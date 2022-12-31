ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Myrtle Beach area ends 2022 atop many “best of” lists. Here’s a look at some.

By Adam Benson
The Sun News
The Sun News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26UnLf_0jzXfB3o00

Myrtle Beach ended 2022 with appearances on more than a dozen lists of best travel spots, as local tourism officials continue to market the coastal city as a premier year-round destination.

Here’s a look at what industry leaders had to say about local offerings around the Grand Strand:

Beaches, beaches, beaches

In October, AFAR magazine published its list of South Carolina’s seven best beaches, and the region had a dominant presence, with the Cherry Grove area of North Myrtle Beach and Pawleys Island both getting mentions.

AFAR pitches Cherry Grove as the “quiet side” of Myrtle Beach, away from busy summer traffic along Ocean Boulevard but with the same stunning Atlantic vistas.

“Four communities— Cherry Grove, Windy Hill, Ocean Drive, and Crescent Beach— make up this section and are more suited for those looking for a vacay where the only verb involved is relax,” AFAR associate editor Chloe Arrojado wrote.

Pawleys Island was included for its combination of rich history and “laid back appeal.” Pawleys is peppered with bed-and-breakfast spots like the Pelican and Sea View inns.

Try Myrtle Beach and Surfside Beach for disability-friendly vacation spots

Fodor’s Travel listed both communities among its 17 best locations for families traveling with disabilities or autism.

Ripley’s Aquarium hosts monthly sensory-friendly events in conjunction with the area’s Champion Autism Network that includes lower sound levels, increased lighting and a stationary walkway in the Dangerous Reef.

The next session runs from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Jan. 14.

Surside Beach became the world’s first network-endorsed friendly travel destination back in 2016 and officials introduced the “CAN Card.”

“The card offers a way for families to subtly let participating attractions, restaurants, hotels and resorts know that they are an autism family to ensure proper service and support. Participating businesses, in turn, are trained to accommodate your special needs,” the network says on its website.

An Independence Day must-see

Chicago. Las Vegas. New Orleans. New York.

Myrtle Beach is right up there with some of America’s biggest cities when it comes to Fourth of July festivities, according to Mapquest Travel.

Large parades in Murrells Inlet, Pawleys Island and Surfside Beach combined with the area’s mix of entertainment, restaurants and world-class weather landed it a spot among other heavy hitters, the publication concluded.

Value and beauty put two Grand Strand locations among the best East Coast beach towns.

In June, Stacker not only put Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach among the East Coast’s best beach towns, but slotted them in at No. 3 and 1 respectively.

Year-round golf, attractions such as Broadway at the Beach, the vast Huntington State Park, quick access to interstates and proven festivals such as the Little River Blue Crab bash combined with a growing economy and quality of life to snag elite status .

Myrtle Beach is ideal for people traveling with their furry besties

U.S. News and World Report included Myrtle Beach as a top 25 place to go for dog owners back in May .

That’s helped largely by the fact dogs are welcomed on city beaches before 10 a.m. and after 5 p.m. from May 1 through Labor Day, and then any of the year after that. Just remember to put them on a leash no longer than seven feet.

A multi-million dollar overhaul of the city’s Boardwalk finished over the summer added not only aesthetic improvements but a more permeable surface that makes it more comfortable for dogs.

And earlier this month, the city’s third off-leash park opened along Collins Street.

An off-season win for Myrtle Beach

Fodor’s Travel in October put Myrtle Beach as America’s fifth best fall vacation destination: Sandwiched between the famous Sundance Mountain Resort in Utah and Cooperstown, N.Y., home of the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame.

Fresh seafood, the Duplin Winery, kayak tours and shopping at Barefoot Landing against the Intracoastal Waterway all helped secure the greater Myrtle Beach area a spot on the list.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myrtlebeachsc.com

New Myrtle Beach Oceanfront Hotel coming 2024

A new Myrtle Beach oceanfront hotel resort from Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated will be completed in 2024. The company purchased 16 acres of undeveloped property across from Holiday Inn Club Vacations South Beach Resort. The oceanfront hotel will be located on the Owners Club Court near Damon’s Restaurant and...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WSOC Charlotte

8-foot, 395-pound white shark pings near Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A large white shark visited the Grand Strand Tuesday morning, ABC affiliate WPDE reported. This 8 feet-4inch, 395-pound juvenile male white shark, named Jekyll, pinged approximately 50 miles off the Myrtle Beach coast at 7:58 a.m. Ocearch located Jekyll last month along the Florida-Georgia coastline.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myrtlebeachsc.com

Two Myrtle Beach tourists robbed at gunpoint on Shore Drive

According to a report filed by Horry County police two Myrtle Beach tourists were robbed at gunpoint on Shore Drive in the Lake Arrowhead section of the Myrtle Beach area during the early morning hours of New Year’s Eve. Horry County Police Officers were called at approximately 3 a.m....
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myrtlebeachsc.com

How rezoning Waites Island makes way for new high-rise on the land

Waites Island is currently a scenic and conservation preserve located in Cherry Grove Beach, S.C. A Horry County Planning and Zoning meeting scheduled for this Thursday, January 5, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. may change that. The meeting will be held at the Horry County Courthouse located at 1301 2nd Ave...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
The Sun News

The Sun News

Myrtle Beach, SC
10K+
Followers
110
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Sun News serves the high-growth South Carolina coastal counties of Horry and Georgetown. Locals know the area as "The Grand Strand," defined by 60 miles of sandy beaches from the border of North Carolina and South Carolina to Georgetown County. In addition to a growing residential population, the area served by The Sun News is also a popular tourist destination for more than 18 million visitors annually. In addition to providing 24/7 news coverage for the local community, The Sun News also produces the tourism and entertainment site, GoToMyrtleBeach.com.

 https://www.myrtlebeachonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy