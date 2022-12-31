Lubbock heart hospital updates patients on July data breach

The Lubbock Heart & Surgical Hospital has completed its review of its July 12, 2022 data breach and will be updating patients whose data has been affected.

According to a new release from the hospital, the review was completed on Dec. 19 after working with third-party forensic experts and notifying law enforcement.

The finding of the review could not determine if the unauthorized party gained access and copied any of the files in the system, but could not rule it out.

Files that were trying to be accessed contained patient information such as social security numbers and medical information.

According to the release, mailing notifications have been sent out to those patients whose records may have been affected.

A call center has been set up to answer questions about the incident. Individuals can call 855-642-3040 on Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.