DALEVILLE – Indiana State Troopers from the Pendleton District stopped to assist a motorist which quickly turned into a medical emergency to start out the new year. On January 1, 2023, at approximately 4:30 P.M., Trooper John Clawson stopped to check on a motorist pulled over on the side of the road on State Road 67 just outside of Daleville. As Trooper Clawson approached the vehicle, he quickly realized that one of the female passengers was in immediate need of medical attention. Clawson radioed for an ambulance and provided medical aid until they arrived.

DALEVILLE, IN ・ 13 HOURS AGO