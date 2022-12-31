Passions may be ignited, so spend time with your love today. You may have to compromise at work, as knives come out. Thanks to Venus moving behind the scenes you find excuses to pass up invitations -- you're too ill, too overweight, too much work to do, etc etc. Romance could well be concealed, even secretive, or restricted to fantasy and dreams. Love relationships from the past can intrude. Resist the feeling of self-pity and turn your attention to helping those less fortunate than yourself.

19 HOURS AGO