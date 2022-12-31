Read full article on original website
westbendnews.net
MILITARY HISTORY IN PAULDING COUNTY
Irl Vernon Dindot was a young man born July 21, 1893 in Delphos, Ohio. The son of John Jenkins Dindot, born December 2, 1853 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania and Laura (Bayman) Dindot born in 1856. This couple married in 1878. By 1900, the Dindot family, John, Laura and ten children, Irl...
westbendnews.net
Floyd L. Slane
Floyd L. Slane, age 89, passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at the Gardens of Paulding. Floyd was born on March 28, 1933 in Paulding Co., OH to the late Rev. John and Maude (Davis) Slane. On February 9, 1963 he married Darlene Klingler, who preceded him in death on December 25, 2022. Floyd was a millwright by trade and worked for various businesses in the local area for many years. He was a member of the Rod and Gun Club and loved to build model airplanes and boats.
WTOL-TV
Local hospitals welcome first babies of 2023
Mercy Health and Promedica Toledo welcomed the first newborns of 2023. Our Trent Croci spoke to one mother who is overjoyed by her New Year's gift.
Lima News
Letter: Teens for Christ board must resign and start over
Despite the Teens for Christ board’s attempt to reopen in Lima, the public must continue to ask questions until it is clear what structural changes are in place to ensure that future students are safe within the organization. There is no way the current TFC board can impartially proceed...
westbendnews.net
This week on PCBW: Al-Co products
Located in downtown Latty, Ohio Al-Co Products has been creating quality products at an affordable price for over 50 years. With a large selection of designs, colors, and customizable options for bathroom countertops, shower/wall panels, window sills, backsplashes, and more, Al-Co has what your home needs! In this episode of PCBW, you’ll hear from owner, Bret Busch. Bret shares the history of how Al-Co got its name, business trends, and the challenges and successes of being a small business owner in Northwest Ohio. Tune in to MY102.7 on Tuesday and Thursday at 8 am and 5 pm to hear the episode or find it online at https://www.my1027.org/paulding-county-business-weekly, or wherever you get your podcasts! A special thank you to Tiffany Goings with OhioMeansJobs Paulding County for making this program possible.
Parkview Health announces first birth of 2023
Parkview Health announces first baby of 2023.
westbendnews.net
Lehmkuhle Book Signing
Erik R. Lehmkuhle will be holding a book signing event at the Paulding VFW on January 7th from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Erik Lehmkuhle, 2000 Wayne Trace graduate, has just released his debut book, From The Mouth. It is an “Average Joe” moderate conservative perspective of what is wrong with the current government and how Lehmkuhle feels it can be fixed.
First-time parents welcome son born Jan. 1
LIMA — Lima Memorial Health System’s first baby of 2023 was born to two first-time parents at 9:15 p.m. on Sunday. Rosanna and Jonathan Mersereau welcomed baby Grayson Jonathan Mersereau six days earlier than his due date after a surprise pregnancy. Rosanna said she didn’t realize she was pregnant until five months in due to a combination of circumstances, so it was “a whirlwind” adventure to prepare for the baby’s arrival.
Lima Godfather’s Pizza closes
LIMA — Another local eatery has closed. According to its Facebook page, Godfather’s Pizza, 2525 Elida Road, has closed its doors after serving Lima for 42 years. Godfather’s Facebook page reads, “It has been a pleasure serving the Lima community since 1981. We have closed our doors after 42 years.”
WFMJ.com
2.5 magnitude earthquake recorded in western Ohio
A week and a half after an earthquake in Northwestern Ohio, a second tremor has been recorded in the western part of the state. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.4 magnitude earthquake was detected Sunday night centered in Darke County, about 45 miles northwest of Dayton. On December...
Lima News
Teens For Christ reportedly terminates two employees
LIMA — Teens for Christ has reportedly terminated two employees who were placed on administrative leave in July, according to a brief letter sent to donors Friday. The letter did not name which employees were terminated, and board members did not immediately return a call from The Lima News to confirm the terminations Friday afternoon.
Two Toledo City Council seats vacant after former members resign, Ohio AG says
TOLEDO, Ohio — Two Toledo City Council seats were vacant effective Dec. 16 after former council members Tyrone Riley and Yvonne Harper pleaded guilty to federal bribery charges, according to the Ohio Attorney General's Office. John Hobbs III and Vanice Williams were appointed by a Lucas County Judge to...
13abc.com
Auto shop destroyed by fire
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - a Pettisville family woke up to a nightmare this morning, learning their family business, D-3 Automotive, was engulfed in flames. “I could see the glow in the sky,” said Fire Chief Dave Davis. The goal of the fire department was to contain the flames, so...
Police investigating skinned dogs on Lakewood Avenue
LIMA — The Ohio Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest in a Saturday incident in which two dead dogs were found skinned outside a home on Lakewood Avenue, according to a Facebook post. According to the...
Lima Fire Department sees increase in building fires in ‘22
LIMA — The Lima Fire Department saw a 40% increase in building fires in 2022 compared to its 10-year average, the department announced Sunday on its Facebook page. The LFD handled 113 building fires last year, compared to a 10-year average of 80.4. The department also handled 6,110 total...
WNDU
126 food service workers at hospitals in Fort Wayne, Warsaw to be laid off
(WNDU) - 126 hospital food service workers in Fort Wayne and Warsaw are in line to be laid off next month, but it’s unclear how long those workers will be laid off. According to Inside INdiana Business, Morrison Healthcare has served a notice to the state that it will lose its food service contract with Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne and Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital in Warsaw — both of which are part of Lutheran Health Network — effective Jan. 25.
This Has Been Named the State’s Most Haunted City: Monroe, Michigan
Michigan usually rates in the top ten most haunted states in the country...it's gotten as high as #2 on some lists. Fine, but what Michigan city is considered to be the most haunted?. Some place in the Upper Peninsula?. Mackinac Island?. Detroit?. Surprisingly, no. Michigan's most haunted city is said...
This week’s updates on the coronavirus pandemic
• Allen County Public Health will resume its influenza and COVID-19 vaccination clinics from 9 to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Mondays and Fridays at the health department, 219 E. Market St., Lima, in January and February. The clinic will be closed on Monday, Jan. 2; Monday, Jan. 16; and Monday, Feb. 20.
Jackson park monument vandalized with spray paint
A monument at Ella Sharp Park has been defaced with red spray paint.
13abc.com
The family of Alfonzo Carpenter Jr, Toledo’s last homicide victim of 2022, want answers
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The family of Toledo’s last homicide victim is demanding justice. Alfonzo Carpenter Jr., was shot and killed on Berdan and Watson on Dec. 30. He was transported to St. Vincent’s Hospital where he later died. Carpenter’s family said they want answers for the senseless...
