University in the annual Citrus Bowl. In the stadium, concessions and fan merchandise are available for sale, but the stadium isn’t the only place people will spend money on game day.
ORLANDO, FL
lacademie.com

17 Best Mexican Restaurants In Orlando, Florida 2023

This post will list the best Mexican restaurants in Orlando, FL. Therefore, please focus on reading it to the end if you are looking for a wonderful eatery for the next party. I believe you can find your favorite choice. Traditional Mexican cuisine is loved by many diners worldwide, so...
ORLANDO, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Mitey-Mites take second at Pop Warner National

One might describe the Wildwood Mitey-Mites’ performance at the Pop Warner National Cheer & Dance Championships as a Cinderella run. Another word came to their coach — her own. first name. Unique. “They were more focused and wanted to win on that big stage,” Unique Smith said after...
WILDWOOD, FL
mynews13.com

Lake Weston teacher never forgot lessons from her own teacher

ORLANDO, Fla. — Inspired at an early age a nominated A+ Teacher never forgot the important lessons her first grade teacher shared with her. It made an impact on Terion Williams. As Williams grew up her mother encouraged her to follow in her favorite teacher's footsteps. Terion Williams loves...
ORLANDO, FL
floridianpress.com

Long Awaited Miya's Law Takes Effect this Week

After the tragic death of 19-year-old Miya Marcano in Orlando, Florida, Miya's Law has now gone into effect in the state of Florida. The new law will require landlords to conduct background checks on apartment complex employees. Marcano was killed in her apartment in 2021 after a maintenance worker entered...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Central Florida hospitals welcome first babies of 2023

What better way to ring in the New Year than with new life? A couple of Central Florida hospitals welcomed in New Year's babies shortly after the clock struck 12. Orlando Health welcomed in baby girl Olivia who was born at 12:23 a.m. weighing seven pounds, six ounces and measuring 18 inches long. Pictured below are parents Jen and Brenton.
ORLANDO, FL
Mark Stone

Honoring The Fallen- The Dade Massacre 197 Years Later

Bushnell, Fl – Wednesday, December 28th, 2022 marked the one hundred ninety-seventh anniversary of a battle fought in central Florida, later known as the Dade Massacre. A memorial service was held at the Dade Battlefield State Park, with the story of the battle presented by reenactors and other members of the Dade Battlefield Society.
BUSHNELL, FL
fox35orlando.com

Mysterious, empty boat vessel washes up on Florida beach

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - An empty, wooden sailing vessel washed up ashore on a beach in Brevard County Friday morning. The boat was spotted on the beach at Sebastian Inlet State Park shortly before 8 a.m. Deputies said the boat appeared to be an "older wooden sailing vessel that could have been used by migrants."
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
theapopkavoice.com

Happy New Year! AdventHealth welcomes first baby born in 2023

AdventHealth has delivered its first baby of the new year. We are happy to welcome baby boy Shabinsky Guerrier, the Central Florida hospital system’s first baby of 2023. Mom Kettia Maxi and dad Jean Guerrier from Orlando, Florida, celebrated the new year by welcoming their newborn who weighs 8 pounds, 9.6 ounces and is 21 inches long. Shabinsky was born at 3:04 a.m. at AdventHealth Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

👶🍼 News 6 reporter pregnant, reveals baby’s gender to Insiders

ORLANDO, Fla. – The News 6 family is growing!. Morning reporter Ezzy Castro and her husband Tim are expecting their first child in June 2023. Ezzy has shared the news with close family and friends. “When we first found out about my pregnancy, we really couldn’t keep the secret...
ORLANDO, FL
WFLA

Early morning shooting under investigation in Lake Wales

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Lake Wales Monday morning. The shooting occurred in the 2500 block of Appaloosa Road at about 3:15 a.m. Authorities tell News Channel 8 one person was shot, and their injuries were said to be non-life-threatening. Further information about the shooting was […]
LAKE WALES, FL
WFLA

Florida woman struck, killed by SUV following rollover crash

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 33-year-old Orlando woman who survived a rollover crash Tuesday was struck and killed shortly after by an SUV when she walked into traffic, according to authorities. The Florida Highway Patrol said the woman was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe west on S.R. 520 near Cocoa Water Plant Road when she […]
ORLANDO, FL
Inside The Knights

Inside The Knights

Orlando, FL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
227K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on UCF athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/ucf

Comments / 0

Community Policy