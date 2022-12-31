Read full article on original website
No travel advised; Winter storm continues
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Road conditions across South Dakota could change quickly as the weather develops. With more than a foot of snow in...
PHOTOS: More snow in southern, eastern KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The first snowfall of 2023 is continuing in southern and eastern KELOLAND Tuesday. Here are some photos viewers shared from across South Dakota. Do you have storm photos? Send them to ushare@keloland.com and you could see them featured on-air and online.
Top-8 All-Time Worst Snow Storms In South Dakota
January 12, 1888: The Schoolhouse Blizzard of 1888 claimed the lives of at least 235 people across the midwest including in South Dakota. May 3-4, 1905: Known as The Great Equalizer this blizzard dumped 3 to 4 feet of snow in parts of South Dakota. It was responsible for large livestock losses across the state. Some ranchers estimated losing as much as 90 percent of their herds of cattle and other livestock.
Snow ends Wednesday morning, followed by cold air: Storm Center PM Update – Tuesday, January 3
The winter storm continues in south central and eastern KELOLAND. The heaviest snowfall is in the southeast. Icing continues in NW Iowa, where warm air at cloud level has dropped light rain onto frozen ground. There has even been some lightning, a sign that the storm is plenty intense. Tonight,...
Snow Not Much Help in Drought Busting
Despite several rounds of heavy snow, it will take more to break the ongoing drought. Iowa State Climatologist Justin Glisan says much of the area is years behind on moisture….. Glisan says the soil needs to recharge first….. Glisan says it takes a lot of snow to melt...
Area braces for snow, freezing rain and ice
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Winter Storm Warning is in place for southern and eastern South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota, and part of northwestern Iowa. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for parts of central and northeastern South Dakota. An Ice Storm Warning for parts of northwestern Iowa. These alerts begin Monday and will last through the afternoon and early evening Tuesday.
DOT: Storm made many roads impassable in southeast SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tuesday’s massive winter storm has meant significant problems for any kind of travel on many roads. “I know the calls I’ve been on this morning, we’ve had multiple snow plow trucks get stuck themselves out there,” said Craig Smith, director of operations with the South Dakota Department of Transportation.
South Dakota Snow Storm Closes Roads And Interstates
The current Winter Storm is dropping large amounts of snow in Southeastern South Dakota and that has prompted the closing of roads and Interstates. according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation Interstate 90, both eastbound and westbound has been closed from Chamberlain to Sioux Falls. I-29 has also been...
Snow for the history records in South Dakota, Southwest MN
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This week’s storm should be one for the historical records in several communities across South Dakota and southwestern Minnesota. Total snowfall reported snowfall as of noon today (Jan. 3) include 12 inches and 16 inches in Humboldt and even 20 inches in Armour. Armour had 26.5 inches as of 4 p.m., according to KELOLAND meteorologist Jay Trobec.
Winter storm closes portions of I-29, I-90
Another strong winter storm system is creating travel problems for parts of eastern and southern South Dakota. The Department of Transportation closed Interstate 90 from Chamberlain to Sioux Falls Tuesday morning. Interstate 29 from Sioux Falls to Brookings is also closed. A statement from the DOT said snow plows are...
Snowy today, then mostly dry.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A winter storm moving into the plains will spread snow north into the southern half of South Dakota today. Several inches of snow will be likely, with the largest totals toward the Nebraska border. In Rapid City, 1″-3″ of snow is likely with locally higher amounts possible around town. Up to a foot of snow could fall in Jackson and Bennett Counties on east.
Life as a meteorologist during a major snowstorm
How are you liking this winter so far? If you’ve been around the KELOLAND block a time or two, you’re probably just zipping up and bearing it. Sort of like this guy here. But if you’re a fairly recent transplant in these parts, you’ve heard all the talk and are probably worried that it can only get worse from here on out.
Winter Storm To Affect Areas South
A winter storm will affect areas of South Dakota and Nebraska today, then track northward into Minnesota and Wisconsin overnight into Tuesday and Wednesday. This storm will impact travel if you plan on heading down to Frisco or have other traveling plans this first half of the week. I would wait until Wednesday afternoon or Thursday morning to allow time to clean up a swath of 12-18+ inches of snow with localized areas upwards of two feet. Ice will also be an issue from freezing rain in portions of Nebraska, South Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota with strong winds. Here the North Dakota, we will dodge this one, or at least most of it... I say that due to a slight chance for some stray snow showers from Fargo up to Bemidji, where a dusting to an inch or two looks possible late in the day Tuesday into Wednesday morning, but most of all of this should remain from those points southward where areas of the far southern valley into Lakes Country Minnesota, could see 1-5 inches of snow.
2 storm systems with freezing rain and a wintery mix to keep the chill on Tri-Cities
First storm system could arrive Wednesday night.
No travel advised in several southwest counties due to snow
(Willmar MN-) The Minnesota Department of Transportation added Chippewa, Lac qui Parle, McLeod, and Renville counties to the No Travel Advisory list (see below) that was issued for southwest Minnesota earlier this morning. The southern portions of Kandiyohi and Meeker counties are also experiencing challenging driving conditions. No travel is...
Ending the holidays with a winter storm in Western South Dakota
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A drive home out in western KELOLAND will likely take a little longer because of snow. All the way from Washington, Catherine Kathrein has been traveling through snow storm after snow storm. She spent Christmas with her two sons in Wisconsin and is now...
Ice likely in northwestern Iowa; power outages possible
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Although no power outages were reported in a large chunk of northwestern Iowa as of 1 p.m. today (Jan. 3), weather conditions could still cause possible power outages. “Our line crews have seen some light icing in our system. Of course, as I stated...
Sunday morning update: How much snow could fall Monday-Tuesday?
A "highly impactful" winter storm remains on track to deliver heavy snow to parts of Minnesota on Monday and Tuesday, and it's looking more and more likely that the heaviest precipitation will be across the southern half of the state. "Heavy snow is most likely from west-central Minnesota through northwest...
Dangerous ice, snow storm forecast to hit Central Nebraska
KEARNEY, NE — Forecasters say a significant winter storm could cause problems across Central Nebraska on Monday and Tuesday. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for much of the region including Phelps, Dawson, Buffalo, Custer, Sherman, Howard, Hall, Merrick and Hamilton counties. The warning lasts from 6:00 A.M. Monday until noon on Tuesday. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Adams, Clay, Franklin and Webster counties for the same time frame.
Winter Returns To Nebraska: The Latest Information
The latest National Weather Service outlook is calling for a chance of rain or drizzle between 9am and noon Monday for the Lincoln area. Rain is forecast after noon with a high near 39. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.
