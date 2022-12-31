Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
Temperatures Remain High Tuesday in South Florida Before Cooler Weather Arrives
The new year is starting off warm across South Florida before another front arrives in the area and brings a needed cooldown. Hot, hazy, and humid sounds like a summer forecast but that’s what continues through South Florida. Monday, both Fort Lauderdale and Miami had heat index readings around 87 by midday.
NBC Miami
Warm Monday Across South Florida Before Temperatures Drop by End of Week
As the calendar reads 2023, the new year will bring warmer temperatures across South Florida on Monday before some welcomed relief could be coming. Broward County is under a Dense Fog Advisory until 9 a.m. Monday. There have been patchy pockets of fog around but definitely not as foggy as Sunday morning.
WSVN-TV
Fantastic First Day of 2023 Ahead
Happy New Year! We have made it to the new year of 2023 and we’re kicking off the year where we left off with warm and muggy conditions. Following a top 5 warmest year on record in both Miami and Fort Lauderdale, the first week of January and 2023 will feature above normal temperatures too.
cbs12.com
Warm and sunny start to the week, cooler weekend ahead
West Palm Beach, Fla (CBS12) — MONDAY EVENING UPDATE. Mainly clear and warm this evening with overnight lows in the middle and upper 60s by Tuesday morning. Mostly sunny and breezy on Tuesday with winds out of the east at 10 to 15 mph. We will remain unseasonably warm...
4 Great And Affordable Weekend Getaways In Miami
Are you looking for an affordable getaway in the vibrant city of Miami? Look no further! Miami is home to a variety of affordable and exciting destinations that are perfect for a weekend trip.
2 South Florida restaurants ordered shut: Violations include flies landing on bagel prep table, employee touching raw eggs
State inspectors shut down two South Florida restaurants last week. Among the issues cited were live flies seen swarming the kitchen at a Coconut Creek wing joint and landing on a bagel prep table at a Hallandale Beach bakery. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections conducted by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation in Broward and ...
NBC Miami
Delays at Florida Airports After Radar Issue Causes Ground Stop
Flights to and from Florida airports were experiencing delays after a radar issue caused a ground stop Monday, officials said. Federal Aviation Administration officials said the volume of traffic into Florida airspace was slowed following an air traffic computer issue. Officials at Miami International Airport said there was a nationwide...
islandernews.com
Cold snap freezes iguanas, but they prove to be a resilient sort
Long considered more of a pest than a pleasure on Key Biscayne, even "frozen" iguanas on Christmas Day led to a sense of empathy from resident David Adams. The veteran journalist was among several people in the Village who came across the stiff iguanas on Dec. 25, when the temperature dipped to 42 degrees on an overcast day.
calleochonews.com
Miami International Airport does it best to remedy traveler behavior
This dangerous practice and behavior at MIA is becoming a deadly issue right in front of our eyes. Florida’s Magic City is a travel destination for visitors around the US. People come over from their cities to meet families and friends during the holiday season and celebrate New Year’s in a fantastic way.
New law bans smoking on popular South Florida beach
A new law that went into effect on January 1st has outlawed smoking at a popular South Florida beach.
WSVN-TV
South Florida rings in 2023 at NYE celebrations in Miami, Fort Lauderdale
MIAMI (WSVN) - Revelers of all ages flocked to various New Year’s Eve celebrations across South Florida, including massive events in downtown Miami and downtown Fort Lauderdale, as they partied their way into 2023. People who spoke to 7News on Saturday echoed a shared sentiment. “Hoping for, it could...
WSVN-TV
Visit Lauderdale wine and Food Festival set to begin
Next week, Fort Lauderdale becomes the center of the South Florida food scene. That’s when “Visit Lauderdale Wine & Food Festival” takes over the town. Seven days of sublime sips and extraordinary eats. Here’s a taste of what to expect. Things will be hot in Broward...
