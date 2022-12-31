Read full article on original website
NELSON REACHES 1,000 IN WIN AT ST. THOMAS
ST. PAUL, Minn. - The South Dakota State women's basketball team closed 2022 on a high note Saturday afternoon with a 61-51 win over St. Thomas at Schoenecker Arena. Tori Nelson, a Mendota Heights, Minnesota native, scored game-high 16 points and became the 41st member of South Dakota State's 1,000-point club in front of a number of family and friends from her hometown.
JACKS CLAIM NEW YEAR’S EVE WIN OVER TOMMIES
BROOKINGS, S.D. – Senior Matt Dentlinger scored a season-high 22 points and sophomore Zeke Mayo recorded a double-double to help lead the South Dakota State men's basketball team to a 71-64 victory on Saturday, Dec. 31, over St. Thomas in Frost Arena. St. Thomas jumped out early with momentum...
