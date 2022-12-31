Located in downtown Latty, Ohio Al-Co Products has been creating quality products at an affordable price for over 50 years. With a large selection of designs, colors, and customizable options for bathroom countertops, shower/wall panels, window sills, backsplashes, and more, Al-Co has what your home needs! In this episode of PCBW, you’ll hear from owner, Bret Busch. Bret shares the history of how Al-Co got its name, business trends, and the challenges and successes of being a small business owner in Northwest Ohio. Tune in to MY102.7 on Tuesday and Thursday at 8 am and 5 pm to hear the episode or find it online at https://www.my1027.org/paulding-county-business-weekly, or wherever you get your podcasts! A special thank you to Tiffany Goings with OhioMeansJobs Paulding County for making this program possible.

LATTY, OH ・ 6 HOURS AGO