What recession? Southeast Florida will be just fine, developer says
Welcome to The Dirt! I’m real estate reporter Kimberly Miller with the latest developments in the sizzling market. So, it's 2023 and if you thought 2022 was a ride, get ready because we got a potential recession on the horizon, a loopy housing market looking for footing and a triple-dip La Niña to contend with. How does the triple-dip La Niña fit in with real estate and business? I'm not sure! But it's fun saying triple dip.
Click10.com
2 Holland America ships to depart Fort Lauderdale on ‘Grand Voyages’
PORT EVERGLADES, Fla. – Two Holland America Line ships are departing on “Grand Voyages” Tuesday from Port Everglades. The Zuiderdam ship will set sail on a 128-day “Grand World Voyage,” while the Volendam ship will set sail on a 74-day “Grand South America and Antarctica Voyage.”
South Florida highway shootings leave unanswered questions
SWEETWATER - Dozens of shooting investigations on Florida Highways led to several people injured & many questions unanswered.Years ago, Florida's Highway Patrol Crime Interdiction Unit launched Operation Safe Highways to help curb the violence but the roadways have seen several bullets and several deaths. Most recently, a woman was injured while driving on I-95. Her Maserati was shot at 30 times, she was hit more than once on her left side.From December 2021 through December 2022, there have been 50 shooting investigations by the Florida Highway Patrol Bureau of Criminal Investigations and Intelligence. Thirteen happened in Broward County and 37 in Miami-Dade.CBS Miami has reported on several highway shootouts over the years. One week ago we told you about a man arrested and charged after firing a weapon several times outside of a Lamborghini. There was also a shooting on I-95 around Thanksgiving that resulted in the death of a local teacher. Police have not yet found a suspect in the investigation into the Maserati shooting from the New Year weekend.The victim's condition is unknown, but police say her injuries are considered non-life threatening.
Woman becomes Florida’s first $1 million lottery winner of 2023
MIAMI (WFLA) — A Miami woman became the Florida Lottery’s first new millionaire of 2023 after winning a million-dollar prize from a scratch-off ticket. The Lottery said Tirza Pineda, 50, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X The Cash Scratch-Off game. Pineda purchased her winning ticket from Sunshine at 2498 Northwest 87th Avenue in […]
NBC Miami
Miami Beach's Ban on Smoking at Public Beaches, Parks Officially Begins
If you're thinking of lighting up a cigarette at one of the municipal beaches or parks in the city of Miami Beach, you'll need to think again. The city's ban on smoking began Sunday, part of a bill signed into law last June by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis allowing cities and counties to regulate the smoking of tobacco products at beaches and parks.
Massive delays as travelers report Miami airport’s system is down after Southwest holiday chaos
MASSIVE travel delays have been reported out of Florida after the FAA confirmed an air traffic control issue in Miami. Travel issues and cancellations continue to plague Americans even as the holiday season winds down. A ground stop on all Florida airports had been ordered by the FAA but has...
luxury-houses.net
This $6.8 Million Modern Home in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida Gives You the Most Privacy and Utmost Luxury Space
5812 Lady Luck Road Home in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida for Sale. 5812 Lady Luck Road, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, is the finest modern new construction that is available in Steeplechase, one of the most desirable neighborhoods. This wonderful home in South Florida features the crispest modern interior and modern technology, such as the solar roof and Icynene foam insulation. This Home in Palm Beach Gardens offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 4,7 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5812 Lady Luck Road, please contact Nicole Ammerman-Kretz (Phone: 201-870-3344) & Benjamin Beers (Phone: 561-247-0330) at LPT Realty for full support and perfect service.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 15 Best Ft Lauderdale Beach Restaurants
The beaches in Fort Lauderdale don’t have their own separate town as in many communities, instead, they’re simply separated from the city by the beach highway A1A, mostly two lanes in this section of town, with a promenade and entrances to the sand leading to the Atlantic Ocean.
