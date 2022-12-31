ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mega Millions jackpot jumps to $785 million

By Tanya Wildt, Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago
The first Mega Millions drawing of 2023 will be a big one. The jackpot increased to an estimated $785 million after no one matched the winning numbers drawn Friday, Dec. 30 — 1, 3, 6, 44 and 51, Mega Ball 7. The cash option is $395 million.

It someone wins the jackpot Tuesday, it would be the fourth largest ever won, according to the Mega Millions website.

In 2021, an Oakland County lottery club purchased a ticket in Novi that won the third largest Mega Millions jackpot ever — worth $1.05 billion.

Here's what you need to know before the next drawing.

When is the next Mega Millions drawing?

The next Mega Millions drawing is Tuesday, Jan. 3. Drawings are held at 11 p.m. every Tuesday and Friday.

How late can you buy a Mega Millions ticket?

In Michigan, in-store and online ticket sales are available until 10:45 p.m. on the night of the draw.

Mega Millions costs $2 to play.

What's the Megaplier?

The Megaplier feature increases non-jackpot prizes by two, three, four or five times. It costs an extra $1 per play. The Megaplier is drawn on Tuesday and Friday before the Mega Millions drawing. The pool includes 15 balls. Five are marked with 2X, six with 3X, three with 4X and one with 5X.

What are the Mega Millions prizes?

  • Match 5 White Balls + Mega Ball: Jackpot
  • Match 5 White Balls: $1 million
  • Match 4 White Balls + Mega Ball: $10,000
  • Match 4 White Balls: $500
  • Match 3 White Balls + Mega Ball: $200
  • Match 3 White Balls: $10
  • Match 2 White Balls + Mega Ball: $10
  • Match 1 White Ball + Mega Ball: $4
  • Match Mega Ball: $2

What are the odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot?

The odds of matching the five white balls and Mega Ball to win the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.

How do I find the winning Mega Millions numbers?

The Mega Millions winning numbers will be posted on both the Mega Millions and Michigan Lottery websites.

You can also watch the draw on the Mega Millions YouTube page.

What happens if you win the jackpot?

A jackpot winner has the option of taking an annuity or cash payment.

The annuity is paid out as one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments, according to the Mega Millions website. Each payment is 5% bigger than the previous one.

"This helps protect winners’ lifestyle and purchasing power in periods of inflation," according to the Mega Millions website.

The cash option is a one-time, lump-sum payment that is equal to all the cash in the Mega Millions jackpot prize pool.

If two or more people win the jackpot in the same drawing, the money is shared equally among all winning tickets.

