Gainesville, VA

Inside Nova

W-L girls basketball team second in holiday action

With a 2-1 record, the Washington-Liberty Generals finished second in the Joe Cascio Tournament at Falls Church High School over the holiday break. The Generals (4-8) lost to the Potomac School Panthers, 59-40, in the Dec. 30 championship game. They defeated Osbourn, 70-45, in the first round then Falls Church, 46-41 in overtime, in the semifinals.
FALLS CHURCH, VA
Inside Nova

Marshall boys hoop team goes 2-1 in holiday tournament

The Marshall Statesmen traveled to Wilmington, N.C., to play in the Hoggard Hoops Holiday Classic boys basketball tournament and finished with a 2-1 record. With the wins, the high-school team improved its overall record this season to 9-2, with a 1-0 mark in the Liberty District. In Wilmington, Marshall lost...
MARSHALL, VA
Inside Nova

Potomac School girls basketball team wins another tourney

The Potomac School Panthers girls basketball team closed out a highly successful December by winning the third of three tournament championship on the month. The latest crown came when the Panthers high-school squad won the Joe Cascio Tournament at Falls Church High School with a 3-0 record. The Panthers (12-1) defeated the Washington-Liberty Generals, 59-40 in the Dec. 30 title game, after starting fast by building a big 14-0 first-quarter lead.
POTOMAC, VA
MaxPreps

High school football: Teams with most total points in 2022

When Freedom (Woodbridge, Va.) scored 112 points in a win over Charles J. Colgan (Manassas) on Oct. 7, it posted the fifth-highest single game score in state history. The Eagles went on to demolish the single-season state scoring record with 952 points. The 952 points easily outdistanced the 1996 Hampton...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
rewind1051.com

Millionaire ticket sold in Woodstock

One of the hundred-thousand-dollar winning tickets sold as part of Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle was sold in the Valley. A report from the Virginia Lottery shows that ticket number 6-2-1-5-2-7 was sold at the Sheetz on Reservoir Road in Woodstock. The winners were announced yesterday. It’s one of seven one-hundred-thousand-dollar winners in the raffle, with the next nearest winner sold at a 7-11 in Blacksburg.
WOODSTOCK, VA
Inside Nova

UVA Culpeper Medical Center welcomes first baby of 2023

UVA Culpeper Medical Center announced Tuesday the first baby born at its Family Birth Center in 2023. Alaia Samara Hernandez Sanchez was born at 3:01 p.m. on Jan. 2 to Tatiana Sanchez Martinez and Angel Hernandez. Alaia was delivered by Dr. Matt Kucia and nurses Ashley Lucero, Dana Demers, and...
CULPEPER, VA
Inside Nova

Arlington jobless rate ties for lowest in Va. for November

Arlington’s unemployment rate ticked up slightly in new data, but tied for lowest in the commonwealth. With 149,231 county residents in the civilian workforce and 3,188 looking for jobs, the resulting unemployment rate was 2.1 percent for November, according to figures reported Dec. 29 by the Virginia Employment Commission.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Youngkin calls for investigation into Virginia high school after allegations

(The Center Square) – Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is calling for an investigation into the leadership of Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology following recent allegations school administrators withheld notifications of National Merit awards from students and families. Youngkin wants Attorney General Jason Miyares to investigate if...
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

Bishop of Arlington marks life, legacy of Pope Benedict XVI

Bishop Michael Burbidge of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Arlington issued the following statement Dec. 31 following the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI at age 95. “I respectfully ask all in the Diocese of Arlington to unite in prayer as we mourn the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. May we give thanks to God for his example and witness and pray for his eternal peace and happiness.”
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Fairfax jobless rate ticks up slightly in new data

Leading a largely consistent trend across Northern Virginia, Fairfax County’s jobless rate ticked up slightly from October to November, according to new data. With 605,600 county residents in the civilian workforce and 15,502 looking for jobs, the resulting unemployment rate was 2.5 percent for November, according to figures reported Dec. 29 by the Virginia Employment Commission.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Proposed boundaries for Rosemount Lewis Elementary released

The Prince William County Schools committee tasked with drawing potential boundaries for the new Rosemount Lewis Elementary School has released its recommendations, which would rezone hundreds of students from Sinclair, Suella Ellis and George Mullen elementary schools into the new school set to open in the fall. On Wednesday night,...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
theburn.com

New in NoVa: Clean Eatz cafe opening in Centreville

(As part of our reporting on news in Loudoun County and surrounding communities we sometimes come across new restaurant brands and other businesses entering the wider Northern Virginia market. While they may not be in our immediate area, we thought some readers might find this kind of news interesting. With that, we are starting these occasional “New in NoVa” reports.)
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

UPDATED: Woodbridge man charged with murder in Lorton shooting

A 23-year-old Woodbridge man has been arrested for a New Year’s Eve murder in the 9500 block of Unity Lane in Lorton. Residential surveillance footage from the neighborhood identified several individuals seen before and after the fatal shooting of Nahom Beyene, 42, of Lorton. He was found dead in his doorway.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
WJLA

Arrest made in 2021 shooting death of KIPP DC student

WASHINGTON (7NEWS) — An arrest has been made in the death of 17-year-old Larelle Washington. DC Police arrested an 18-year-old man for the shooting. Police are not identifying him since he was a juvenile when the shooting happened. On Dec. 3, 2021, police responded to the 1700 block of...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Fredericksburg fugitive arrested in Stafford Co.

A man charged with multiple felonies in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, was taken into custody in Stafford County, Virginia, on Thursday, deputies said. In a news release, the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said 35-year-old Melvin Anibal Duran Flores, of Fredericksburg, Virginia, was arrested on Dec. 29 on kidnapping, assault, false imprisonment and firearms-related charges.
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA

