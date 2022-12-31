ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AFP

Myanmar military trumpets white elephant as sign of right to rule

Though it is a pariah on the world stage and battling fierce domestic opposition to its rule, Myanmar's junta has found grounds for optimism -– the birth of a rare albino elephant. But the birth of the elephant -- more milky-grey than white -- in western Rahkine state last year is being portrayed by junta-controlled media as fortuitous.
WVNews

Chinese COVID outbreak shaking grain markets

China, the world’s largest soybean buyer, is moving to unwind coronavirus measures on travelers from early January, putting it on track to emerge from three years of self-imposed global isolation. That’s set to buoy demand for crops, according to Maxar Technologies. Reuters reported that the relaxing of health...
The Guardian

Peers set to slow down attempts to scrap thousands of EU laws

Members of the House of Lords are preparing to slow down attempts to axe thousands of pieces of European Union legislation, with some warning there is no chance of the bill passing by the end of the year as promised. Ministers have promised to review about 4,000 pieces of EU...
WVNews

Ukraine, hit by fresh Russian missiles, faces grim New Year

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainians woke up to a grim 2023 Sunday, reeling from more sirens and fresh missile attacks as the death toll from Russia’s massive New Year's Eve assault across the country climbed to at least three. Shortly after midnight, air raid alerts sounded in the...
WVNews

Ukraine says Russia plans tactical shift using more drones

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia is preparing to step up its attacks on Ukraine using Iranian-made exploding drones, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as Moscow looks for ways to keep up the pressure on Kyiv after months of battlefield setbacks for the Kremlin’s war strategy. “We have...

