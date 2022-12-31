Read full article on original website
Lynna “Joan” (Evans) Edwards
Lynna “Joan” (Evans) Edwards, 86, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones at the Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes on December 30, 2022. She was born in Washington on February 22, 1936, to Floyd Garrison and Anna Laura (Clark) Evans. She married James R. Edwards, August 8, 1970, and he passed away in August of 2015.
Ethel Marie Traylor
Ethel Marie Traylor, 94, of Otwell, Indiana, entered into rest on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at Memorial Hospital and Healthcare in Jasper, Indiana, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Pike County, Indiana, on January 28, 1928, to the late George and Una (Condiff) Schiller. She married Tom...
New disc golf course coming to Knox county
BRUCEVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - Austin Sievers and Tyler Sanders are both friends and disc golf players. Since last year, they have made it their goal to grow the sport of disc golf in Knox County. For those unfamiliar with the sport, it is similar to regular golf. “The main difference...
Spencer Co. churches to host elementary school classes after burst pipe
SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - In Spencer County, a burst pipe Christmas morning meant administrators at an elementary school in Santa Claus had to find an alternative place to hold classes once students return from holiday break. Ben Lawalin is the principal of Lincoln Trail Elementary School. He and other...
WAMW Sports
Barr-Reeve 43 Mount Carmel (Ill.) 29 Olivia Emmons 11 points. Gibson Southern 48 Barr-Reeve 40 Hannah Bledsoe 12 points. Barr-Reeve 52 Mount Carmel (Ill.) 49 Donnie Miller 17. The WJHS boys 7th grade basketball team improved to 13-2 on the season with a 47-33 win over Loogootee. Kayden Gross led the way with 18 points for the Hatchets. Darian Turner had 9, Jackson Howell 8 and 4 points each from Carter Browning, Zack Frady and Jake Johnson.
Loogootee Mayor Encourages Public to Get Involved in Public Groups
As the New Year begins, Loogootee Mayor Noel Harty is making a push to encourage more community members to get involved in different groups to help Loogootee and Martin County grow into an even better place to live, work, and play. There are several opportunities, such as the city’s Beautification Board, Park and Recreation Board, Land Use Planning Committee, Friends of the Loogootee Public Library, and CALL (Community Action Leading Loogootee), which is led by volunteers and focuses on downtown. County-wide-led organizations such as the Martin County Chamber of Commerce and the Martin County Humane Society are also great ways to get involved. The mayor says he is planning a public meeting soon, inviting all organizations to discuss what role they play in our community and how citizens can join and get involved to make a positive impact in the community.
Darrell Isaacs
Darrell Isaacs, 70, of Loogootee, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022 at Daviess Community Hospital. Born December 30, 1952, in Christopher, Illinois, he was the son of Donald and Juanita (Barnfield) Isaacs. Darrell was the Pastor of the Faith Holiness Church in Loogootee for over 20 years and worked...
Ascension St Vincent New Years Baby in Evansville
Ascension St. Vincent, Labor and Delivery teams at Ascension St. Vincent are thrilled to announce our first babies born in 2023!. We’re happy to welcome baby Axel Herrera Hildago Junior, who was born at 10:56 A.M. at Ascension St. Vincent Evansville. (Last name is “Herrera Hildago”.) He weighs 5 pounds 9 ounces and is 18 3/4inches long.
Here's the first Union Hospital baby of 2023
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One family is celebrating the new year with a new baby. The first baby born in 2023 at Union Hospital was Brantley Allen-Ray McKee. He was born just after 2:30 on New Year's day. Brantley was welcomed by his parents, Desirae Littrell and Jacob McKee...
Frances Beal
Frances Beal, 70, of Shoals, passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her family. Born June 16, 1952, in Evansville, Indiana, she was the daughter of Roy and Eva (Hill) Durham. She married Joe Beal in 2004 and he survives. Frances graduated from Shoals High...
Nearly 1,000 deer killed in Knox Co.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says new 2023 hunting and fishing licenses are on sale. The 2022 licenses are still valid through March 31st. DNR officials remind hunters that there is still time to harvest a deer even though the final archery season has ended. Deer Reduction Zone hunts...
Southern Indiana Restaurant Owner Has Zero Tolerance For Verbally Abusive Customer
If you have ever worked in customer service, whether it was retail or in a restaurant, you probably have stories about verbally abusive customers. I can honestly say that I have had at least one extremely bad experience with a customer. How bad was it? Let me tell you, I went to the office and cried. I was working at a fun place that is all about keeping kids and parents active and happy. A dad chewed me out complete with curse words - Yes, in front of God and everybody. This was all over a disagreement about dodgeball. Now, he did stop me and apologize after I cried. But I am happy to say that the other adults that heard his rant came to my defense.
Accident being investigated
Not much is known but a two vehicle crash sent two people to the hospital last night. It happened in the 7-pm hour at US 41 and Willow on the northbound ramp onto 41. Vehicle occupants were said to have been entrapped following the accident. One person was taken to...
Gray Capital Acquires Third Asset for $100 Million Multifamily Fund with 250-Unit Sycamore Terrace in Terre Haute, Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - Real estate private equity firm Gray Capital has closed on their acquisition of Sycamore Terrace Apartments, a 250-unit luxury multifamily apartment community located in Terre Haute, IN. Gray Capital's strategy for this project includes repainting exteriors to enhance curb appeal, installation of a controlled access and gate...
Local families celebrated the new year before midnight
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some families got to celebrate the new year way before midnight. The Terre Haute Children's Museum hosted their annual New Year's Noon Party. Families could visit the museum to ring in the new year earlier than most. This is the first time this celebration has...
New game and toy store holding grand opening in Newburgh on Tuesday
A new game and toy store is getting ready to hold a grand opening in Newburgh, Indiana. "The Loot Box" game and toy store will kick off its grand opening event at 11 a.m. on Tuesday. The new gaming shop is located at 1118 State Route 662 in Newburgh, at...
Massive Evansville Warehouse Fire
Firefighters are still dealing with hotspots where a massive fire leveled a warehouse in Evansville. The fire started on New Year’s Eve and continued through New Year’s Day, sending thick, black smoke into the air over the southern Indiana city. Division fire chief Mike Larson said that residents should be careful going outside since any lingering smoke could be toxic and cause health problems. It’s not clear what started the fire, but according to Larson, some witnesses have told investigators that there was a loud explosion right before the fire broke out at the warehouse. This is the second warehouse to catch fire in the last few months in Evansville.
French Lick native reports to duty at ISP Jasper Post
JASPER – On December 15, 2022, eleven probationary Indiana State Police troopers graduated from the 83rd Indiana State Police Academy. Earlier this week, Probationary Trooper Austin Collins reported for duty to the Jasper District. Trooper Collins is a native of French Lick. After graduating from French Lick High School...
New Turn to the River project looks to build new plaza near city hall
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new project could provide an area for community gatherings in Terre Haute. Art Spaces was awarded $450,000 from the Vigo County Capital Improvement Board for its "Turn to the River" project. The project hopes to build a plaza by the Wabash to bring people...
Linton boys basketball coach placed on administrative leave following public intoxication charge
LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - The Linton-Stockton School Corporation has placed boys basketball coach Joey Hart on administrative leave pending an investigation. Police arrested him in Clay County over the weekend on a misdemeanor charge of public intoxication. We reached out to the superintendent, athletic director, and school board president Tuesday...
