TWO PEOPLE ARRESTED ON OUTSTANDING WARRANTS
Two people were arrested over the Holiday Weekend in separate incidents on outstanding warrants. Brenham Police report that Friday morning at 11:20, Cpl. Jimmy Ha conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 2200 block of Highway 290 East for a license plate violation. Contact was made with the driver, Gabriel Molina Guerrero, 30 of Houston, who showed to have an active warrant for his arrest out of Harris County for Driving While Intoxicated. Guerrero was taken into custody on warrant and transported to the Washington County Jail.
BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED AFTER RESISTING
A Brenham man was arrested Saturday after he resisted. Brenham Police report that Saturday afternoon at 5:00, Officer Connor Caskey responded to the 2300 block of Old Chappell Hill Road in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival Officer Caskey observed one of the subjects walking away from a Deputy and observed them entry a vehicle. Caskey made contact with Gregory Britton, 60 of Brenham, who had the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his person as well as open containers visible in the vehicle. Officer Caskey went to detain Britton, who resisted both inside and outside the vehicle before being taken into custody. Britton was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in for Public Intoxication and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport.
AUSTIN MAN ARRESTED FRIDAY NIGHT
An Austin man was arrested on multiple charges Friday night. Brenham Police report that Friday night at 9:55, Officers were notified by Communications in reference to a Chevy Z-71 pickup that had just been stolen in the 200 block of South Blue Bell Road. Cpl. David Dudenhoeffer responded to the call and was able to locate the suspected stolen vehicle traveling on Blue Bell at the Highway 290 East frontage road. Cpl. Dudenhoeffer and Sgt. Ashley Burns conducted a felony traffic stop on the vehicle and were able to detain the driver, Ivan Chavez Martinez, 23 of Austin. The vehicle was confirmed stolen and Martinez was taken into custody for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle. Once in custody, Cpl. Dudenhoeffer located suspected methamphetamines as well as marijuana on Martinez, who was transported and booked into the Washington County Jail for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Marijuana.
BRENHAM WOMAN ARRESTED ON MULTIPLE CHARGES
A Brenham woman was arrested Monday on multiple charges. Brenham Police report that early Monday morning at 12:05, Cpl. David Dudenhoeffer effected a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 2400 block of South Chappell Hill street after observing a wanted subject enter the vehicle. Cpl. Dudenhoffer made contact with the driver, Cheryl Lynn Maynard, 45 of Brenham, who was taken into custody on warrants for Motion to Revoke Probation, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Theft of Property between $100 and $750, and Theft under $100. During a search of Maynard’s vehicle, Cpl. Dudenhoeffer located Ecstasy tablets and she was also charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance. Maynard was transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in and released to jail staff.
2 men arrested for illegally dumping 1,900 pounds of tires onto private property in Bastrop County
BASTROP COUNTY, Texas - Two men were arrested for dumping over 1,900 pounds of tires onto a private property in Bastrop County. The Bastrop County Sheriff's Office said on Jan. 2, deputies received a call in regard to illegal dumping on private property in Cedar Creek. The property owner arrived...
Police: 5 arrested, 3 hurt after east Austin party shooting
APD said during a briefing that 911 received multiple reports of a house party in the area and gunfire was heard erupting from the party.
Missing baby found, search for parents still active, APD says
Missing 2-month-old Austin baby found, but the search for her parents is still active, APD said.
APD Investigating Violent Jugging Case
The Austin Police Department’s Robbery Unit is investigating the latest “jugging” robbery — a crime that has seen a sharp increase over the past year in which a person is robbed after leaving a bank or financial institution. According to reports, it happened on Wednesday, December...
NEW FAYETTE COUNTY JUDGE FIRES FORMER OPPONENT ON FIRST DAY
It didn’t take new Fayette County Judge Dan Mueller long to get to work on his first day in office. Minutes after being sworn-in, Mueller fired Fayette County Emergency Management Coordinator Craig Moreau. Moreau ran against Mueller for County Judge in the 2022 Republican Primary. He had been the...
Family of Kingsland man killed in hit-and-run asking for help identifying driver
KINGSLAND, Texas - A Kingsland family is asking for help identifying the driver of a tractor-trailer who killed their loved one in a hit-and-run. 24-year-old Ian Lewis was driving home from a concert in Austin, Texas on August 27, 2022 with his son, Jaxon, girlfriend, Michelle Jackson, and her daughter when a vehicle rear-ended them on I-35. The collision occurred on the upper deck between 38th and 39th Street.
Two hospitalized in Killeen multi-vehicle accident
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Two people are in the hospital after a multi-vehicle accident in Killeen. Killeen Police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez tells FOX 44 News the accident took place on Clear Creek Road, near the intersection with Elms Road, on Tuesday afternoon. At least two victims have been confirmed.
Father and son duo arrested for theft after accepting money for job not completed
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Two Brazos Valley men that happen to be a father and son duo have bonded out of jail after they were arrested on Christmas Eve for theft. College Station Police have charged Randall Fred Eubank, 59, of North Zulch with three counts of theft of property $2,500<30K, and Aubrey Gibson Eubank 28, of College Station with 1 count of the same.
OFF-DUTY BRENHAM POLICE OFFICER, TWO OTHERS SERIOUSLY INJURED IN FATAL CRASH
A Brenham police officer is in critical condition after a fatal, off-duty collision on New Year’s Eve. Officer Michael Alston was one of three people who were hospitalized after the two-vehicle crash, which occurred around 2:30 p.m. on FM 60, approximately four miles west of Snook. According to DPS,...
Family, attorneys speak out after Hays County inmate shot, killed by corrections officer
SAN MARCOS, Texas - Jan. 2, family attorneys for a man shot and killed by a corrections officer spoke out and demanded justice for the death of their loved one. Ben Crump, a civil rights lawyer who represented the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery, appeared at a press conference with Joshua Wright’s family Jan. 2 in San Marcos to demand the release of body camera footage and surveillance video.
Residents of 21 units displaced after Round Rock apartment fire
The Round Rock Fire Department responded shortly after 8 a.m. to 3701 Quick Hill Rd., which matches the address of Terrastone Travesia Apartments.
North Austin mother finds bullet feet from where her son sleeps
AUSTIN, Texas - A North Austin mother said she found a bullet on New Year's Day, just feet from where her son sleeps at night. "It’s just really close. It’s too close for comfort," Andrea Kaplan-Chambers said. Kaplan-Chambers said it was New Year's Day, and she was heading...
Texas' Bell County sues over Killeen's cannabis decriminalization ballot measure
This appears to be the first lawsuit over Texas' recent ballot initiatives calling for marijuana decriminalization.
Law enforcement in surrounding Austin communities patrol for drunk drivers this New Year’s Eve
The Round Rock Police Department says it has increased the hours its DWI unit will be on patrol this weekend and that it will pay particular attention to parts of town with strips of bars.
Man shot on New Year’s Eve in central Austin drive-by shooting
APD officers are searching the area to see if anyone was injured by the gunfire, but have not yet located any victims. Officers also have a description of the suspect and are searching for them.
