Complaint filed against Prince William planning commission member and his businessD.C. Hot NewsPrince William County, VA
Homeless eligible for food stamps. No picture id is required.D.C. Hot NewsWoodbridge, VA
Immersive Winter Lantern Light Show Comes to TysonsUplift LoudounTysons, VA
Longstanding HomeGoods Store Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergAshburn, VA
Regional Home Decoration Chain is Opening a New LocationBryan DijkhuizenLeesburg, VA
Inside Nova
W-L girls basketball team second in holiday action
With a 2-1 record, the Washington-Liberty Generals finished second in the Joe Cascio Tournament at Falls Church High School over the holiday break. The Generals (4-8) lost to the Potomac School Panthers, 59-40, in the Dec. 30 championship game. They defeated Osbourn, 70-45, in the first round then Falls Church, 46-41 in overtime, in the semifinals.
Inside Nova
Marshall boys hoop team goes 2-1 in holiday tournament
The Marshall Statesmen traveled to Wilmington, N.C., to play in the Hoggard Hoops Holiday Classic boys basketball tournament and finished with a 2-1 record. With the wins, the high-school team improved its overall record this season to 9-2, with a 1-0 mark in the Liberty District. In Wilmington, Marshall lost...
Inside Nova
VHSL all-Class 6 state girls volleyball team: Colgan places three on first team
Coach of the Year: Danielle Thorne Alexandria City.
Inside Nova
Potomac School girls basketball team wins another tourney
The Potomac School Panthers girls basketball team closed out a highly successful December by winning the third of three tournament championship on the month. The latest crown came when the Panthers high-school squad won the Joe Cascio Tournament at Falls Church High School with a 3-0 record. The Panthers (12-1) defeated the Washington-Liberty Generals, 59-40 in the Dec. 30 title game, after starting fast by building a big 14-0 first-quarter lead.
Yardbarker
Georgetown confiscating signs adds to embarrassment of 29-point loss
The Georgetown Hoyas are a mess right now. Sunday’s 29-point loss to Butler was the Hoyas’ 29th straight loss to a high-major program. It was also Georgetown’s 24th consecutive loss in the Big East Conference. Thus, Hoyas’ faithful are hoping for a change. The fan base has...
MaxPreps
High school football: Teams with most total points in 2022
When Freedom (Woodbridge, Va.) scored 112 points in a win over Charles J. Colgan (Manassas) on Oct. 7, it posted the fifth-highest single game score in state history. The Eagles went on to demolish the single-season state scoring record with 952 points. The 952 points easily outdistanced the 1996 Hampton...
rewind1051.com
Millionaire ticket sold in Woodstock
One of the hundred-thousand-dollar winning tickets sold as part of Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle was sold in the Valley. A report from the Virginia Lottery shows that ticket number 6-2-1-5-2-7 was sold at the Sheetz on Reservoir Road in Woodstock. The winners were announced yesterday. It’s one of seven one-hundred-thousand-dollar winners in the raffle, with the next nearest winner sold at a 7-11 in Blacksburg.
Howard University basketball to advocate for Black maternal health
The Howard University men's basketball program is ready to spotlight an issue that impacts us all. The post Howard University basketball to advocate for Black maternal health appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Inside Nova
UVA Culpeper Medical Center welcomes first baby of 2023
UVA Culpeper Medical Center announced Tuesday the first baby born at its Family Birth Center in 2023. Alaia Samara Hernandez Sanchez was born at 3:01 p.m. on Jan. 2 to Tatiana Sanchez Martinez and Angel Hernandez. Alaia was delivered by Dr. Matt Kucia and nurses Ashley Lucero, Dana Demers, and...
Inside Nova
Arlington jobless rate ties for lowest in Va. for November
Arlington’s unemployment rate ticked up slightly in new data, but tied for lowest in the commonwealth. With 149,231 county residents in the civilian workforce and 3,188 looking for jobs, the resulting unemployment rate was 2.1 percent for November, according to figures reported Dec. 29 by the Virginia Employment Commission.
Parents plan to rally at Thomas Jefferson High over national merit award notification delay controversy
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A group of parents is planning to hold a rally ahead of a meeting with the Fairfax County Public Schools superintendent after administrators failed to properly notify students at Thomas Jefferson High School Science and Technology that they received a national merit award. Several parent groups...
Inside Nova
Youngkin calls for investigation into Virginia high school after allegations
(The Center Square) – Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is calling for an investigation into the leadership of Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology following recent allegations school administrators withheld notifications of National Merit awards from students and families. Youngkin wants Attorney General Jason Miyares to investigate if...
Inside Nova
Bishop of Arlington marks life, legacy of Pope Benedict XVI
Bishop Michael Burbidge of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Arlington issued the following statement Dec. 31 following the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI at age 95. “I respectfully ask all in the Diocese of Arlington to unite in prayer as we mourn the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. May we give thanks to God for his example and witness and pray for his eternal peace and happiness.”
Inside Nova
Fairfax jobless rate ticks up slightly in new data
Leading a largely consistent trend across Northern Virginia, Fairfax County’s jobless rate ticked up slightly from October to November, according to new data. With 605,600 county residents in the civilian workforce and 15,502 looking for jobs, the resulting unemployment rate was 2.5 percent for November, according to figures reported Dec. 29 by the Virginia Employment Commission.
Inside Nova
Proposed boundaries for Rosemount Lewis Elementary released
The Prince William County Schools committee tasked with drawing potential boundaries for the new Rosemount Lewis Elementary School has released its recommendations, which would rezone hundreds of students from Sinclair, Suella Ellis and George Mullen elementary schools into the new school set to open in the fall. On Wednesday night,...
theburn.com
New in NoVa: Clean Eatz cafe opening in Centreville
(As part of our reporting on news in Loudoun County and surrounding communities we sometimes come across new restaurant brands and other businesses entering the wider Northern Virginia market. While they may not be in our immediate area, we thought some readers might find this kind of news interesting. With that, we are starting these occasional “New in NoVa” reports.)
Inside Nova
UPDATED: Woodbridge man charged with murder in Lorton shooting
A 23-year-old Woodbridge man has been arrested for a New Year’s Eve murder in the 9500 block of Unity Lane in Lorton. Residential surveillance footage from the neighborhood identified several individuals seen before and after the fatal shooting of Nahom Beyene, 42, of Lorton. He was found dead in his doorway.
WJLA
Arrest made in 2021 shooting death of KIPP DC student
WASHINGTON (7NEWS) — An arrest has been made in the death of 17-year-old Larelle Washington. DC Police arrested an 18-year-old man for the shooting. Police are not identifying him since he was a juvenile when the shooting happened. On Dec. 3, 2021, police responded to the 1700 block of...
fox5dc.com
Parents want Thomas Jefferson High School leaders fired over awards controversy
FALLS CHURCH, Va. - Parents rallied outside Fairfax County Public Schools headquarters Friday afternoon, calling for leaders at one of the nation's top-ranked high schools to be fired. A mother of a student at Thomas Jefferson High School of Science and Technology, Shawna Yashar, claims that for years, students haven't...
WTOP
Fredericksburg fugitive arrested in Stafford Co.
A man charged with multiple felonies in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, was taken into custody in Stafford County, Virginia, on Thursday, deputies said. In a news release, the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said 35-year-old Melvin Anibal Duran Flores, of Fredericksburg, Virginia, was arrested on Dec. 29 on kidnapping, assault, false imprisonment and firearms-related charges.
