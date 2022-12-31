ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wccsradio.com

IUP BASKETBALL TEAMS BOTH UNBEATEN HEADING INTO 2023

Fresh off their twin wins over Millersville, the undefeated IUP women’s and men’s basketball teams will finally get to settle into the rhythm of their January schedule, with their games for the rest of the regular season all doubleheaders on Wednesdays and Saturdays, with two exceptions. Starting this...
INDIANA, PA
wccsradio.com

MORE POSTSEASON HONORS FOR IUP’S DUANE BROWN

D2Football.com has released its 2022 “Elite 100” football team, and IUP wide receiver Duane Brown is on the second team. Shepherd placed four players in the 100, East Stroudsburg two, and Slippery Rock one. https://www.d2football.com/2022-d2footballcom-elite-100/
INDIANA, PA
wccsradio.com

IUP ATHLETICS ANNOUNCES PROMOTIONS FOR UPCOMING BASKETBALL DOUBLEHEADERS

With the undefeated IUP basketball programs returning home for the first time during the 2023 calendar year, the department of athletics has announced several promotions for the doubleheaders on Wednesday, January 4 and Saturday, January 7 at the KCAC. The 11-0 IUP men’s basketball team, under the direction of head...
INDIANA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland County Senior Spotlight: Ashley Smith, Greensburg Salem

Last year, Greensburg Salem’s girls basketball team rolled to a 9-1 start. Despite having only one loss, the team suffered its biggest in a game against Franklin Regional when sophomore center Kaitlyn Mankins suffered a season-ending injury. Mankins is back for her junior season, and senior point guard Ashley...
GREENSBURG, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt Stays Winless in ACC Play with 74-67 loss to Miami

PITTSBURGH — Pitt looked to get their first ACC win of the season against another winless conference opponent in Miami on Sunday at the Petersen Events Center. Pitt came close, but Miami had just enough to hold on for a 74-67 win. The Panthers’ (7-7 overall, 0-3 ACC) loss...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wccsradio.com

GLENN SHEARER, 93

Glenn W. Shearer, 93 of Coraopolis formerly of Brush Valley, passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023, at his son’s home. He was born on August 22, 1929, in East Wheatfield Township to the late H. Wilson and Bertha (Dick) Shearer. Glenn graduated in 1947 from the Armagh High...
CORAOPOLIS, PA
wccsradio.com

HELEN (KNUPP) NOEL, 103

Helen Virginia (Smith) Knupp Noel, 103, of Hollidaysburg and formerly of Indiana, PA died December 30, 2022 at the Veterans Home in Hollidaysburg. Born August 27, 1919, she was a daughter of the late Everett and Almeda (Smith) Smith. Virginia graduated from Indiana High School in 1937 and worked in...
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
wccsradio.com

WIFE OF IUP PRESIDENT PASSES AWAY

The wife of IUP’s president has passed away. In a letter sent to students, President Michael Driscoll announced the death of his wife Rebecca, a.k.a. Becky. She passed away on January 1st while at Allegheny General Hospital. The letter stated that she had been hospitalized with serious medical issues...
INDIANA, PA
wccsradio.com

SARAH SWISTOCK, 89

Sarah Alice Swistock, 89, of Indiana, took the hand of an angel and went to be with her Lord on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. Sarah was the daughter of the late Dick and Sarah Reed, she was born Jan. 22, 1933, in Houtzdale. One of five children whose mother passed away at the birth of twins, Sarah and Cliff, were raised by their grandmother, Ruth Reed. Although her siblings were raised by family, they were able to maintain a close relationship.
INDIANA, PA
wccsradio.com

CAROLYN BLOSE, 88

Carolyn “Callie” Jane Blose, 88, of Blose Hollow (Glen Campbell), PA died Monday, January 2, 2023 at the Indiana Regional Medical Center, in Indiana, PA. The daughter of William “Monroe” and Jennie (Harris) Blose, she was born on May 9, 1934 in Elmora (Bakerton), PA. A...
NORTHERN CAMBRIA, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Condition of Mars student hit by car Nov. 29 improves

Just more than one month after a 13-year-old girl was hit by a vehicle on Route 228, she has been moved out of intensive care but continues what will be a long, hard recovery, according to her family. Paige Lauten, an eighth-grade student at Mars Area Middle School, is being...
MARS, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Area Family Welcomes First Baby of the Year at Penn Highlands

DUBOIS, Pa. — An area family welcomed the first baby of the New Year at Penn Highlands DuBois on Sunday. Rylee Rebecca Grimm, a baby girl, arrived at 11:10 p.m. Sunday, January 1, 2023, at the Maternal and Child Center at Penn Highlands DuBois. The parents, Ryan and Taylor...
DUBOIS, PA
wccsradio.com

TONY SOTTILE TO RUN FOR DISTRICT JUDGE

An Indiana attorney has announced he is running for magisterial district judge. Indiana attorney Tony Sottile announced that he is running for the district magistrate’s seat for Indiana Borough and portions of White Township. He is looking to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of district Judge Guy Haberl.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA

