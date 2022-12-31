Read full article on original website
Related
Police: Man charged in box cutter attack that injured 2 people in Hackensack
Police tell News 12 that Jermaine Frye was involved in a fight with a man and woman on Hudson Street and Broadway.
Police: 3 men arrested for weapons possession in Island Park
Detectives tell News 12 officers on a routine patrol saw a black Chevrolet Malibu traveling southbound on Austin Boulevard that was unable to stay in its lane.
Ulster County man accused of hammer assault on New Year's Eve
An Ulster County man is facing charges for allegedly assaulting someone with a hammer to the head on New Year's Eve.
Elmwood Park neighbors ‘relieved’ after manhunt ends with death of shooting suspect
The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office and the Morris County Sheriff’s Emergency Response team went into a room at the hotel, where Allandale was said to have started shooting just after 7 p.m. Saturday.
Police: Man slashed in neck following fight in Williamsburg
Police say the victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.
Police searching for armed robber in connection to at least 10 robberies
The suspect was captured on security video wearing a motorcycle helmet when police say he held up six Bronx businesses – most at gunpoint.
Police: Mother and daughter died in Haverstraw New Year's Day crash
The driver, another daughter, survived the crash.
JILTED AND JAILED: Ridgefield Man Charged With Trashing Little Ferry Home, Assaulting Ex-GF
A 19-year-old Ridgefield man was jailed after Little Ferry police said he broke into an ex-girlfriend's apartment, attacked her and a visitor and then trashed the place. Michael Chung broke the locks to get into the 18-year-old victim's River Street home, a Little Ferry police report says. He then grabbed...
College professor accuses stabbed officers of 'murdering' knife-wielding attacker
A professor at Stony Brook University in New York is under fire for accusing police officers of murder after they killed a knife-wielding man who stabbed them.
Fugitive Wanted for NJ Attempted Murder Shot, Killed by Police at Motel
MONTVILLE — A man wanted for attempted murder in Bergen County was shot and killed in a police-involved incident in Morris County that left two officers wounded, the state Attorney General’s Office announced. The firefight unfolded on Saturday after 7 PM in a motel along Route 46 in...
Police: Pregnant woman shot in Fordham
The victim, a 35-year-old woman, was shot at around 7 p.m. Monday at the intersection of East Fordham Road and Grand Concourse.
Surveillance photo captures man who police say stole over $500 in groceries
Police believe the suspect may have also stole from a Stop & Shop in White Plains, and Wegmans in Harrison.
Pregnant woman shot on Bronx street; gunman at large
Police are investigating after a pregnant woman was shot on a Bronx street on Monday night, authorities said.
News 12
Police: Man wanted for 10 armed robberies across the Bronx
Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man accused of 10 robberies in the Bronx. Officers say the incidents happened between June 6 and Dec. 29 of last year. Police say the suspect took out a gun while demanding money from the victims in most of the incidents.
Former tenant accused of starting fire that destroyed Beacon boarding house
A former tenant has been accused of starting a fire that destroyed a Beacon boarding house Tuesday Morning.
Jewelry store owner fights for his life after brutal assault, robbery
Manny Cohen, the 79-year-old store owner, is now in critical condition, and his son is begging people in the neighborhood to help him find whoever is responsible.
News 12
Police: Man fatally shot inside Wyandanch home
A man was shot and killed inside a Wyandanch home early Monday, police say. First Precinct officers responded to 89 South 29th St. at around 12:10 a.m. after a 911 call. Police say they were first alerted to the shooting by others who were inside the house at the time.
Bouncer, 61, fatally punched outside Chelsea bar: police
CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 61-year-old bouncer died after he got into a fight with a man outside a Chelsea bar on Christmas Eve, police said Monday. The suspect and the victim, Duane Patterson, came to blows outside Billymark’s West Bar on Ninth Avenue, near 29th Street, at around 3 a.m., police said. The suspect […]
Man charged with murder after NYPD officers attacked with machete at NYE Times Square celebration
The man with a machete who attacked three NYPD officers at the Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration, authorities announced on Monday.
Body Discovered Near Trail In Plattekill
State Police are not commenting after a man's body was discovered on a Hudson Valley trail. The body was found in Ulster County in Plattekill early Monday, Jan. 2, on the Campbell Lane extension near Saul Trail. State police declined to comment on the incident. "It is an open case,"...
