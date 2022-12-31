ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

Trump drank non-stop Diet Cokes to avoid filming video announcing he'd leave the White House

A glass of Diet coke on the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 (Getty Images) On the day after his supporters ransacked the United States Capitol building, former President Donald Trump released a video announcing that he would be leaving the White House and that then-President-elect Joe Biden would be taking over.
CBS Denver

State now helping to move migrants as Denver struggles

Denver's resources to respond to the crisis of migrants arriving in the city remain at capacity as Denver put our new calls for assistance.The city is asking the federal government, private businesses, and area non-profits for help. The state of Colorado is helping with relocation efforts as 70% of the migrants, according to the state, indicate they would rather be somewhere else. "I'm here from Venezuela. I left Venezuela October 3rd," said migrant Milagros Flores as she prepared to board a bus for Orlando, Florida. The toughest part of her journey she said, was Mexico. "I was able to survive...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy