Click2Houston.com
Man hits estranged wife with vehicle after setting fire to northwest Harris County home, authorities say
HOUSTON – A woman’s estranged husband hit her with his vehicle after a fire was intentionally set early Tuesday at a northwest Harris County home, fire officials said. The fire was set in the 11400 block of Mortimer, the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office said. The Harris...
fox26houston.com
Woman, child found dead in north Harris County: Sheriff
SPRING, Texas - Officials are piecing together what led up to a woman and child's death in north Harris County, where they were found with possible gunshot wounds. Details are limited, as it's an active investigation, but deputies were called to a home in the 1800 block of Vernal Glen Circle in Spring. That's where an unidentified woman and who investigators believe to be her child, possibly around the age of 6-years-old were found dead from possible gunshot wounds.
Click2Houston.com
Woman shot during argument in northwest Houston now charged in case, police say
HOUSTON – A woman is charged after an argument turned to gunfire at an apartment complex in northwest Houston on Saturday. Kyrie Andrus, 36, is now charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The shooting happened in the 700 block of West Little York Road about 3:35 p.m.
Click2Houston.com
‘Get out before I kill you!’: Video shows terrifying armed robbery of rideshare driver in west Houston
HOUSTON – The dashcam video of an armed robbery involving a rideshare driver and two suspects was released by the Houston Police Department in hopes someone from the public will identify those involved. On Oct. 18, at around 11 a.m., police said the driver, employed with a rideshare company,...
Click2Houston.com
Family asks for public’s help in identifying suspect who gunned down father of 2 outside his mechanic shop
HOUSTON – Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department held a press conference Tuesday morning to ask for the public’s help in identifying the suspect involved in the fatal shooting of a mechanic on Dec. 23. The 29-year-old father of two, Luis Casillas, was gunned down outside of...
Search underway for man accused of hitting estranged wife with car, setting home on fire
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Authorities are looking for a man they said hit his estranged wife with a car after setting a family home on fire in north Houston. Pablo Patino, 27, is accused of setting a home on fire with his wife and stepdaughter inside. He then tried to run his wife over with a car.
Houston woman accused of kidnapping 2-day-old baby from apartment
HOUSTON — A 19-year-old Houston woman is behind bars after she was accused of kidnapping a two-day-old baby from a Third Ward apartment complex on Friday. The woman arrested was Kristie Julian. She appeared in court over the weekend and Tuesday morning after police said she took the baby from her mother and told law enforcement it was hers.
Click2Houston.com
Have you seen Lil’ Will? 1 in custody, 1 on the run after caught-on-camera violent assault of 69-year-old, HPD says
HOUSTON – One suspect is in custody, but his alleged accomplice is on the run after police say the duo brutally beat a 69-year-old man outside a convenience store in broad daylight. The incident occurred around 11:45 a.m. on Dec. 5 in the 1000 block of Booth. Police said...
HPD: Search underway for 6 men connected to execution of Houston mechanic before Christmas
HOUSTON — Police said they're looking for six men in connection to the murder of a mechanic in north Houston. During a press conference on Tuesday, investigators revealed they're looking for two lowered Chevy Silverado pickup trucks, one maroon and one tan, as well as six men after Luis Casillas, 29, was shot and killed just days before Christmas. The six men are believed to be in their late teens or early 20s.
fox26houston.com
40 suspected drunk drivers arrested over New Year holiday by Harris Co. Precinct Constable Pct. 4 Office
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A total of 40 suspected drunk drivers were arrested by authorities with Constable Mark Herman's Office during the New Year holiday. According to a release, deputies conducted an impaired driver initiative to provide a strong proactive law enforcement presence to reduce the number of DWI related offenses and fatal crashes within the Precinct 4 boundaries.
HPD: 18-year-old shot twice while heading home from work in west Houston
HOUSTON — A teen heading home from work is in critical condition after being shot twice, according to the Houston Police Department. The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. at the Madison Park Apartments on Meadowglen Lane in west Houston. Police said the 18-year-old was just getting home from...
KWTX
Constable: Texas woman raped, held hostage for days by man she met on dating app on Christmas Eve
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Harris County Precinct 4 deputy constables arrested Zachary Kent Mills on a first degree aggravated kidnapping charge after a woman accused the man of assaulting her. On December 29, 2022, the deputies responded to an apartment complex in the 24200 block of Kuykendahl Road to investigate...
Click2Houston.com
Stray bullet from celebratory gunfire nearly struck 3-year-old in Aldine despite warnings
Law enforcement officials urged people not to ring in 2023 with dangerous celebratory gunfire yet those warnings were ignored. A family in Aldine held hands and said a prayer minutes before the start of the new year. On Monday, they’ve credited that prayer for protecting them from the path of a stray bullet.
Click2Houston.com
HPD officer involved in 3-vehicle crash near Highway 288, police say
HOUSTON – A Houston police officer was involved in a three-vehicle crash in south-central Houston Sunday night, police said. It happened at around 11 p.m. at the intersection of Old Spanish Trail and Allegheny Street near Highway 288. Police said the officer was responding to a non-emergency call when...
Click2Houston.com
‘I do this every day’: Man fatally stabs roommate on New Year’s Eve after argument over whining puppy, docs show
HOUSTON – Charges have been filed against a 19-year-old man accused of fatally stabbing his roommate after a disagreement over a puppy, according to court documents. Derrion Mitchell has been charged with murder. Mitchell was one of three housemates living at a home in the 12200 block of Flushing...
Click2Houston.com
19-year-old woman accused of kidnapping her friend’s 2-day-old daughter, pretending she was the mother: HPD
HOUSTON – A woman has been arrested and charged after police say she kidnapped her friend’s 2-day-old daughter over the weekend. Kristie Julian has since been charged with kidnapping. She is currently being held in the Harris County Jail on a 20,000 bond. On Saturday, Dec. 31, Houston...
Click2Houston.com
Disturbing details revealed: Before going into coma, woman claims she knew man who shot her on Houston METRORail, docs say
HOUSTON – Court documents reveal that the woman who was shot in the head on Houston’s METRORail last week said -- prior to being placed in a medically-induced coma -- that she knew the man who shot her. Police said the woman told a Houston Police officer that...
'We don’t know what happened' | Family searching for answers after Wingstop employee killed in Katy
KATY, Texas — It's been about three days since Freddy Salgado was shot and killed outside his job and no arrests have been made. Salgado, 22, was killed Friday outside of the Wingstop on North Fry Road near Kieth Harrow Boulevard. He was working a double at the restaurant the night he died.
hellowoodlands.com
Ongoing Investigation of Fatal Car Crash in Conroe
On January 1, 2023, at around 2:06 p.m., the Conroe Police Department responded to a motor vehicle crash in the 1200 block of W. Davis. The initial investigation revealed that three vehicles were involved. A 2008 Ford truck driven by Michael Hartwell was heading westbound in the 1200 block of W. Davis. A 2017 Dodge Van driven by Paula Sexton, was heading southbound on IH-45 feeder road when it was struck on the driver side door by the Ford truck. A 2016 Toyota sedan was struck by debris from the initial crash. Sexton did not survive her injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Hartwell and his passenger were transported to Conroe HCA hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Man arrested in METRORail shooting, Houston police say
HOUSTON — A 44-year-old man was arrested Saturday night in connection with a shooting at a METRORail, according to the Houston Police Department. Markeith Jermaine Allison, 44, is charged with aggravated assault in the shooting incident on Wednesday. Police said he was arrested based on tips from surveillance photos.
