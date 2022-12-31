Myrtle Beach area ends 2022 atop many “best of” lists. Here’s a look at some.

Myrtle Beach ended 2022 with appearances on more than a dozen lists of best travel spots, as local tourism officials continue to market the coastal city as a premier year-round destination.

Here’s a look at what industry leaders had to say about local offerings around the Grand Strand:

Beaches, beaches, beaches

In October, AFAR magazine published its list of South Carolina’s seven best beaches, and the region had a dominant presence, with the Cherry Grove area of North Myrtle Beach and Pawleys Island both getting mentions.

AFAR pitches Cherry Grove as the “quiet side” of Myrtle Beach, away from busy summer traffic along Ocean Boulevard but with the same stunning Atlantic vistas.

“Four communities— Cherry Grove, Windy Hill, Ocean Drive, and Crescent Beach— make up this section and are more suited for those looking for a vacay where the only verb involved is relax,” AFAR associate editor Chloe Arrojado wrote.

Pawleys Island was included for its combination of rich history and “laid back appeal.” Pawleys is peppered with bed-and-breakfast spots like the Pelican and Sea View inns.

Try Myrtle Beach and Surfside Beach for disability-friendly vacation spots

Fodor’s Travel listed both communities among its 17 best locations for families traveling with disabilities or autism.

Ripley’s Aquarium hosts monthly sensory-friendly events in conjunction with the area’s Champion Autism Network that includes lower sound levels, increased lighting and a stationary walkway in the Dangerous Reef.

The next session runs from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Jan. 14.

Surside Beach became the world’s first network-endorsed friendly travel destination back in 2016 and officials introduced the “CAN Card.”

“The card offers a way for families to subtly let participating attractions, restaurants, hotels and resorts know that they are an autism family to ensure proper service and support. Participating businesses, in turn, are trained to accommodate your special needs,” the network says on its website.

An Independence Day must-see

Chicago. Las Vegas. New Orleans. New York.

Myrtle Beach is right up there with some of America’s biggest cities when it comes to Fourth of July festivities, according to Mapquest Travel.

Large parades in Murrells Inlet, Pawleys Island and Surfside Beach combined with the area’s mix of entertainment, restaurants and world-class weather landed it a spot among other heavy hitters, the publication concluded.

Value and beauty put two Grand Strand locations among the best East Coast beach towns.

In June, Stacker not only put Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach among the East Coast’s best beach towns, but slotted them in at No. 3 and 1 respectively.

Year-round golf, attractions such as Broadway at the Beach, the vast Huntington State Park, quick access to interstates and proven festivals such as the Little River Blue Crab bash combined with a growing economy and quality of life to snag elite status .

Myrtle Beach is ideal for people traveling with their furry besties

U.S. News and World Report included Myrtle Beach as a top 25 place to go for dog owners back in May .

That’s helped largely by the fact dogs are welcomed on city beaches before 10 a.m. and after 5 p.m. from May 1 through Labor Day, and then any of the year after that. Just remember to put them on a leash no longer than seven feet.

A multi-million dollar overhaul of the city’s Boardwalk finished over the summer added not only aesthetic improvements but a more permeable surface that makes it more comfortable for dogs.

And earlier this month, the city’s third off-leash park opened along Collins Street.

An off-season win for Myrtle Beach

Fodor’s Travel in October put Myrtle Beach as America’s fifth best fall vacation destination: Sandwiched between the famous Sundance Mountain Resort in Utah and Cooperstown, N.Y., home of the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame.

Fresh seafood, the Duplin Winery, kayak tours and shopping at Barefoot Landing against the Intracoastal Waterway all helped secure the greater Myrtle Beach area a spot on the list.