Just about everything went well for eighth-ranked Tennessee in Tuesday’s 87-53 win over a solid Mississippi State team at Thompson-Boling Arena. The Vols played their usual brand of elite defense but also caught fire offensively, shooting 26-of-52 (69.2 percent) from the field and 12-of-21 (57.1 percent) from three-point range against a State team that entered the evening No. 6 nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency — arguably the best metric to separate the best from the rest on that side of the court.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 3 HOURS AGO