Arsenal predicted lineup vs Newcastle - Premier League
Predicting the Arsenal lineup to face Newcastle in the Premier League.
Transfer rumours: Haaland back on Real Madrid radar; Barcelona furious with De Jong's Man Utd wish
Monday's transfer rumours, with updates on Erling Haaland, Frenkie de Jong, Jude Bellingham, Mykhaylo Mudryk & more.
Charlotte FC closing on signing of Ashley Westwood from Burnley
Charlotte FC have bolstered their midfield with the signing of English player Ashley Westwood from Burnley, 90min sources have confirmed. The 32-year-old is a veteran of almost 500 matches in the English game, starting his career with Crewe Alexandra before turning out for Aston Villa and Burnley. 286 of those appearances came in the Premier League, with Westwood scoring 12 goals and providing 32 assists.
Brentford 3-1 Liverpool: Player ratings as Bees swarm lacklustre Reds
Brentford maintained their impressive big game record this season with a 3-1 win at home to Liverpool.
Liverpool's disdain for defending is finally catching up to them
Liverpool's hopes of finishing in the Premier League's top four were dealt a blow with a 3-1 loss at Brentford on Monday evening, and poor defending was to blame.
Sebastien Haller returns to Borussia Dortmund training following cancer treatment
Sebastien Haller returns to Borussia Dortmund training after six months of treatment for a cancerous tumour.
Erik ten Hag's blunt response to Cristiano Ronaldo Al Nassr question
Erik ten Hag was in no mood to discuss Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer to Al Nassr after Man Utd beat Wolves.
Chelsea predicted lineup vs Man City - Premier League
How Graham Potter could set his depleted Chelsea side up against Manchester City on Thursday.
Chelsea close to reaching €130m agreement with Benfica for Enzo Fernandez
Chelsea close in on the signing of Benfica's Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernandez.
Liverpool predicted lineup vs Brentford - Premier League
Liverpool's predicted lineup for their Premier League trip to Brentford.
Man Utd 3-0 Bournemouth: Player ratings as Red Devils cruise to victory
Match report & player ratings from Man Utd 3-0 Bournemouth in the Premier League.
David Moyes responds to increasing West Ham job pressure
David Moyes admits his job is on the line after West Ham's slump in form continued with defeat against Brentford.
Arsenal make improved bid for Mykhaylo Mudryk
Arsenal have made another offer to Shakhtar Donetsk for Ukraine winger Mykhaylo Mudryk, sources have told 90min.
Erik ten Hag discusses potentially recalling Amad Diallo from Sunderland
Erik ten Hag discusses recalling Adam Diallo from Sunderland.
Jurgen Klopp accuses Brentford of 'stretching the rules' & bemoans Bryan Mbeumo goal
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has hit out at referee Stuart Atwell's decision to allow Bryan Mbeumo's goal in the Reds' 3-1 loss at Brentford on Monday, while he also stated that the Bees know how to 'stretch the rules'.
Leeds confirm signing of Maximilian Wober from Red Bull Salzburg
Leeds United complete the signing of Red Bull Salzburg defender Maximilian Wober.
Tottenham salaries & contract expiries
Information regarding the salaries and contracts of every Tottenham first team player.
The Premier League big six - ranked by their ten most expensive signings
90min's ranking of the Premier League big six by how successful their 10 most expensive signings have been.
Graham Potter on what went wrong for Chelsea in draw with Nottingham Forest
Graham Potter on what went wrong for Chelsea in draw with Nottingham Forest.
Erik ten Hag urges Man Utd not to 'burn money' despite 'need' for new striker
Erik ten Hag has admitted that while he 'needs' a new striker added to his Manchester United ranks this month, he does not want the club to 'burn money' doing so.
