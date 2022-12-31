Read full article on original website
Related
Outgoing Republican congressman says that if Trump is not prosecuted 'then I frankly fear for the future of this country'
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger expressed no doubt in his opinion that Trump should be prosecuted for his role on January 6, in a CNN interview.
Myanmar army leader touts election plan on Independence Day
Myanmar's ruling military leader, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, has described plans for an election later this year and called for national unity in a speech as he led a ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of independence from Britain
Myanmar military trumpets white elephant as sign of right to rule
Though it is a pariah on the world stage and battling fierce domestic opposition to its rule, Myanmar's junta has found grounds for optimism -– the birth of a rare albino elephant. But the birth of the elephant -- more milky-grey than white -- in western Rahkine state last year is being portrayed by junta-controlled media as fortuitous.
Wednesday briefing: Why a far-right Israeli politician’s visit to the al-Aqsa mosque compound prompted fears of new violence
Good morning. A visit yesterday by the new Israeli national security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, to the al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem lasted only 15 minutes. Ben-Gvir has visited before. He did not enter the mosque. And he did not pray. Nonetheless, the far-right politician’s trip drew an immediate wave of...
WVNews
Chinese COVID outbreak shaking grain markets
China, the world’s largest soybean buyer, is moving to unwind coronavirus measures on travelers from early January, putting it on track to emerge from three years of self-imposed global isolation. That’s set to buoy demand for crops, according to Maxar Technologies. Reuters reported that the relaxing of health...
Peers set to slow down attempts to scrap thousands of EU laws
Members of the House of Lords are preparing to slow down attempts to axe thousands of pieces of European Union legislation, with some warning there is no chance of the bill passing by the end of the year as promised. Ministers have promised to review about 4,000 pieces of EU...
WVNews
Ukraine, hit by fresh Russian missiles, faces grim New Year
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainians woke up to a grim 2023 Sunday, reeling from more sirens and fresh missile attacks as the death toll from Russia’s massive New Year's Eve assault across the country climbed to at least three. Shortly after midnight, air raid alerts sounded in the...
WVNews
Ukraine says Russia plans tactical shift using more drones
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia is preparing to step up its attacks on Ukraine using Iranian-made exploding drones, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as Moscow looks for ways to keep up the pressure on Kyiv after months of battlefield setbacks for the Kremlin’s war strategy. “We have...
Comments / 0