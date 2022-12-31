Read full article on original website
Moroccan Central Bank Set to Float Draft Law for the Crypto Ecosystem
The ongoing crisis in the crypto market and the uncertainty prevailing in the financial market has deepened the need for countries, and financial institutions to adopt crypto regulation to guard against potential risk to crypto investors. Given this, Abdellatif Jouahiri, Morocco’s Central Bank’s governor also called Bank Al-Maghrib (BAM) said...
Lido Finance Surpasses MakerDAO as the Top DeFi Protocol Per TVL
Despite the ongoing crypto winter, Lido Finance, a liquid staking protocol has seen good growth beyond expectations following Ethereum’s merger Last year. The protocol has emerged as the largest Decentralized Finance (DeFi) protocol with the highest Total Value locked (TVL), pushing off other competitors. According to data from DeFiLlama,...
WEF Says Crypto Remains Integral to Modern Economy
The World Economic Forum (WEF) shared its position on the cryptocurrency ecosystem as well as its underlying technology in a January 2nd post. According to this publication, WEF holds the opinion that the technology behind cryptography, crypto assets, and the blockchain will remain a crucial component of the modern economy. The international organization recognized that the use of these solutions is already a notable part, especially in the financial sector.
Alameda Collapse was Predestined, Even Before FTX was Formed: WSJ
A report from Wall Street Journal (WSJ) claims that Alameda Research, an FTX-linked cryptocurrency trading platform, was wavering from the time it was founded. According to the report that quoted numerous sources, including former employees, Alameda’s collapse was inevitable and the crisis started even before the FTX’s existance.
Crypto Exchanges Sees Low Trading Volumes Similar to Dec 2020
The crypto industry has seen a drop in trade volumes in the year ending 2022. Crypto exchange platforms ended 2022 with the worst performance in the past two years, according to reports from The Block’s Data Dashboard. While comparing the crypto trading volumes of 2022 to that of previous...
Ethereum Performed Better in Transactions Than Bitcoin in 2022
The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization Bitcoin (BTC) has managed to maintain its popularity over the years amongst crypto enthusiasts, especially in terms of online search for information. However, Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest digital currency surpassed the former in terms of the volume of transactions. Ether ended 2022 as the...
Over $1.5B Stolen in Top 5 Crypto Hacks in 2022: Forbes
A recent report by Forbes claims that over $3 billion was hacked from crypto projects this year. According to the research, there were over 125 hacks on cryptocurrency projects. The top five crypto thefts—all of which included decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols—accounted for $1.48 billion of the total amount taken....
Bitcoin price analysis for 3 January 2023
Bitcoin price analysis for 3 January 2023, Bitcoin, the first largest cryptocurrency based on market cap, is in a downtrend since November 2021. You can read more about Bitcoin price from CoinCodex. On the second day of this week, it seems that sellers try to control the price based on the weekly Heikin Ashi Candlestick. The weekly MACD is still negative but forms a positive histogram. The weekly RSI fluctuates below 50 but is close to the oversold zone. The price is still under the 50 SMMA line.
Animoca Brands Gains Extension for 2020 Audited Financial Report Submission
Hong Kong-based metaverse giant Animoca Brands has received an extension of an earlier agreement to file its audited financial report for 2020. Originally, the metaverse heavyweight was meant to submit the requested document to the Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC)by the end of 2022. Instead, Animoca Brands requested a later date for the submission.
US Authorities looking into Transactions from Alameda, SBF wallets
FTX’s infamous founder is currently out on bail, but there have been numerous questionable transactions of cryptocurrency from wallets associated with him or his exchange and its sister company, Alameda. Several Alameda wallets that were identified as such on Etherscan were reportedly moving ERC-20 tokens and trying to bridge...
Stellar Lumens Floats New Platform to Pioneer Timely Aid Delivery
Decentralized protocol Stellar Lumens has designed a new blockchain solution dubbed Stellar Aid Assist. According to the protocol, the new solution is a “first-of-its-kind blockchain solution to deliver instant and transparent digital aid at scale.”. The platform aims to ensure easy deployment of financial aid especially to those who...
Australia Dethrones El Salvador as the 4th Largest Crypto ATM Hub
Australia has now been ranked the 4th largest crypto Automated Teller Machine (ATM) hub, stripping El Salvador of the position. Data from CoinATMRadar revealed that Australia deployed 99 crypto ATMs within the months of October to December in 2022. As of the time of writing, Australia currently outnumbers El Salvador by 7 crypto ATMs, with 219 active crypto ATMs.
Coinbase Customers Refuse to Divulge Account Info. in Lawsuit
A group of consumers who previously launched a complaint against the San Francisco-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, are now reportedly holding their account details, thus halting efforts to advance the matter to dispute resolution. According to Coinbase, it is impossible to match plaintiffs to their individual arbitration agreements without the account...
Crypto Exploit Reduced to $62M in December 2022 – CertiK
Crypto scammers and other bad actors may have taken time off during the holidays as December saw the least monthly figure in terms of hacks. According to the leading security-focused ranking platform CertiK, it was confirmed that the value of crypto exploits and scams was just around $62.2 million. Markedly, the total number of major exploits was twenty-three throughout the past month.
Bahamas’ Securities Commission Refutes Allegations From FTX Leaders
The new administration of now-bankrupt FTX under the leadership of John Ray III has not had it easy with the Securities Commission of The Bahamas (SCB). Since the implosion of FTX and the resignation of Sam Bankman-Fried, the former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the crypto exchange, SCB has been at loggerheads with the exchange. This animosity has been pushed further into the new year.
Valkyrie Proposes Take Over of Grayscale’s GBTC
This week, the cryptocurrency asset manager Valkyrie Investments announced on its blog that the firm desires to take over as sponsor and manager of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC). One of Grayscale’s competitors, Valkyrie, had introduced a bitcoin trust and an exchange-traded fund (ETF) earlier in 2021. The Tennessee-based...
