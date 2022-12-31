Read full article on original website
Animoca Brands Gains Extension for 2020 Audited Financial Report Submission
Hong Kong-based metaverse giant Animoca Brands has received an extension of an earlier agreement to file its audited financial report for 2020. Originally, the metaverse heavyweight was meant to submit the requested document to the Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC)by the end of 2022. Instead, Animoca Brands requested a later date for the submission.
Valkyrie Rolls Out Managerial Proposal For Grayscale Bitcoin Trust
Investment firm Valkyrie has released a few proposals for the crypto industry’s largest fund Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) to increase the latter’s current management. Valkyrie Investment is developing a strategy to become the sponsor and manager of GBTC. In accordance, the Nashville-headquartered asset management firm announced the launch of the Valkyrie Opportunistic Fund.
Alameda Collapse was Predestined, Even Before FTX was Formed: WSJ
A report from Wall Street Journal (WSJ) claims that Alameda Research, an FTX-linked cryptocurrency trading platform, was wavering from the time it was founded. According to the report that quoted numerous sources, including former employees, Alameda’s collapse was inevitable and the crisis started even before the FTX’s existance.
Moroccan Central Bank Set to Float Draft Law for the Crypto Ecosystem
The ongoing crisis in the crypto market and the uncertainty prevailing in the financial market has deepened the need for countries, and financial institutions to adopt crypto regulation to guard against potential risk to crypto investors. Given this, Abdellatif Jouahiri, Morocco’s Central Bank’s governor also called Bank Al-Maghrib (BAM) said...
US Authorities looking into Transactions from Alameda, SBF wallets
FTX’s infamous founder is currently out on bail, but there have been numerous questionable transactions of cryptocurrency from wallets associated with him or his exchange and its sister company, Alameda. Several Alameda wallets that were identified as such on Etherscan were reportedly moving ERC-20 tokens and trying to bridge...
WEF Says Crypto Remains Integral to Modern Economy
The World Economic Forum (WEF) shared its position on the cryptocurrency ecosystem as well as its underlying technology in a January 2nd post. According to this publication, WEF holds the opinion that the technology behind cryptography, crypto assets, and the blockchain will remain a crucial component of the modern economy. The international organization recognized that the use of these solutions is already a notable part, especially in the financial sector.
Lido Finance Surpasses MakerDAO as the Top DeFi Protocol Per TVL
Despite the ongoing crypto winter, Lido Finance, a liquid staking protocol has seen good growth beyond expectations following Ethereum’s merger Last year. The protocol has emerged as the largest Decentralized Finance (DeFi) protocol with the highest Total Value locked (TVL), pushing off other competitors. According to data from DeFiLlama,...
Australia Dethrones El Salvador as the 4th Largest Crypto ATM Hub
Australia has now been ranked the 4th largest crypto Automated Teller Machine (ATM) hub, stripping El Salvador of the position. Data from CoinATMRadar revealed that Australia deployed 99 crypto ATMs within the months of October to December in 2022. As of the time of writing, Australia currently outnumbers El Salvador by 7 crypto ATMs, with 219 active crypto ATMs.
Valkyrie Proposes Take Over of Grayscale’s GBTC
This week, the cryptocurrency asset manager Valkyrie Investments announced on its blog that the firm desires to take over as sponsor and manager of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC). One of Grayscale’s competitors, Valkyrie, had introduced a bitcoin trust and an exchange-traded fund (ETF) earlier in 2021. The Tennessee-based...
Ethereum Performed Better in Transactions Than Bitcoin in 2022
The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization Bitcoin (BTC) has managed to maintain its popularity over the years amongst crypto enthusiasts, especially in terms of online search for information. However, Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest digital currency surpassed the former in terms of the volume of transactions. Ether ended 2022 as the...
Crypto Exploit Reduced to $62M in December 2022 – CertiK
Crypto scammers and other bad actors may have taken time off during the holidays as December saw the least monthly figure in terms of hacks. According to the leading security-focused ranking platform CertiK, it was confirmed that the value of crypto exploits and scams was just around $62.2 million. Markedly, the total number of major exploits was twenty-three throughout the past month.
Over $1.5B Stolen in Top 5 Crypto Hacks in 2022: Forbes
A recent report by Forbes claims that over $3 billion was hacked from crypto projects this year. According to the research, there were over 125 hacks on cryptocurrency projects. The top five crypto thefts—all of which included decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols—accounted for $1.48 billion of the total amount taken....
Crypto Exchanges Sees Low Trading Volumes Similar to Dec 2020
The crypto industry has seen a drop in trade volumes in the year ending 2022. Crypto exchange platforms ended 2022 with the worst performance in the past two years, according to reports from The Block’s Data Dashboard. While comparing the crypto trading volumes of 2022 to that of previous...
BAYC NFT Ends 2022 With 69 ETH as Floor Price
After following a brief decline and several fluctuations, the floor price of Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), a Yuga Labs-owned Non-fungible token (NFT) collection closed at 69 Ethereum (ETH) worth approximately $83,000 in 2022. Amongst all the Yuga Labs NFT collections, BAYC was the highest in terms of floor price....
Coinbase Customers Refuse to Divulge Account Info. in Lawsuit
A group of consumers who previously launched a complaint against the San Francisco-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, are now reportedly holding their account details, thus halting efforts to advance the matter to dispute resolution. According to Coinbase, it is impossible to match plaintiffs to their individual arbitration agreements without the account...
Stellar Lumens Floats New Platform to Pioneer Timely Aid Delivery
Decentralized protocol Stellar Lumens has designed a new blockchain solution dubbed Stellar Aid Assist. According to the protocol, the new solution is a “first-of-its-kind blockchain solution to deliver instant and transparent digital aid at scale.”. The platform aims to ensure easy deployment of financial aid especially to those who...
Billionaire PO Street Capital Founder Still Lives With His Mom
25-year-old Darren Nguyen who is said to still live with his parents in their Sydney home made over $7 million in profits in 2021. Nguyen operates his crypto empire right from the comfort of his residence which doubles as his family home in Sydney, Australia. The young billionaire runs PO Street Capital, a small trading enterprise that traded crypto assets worth as much as $2 billion equivalent to 3 billion Australian dollars two years ago.
Ethereum Founder Feels Bullish About Rollups in 2023
Vitalik Buterin, the Russian-Canadian businessman and founder of Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, has shared his thoughts on what he perceives will be bullish this year. Amongst all that he mentioned, Buterin emphasized reaching the “basic rollup scaling” milestone in his roadmap diagram. As part of this,...
