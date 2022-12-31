Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Inside the Outsiders’ ‘Time Won’t Let Me’Frank MastropoloCleveland, NY
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SyracuseTed RiversSyracuse, NY
Top 5 Places to Eat in Syracuse, New YorkReynold AquinoSyracuse, NY
Top 10 Things To Do In Syracuse, New YorkReynold AquinoSyracuse, NY
Missing Elbridge Woman Found Dead After Mysterious Disappearance In Carpenter FallsRootbound HomesteadElbridge, NY
What stores are open and closed on Monday, January 2?
New Year’s Day 2023 is on Sunday, Jan. 1. However, since the holiday falls on a Sunday, the federal government will observe the holiday on Monday, Jan. 2. Many retailers are open with reduced hours on New Year’s Eve (12/31/2022) and some retailers will have later opening hours on New Year’s Day (1/1/2023).
Is Walmart Open on New Year's Eve and Day? Holiday Opening Hours
Most locations typically operate between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m. daily, and most stores are open on regular hours on most federal holidays.
Is the post office open on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022? Is there mail delivery? Does the mail run?
The Christmas Day 2022 holiday is Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. But because the holiday falls on a Sunday this year, many businesses and offices observe the holiday on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022. Here is everything you need to know about the post office, mail delivery, FedEx and UPS on the...
What’s open, what’s closed on Monday, Jan. 2? Banks, Starbucks, stock markets, stores
The New Year’s Day 2023 holiday is on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. But because the holiday falls on a Sunday this year, many businesses and offices observe Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, as the official holiday. Traditions include attending parties, watching fireworks and college football bowl games, and making resolutions...
Big Changes Coming to Dollar Tree Stores
Dollar tree store frontPhoto byPhoto by Wikimedia Commons (Creative Commons) Have you been in a Dollar Tree store recently? Well, the chain with over 8,000 stores is changing things up a bit in the last year. With 667 stores in Texas, this is big news for the lone star state.
Local Restaurant Closes After Just 7 Months
Another local restaurant has closed.Photo byTim Mossholder/UnsplasnonUnsplash. There are no guarantees in life. There are even fewer in the restaurant world. What is often the best idea imaginable ends up flatlining without any rhyme or reason. Usually, it’s possible to point to one particular flaw, error, or bit of bad luck, and yet there are times when there’s no real explanation as to why the restaurant failed. It just did. That is what happened to one metro Phoenix restaurant, which has officially closed down after just seven months of operation.
Big Lots Stores Closing Locations List of ‘Underperforming Stores’ — with More to Come in 2023
Big Lots is continuing its rounds of store closures in the United States, following an ongoing movement announced earlier this month. On Dec. 1, Jonathan Ramsden, executive Vice President for Big Lots, stated on an earnings call that the retailer will close more stores in the coming months to increase its revenue. “The closures this year will end up being somewhat higher than the openings,” Ramsden told Best Life. “Going forward, we would hope and expect to return to a normalized level of closures, but we’ll certainly continue to look closely at underperforming stores.” In the same call, Big Lots CEO Bruce Thorn attributed the...
What does 'Code Blue' in Walmart signify and how to react if you ever hear it?
Announcements in Walmart stores are usually not worth the concern of a customer. But when strange messages come out from the loudspeaker, it can be unnerving. Sometimes, the messages can indicate serious issues that require immediate attention.
Galleria Mall To Close In March
Galleria MallPhoto by(Yonkers Times) WHITE PLAINS, NY− As shoppers in the Galleria Mall in White Plains, New York were indulging in their holiday shopping this past December, many had no idea that it was a bittersweet affair. As it turns out, this is the last holiday season that the Galleria Mall would take part in. The mall as a whole will be closing this upcoming March.
Local Grocery Store is Permanently Closing
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Longstanding Golden Corral Restaurant Reopens Today, December 23, After Being Closed For Two Years.
Having originally opened over two decades ago, the local favorite returns to substantial fanfare. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Dayton Daily News and GoldenCorral.com.
8 Things You Should Buy After Christmas To Get the Best Deal
Once Christmas rolls around, and you've made your list and checked it twice, it's time to start making a new one -- for all the items available in post-holiday sales. See: 9 Costco Brand Items That...
Sam’s Club Reduces Membership Price - Discount is Temporary
For a limited time, Sam's Club Plus Memberships is $70. The regular membership price is $110, which means that for a limited time, customers can save $40. Photo by(Mike Mozart of TheToyChannel and JeepersMedia on YouTube/flickr)
45-Year-Old Red Lobster Restaurant Permanently Closing
The restaurant is reportedly closing due to underperformance. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:NJ.com and ClevelandJewishNews.com.
Popular Golden Corral Location Reopening After Two Years
Demand for the restaurant’s return was strong. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:WoodTV.com and DaytonDailyNews.com.
11 Grocery Items To Buy at Dollar Tree
Dollar Tree might not be the first place you think of when it comes to purchasing your groceries, but you might want to add it to your rotation, or you'll miss out on great grocery deals. Save More:...
Major retail chain closing another store in Pennsylvania next month
A major retail chain has just announced that they will be closing another store location in Pennsylvania next month. Read on to learn more. On January 31, 2023, a Banana Republic clothing store location in Harrisburg will be closing its doors for good, according to local sources.
This Huge General Store in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local general store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something interesting to find and can be a good alternative to bigger grocery and retail stores.
Macy's is Permanently Closing a Longstanding Service in Salons
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources used in this article are the following: KHON2 and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
What grocery stores will be open on New Year’s Eve, Day?
Forgot the champagne? Here's what grocery stores will - and won't - be open to ring in the new year.
