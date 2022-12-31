ST. PAUL, Minn. - The South Dakota State women's basketball team closed 2022 on a high note Saturday afternoon with a 61-51 win over St. Thomas at Schoenecker Arena. Tori Nelson, a Mendota Heights, Minnesota native, scored game-high 16 points and became the 41st member of South Dakota State's 1,000-point club in front of a number of family and friends from her hometown.

BROOKINGS, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO