Spring Valley, NY

News 12

Police: Man wanted for 10 armed robberies across the Bronx

Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man accused of 10 robberies in the Bronx. Officers say the incidents happened between June 6 and Dec. 29 of last year. Police say the suspect took out a gun while demanding money from the victims in most of the incidents.
BRONX, NY
News 12

Police: Man fatally shot inside Wyandanch home

A man was shot and killed inside a Wyandanch home early Monday, police say. First Precinct officers responded to 89 South 29th St. at around 12:10 a.m. after a 911 call. Police say they were first alerted to the shooting by others who were inside the house at the time.
WYANDANCH, NY
PIX11

Bouncer, 61, fatally punched outside Chelsea bar: police

CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 61-year-old bouncer died after he got into a fight with a man outside a Chelsea bar on Christmas Eve, police said Monday. The suspect and the victim, Duane Patterson, came to blows outside Billymark’s West Bar on Ninth Avenue, near 29th Street, at around 3 a.m., police said. The suspect […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily Voice

Body Discovered Near Trail In Plattekill

State Police are not commenting after a man's body was discovered on a Hudson Valley trail. The body was found in Ulster County in Plattekill early Monday, Jan. 2, on the Campbell Lane extension near Saul Trail. State police declined to comment on the incident. "It is an open case,"...
PLATTEKILL, NY

