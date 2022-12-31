ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox TV host Harris Faulkner on the importance of prayer in her life

By Mackenzie Dawson
Fox TV host Harris Faulkner has a new book out, “Faith Still Moves Mountains: Miraculous Stories of the Healing Power of Prayer” (Fox News Books), and it’s already a New York Times list bestseller. Faulkner chatted with The Post about the inspiration for the book.

Can you talk a bit about the importance that prayer has played in your own life? Throughout life’s darkest moments and lowest emotional points, the power of prayer sustains me. From the excruciating pain of losing my Dad on Christmas Day in 2020 and previously, being at my Mom’s side as she was passing away at Thanksgiving in 2016, there have been times when I wondered if God was hearing my prayers. That brokenhearted part of my journey was important. It shows how any of us can lean out from our faith sometimes when we are weak or hurting. When we lean back in, we experience: The Lord is a healer. Those periods of deep loss also illustrate how God’s plan for us includes unexpected and sudden change and struggle. When we lament: The Lord is a restorer. Furthermore, I’ve been disappointed at times by circumstances in my career. But, through my prayer connection with God, I have witnessed God’s timing usher in an even greater opportunity than I imagined. It’s a reminder: The Lord is a rescuer.

Faith Still Moves Mountains: Miraculous Stories of the Healing Power of Prayer by Harris Faulkner

Why do you think prayer is more important now than ever ? In “Faith Still Moves Mountains,” the testimonies of a wonderful variety of people offer divine evidence that prayer is spiritual warfare in a world that would prefer we give up the fight.

Do you have a favorite place to pray, or ritual for doing so? It’s important to me to pray especially in the good times, during the storms of life and after they pass. Each morning before the world sees me, I’m in God’s presence. And I’m praying more spontaneously throughout the day right now. It’s a huge responsibility to live out what I call the divine assignment of writing and praying with readers of my new book. The book tour has me meeting wonderful people who are finding and renewing their faith.

U Mike Mike
3d ago

I have witnessed so many times how people were healed. some were at the last moments of life and God miraculously healed them by prayer in the name of Jesus Christ. Having faith in God and in His power to heal really works. God has used me to lay hands on the sick and pray in faith in the name of Jesus and i saw God heal those people.

#fblessatlast#
3d ago

I love this woman🌹She’s such a good role model for TV… Very spiritual & has a close relationship with God😇

ColoradoColorado
2d ago

weaponizing her so called religion to spew her lies and falsehoods. A great roll model for Republicans

