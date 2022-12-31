ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, TX

kwhi.com

TWO PEOPLE ARRESTED ON OUTSTANDING WARRANTS

Two people were arrested over the Holiday Weekend in separate incidents on outstanding warrants. Brenham Police report that Friday morning at 11:20, Cpl. Jimmy Ha conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 2200 block of Highway 290 East for a license plate violation. Contact was made with the driver, Gabriel Molina Guerrero, 30 of Houston, who showed to have an active warrant for his arrest out of Harris County for Driving While Intoxicated. Guerrero was taken into custody on warrant and transported to the Washington County Jail.
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED AFTER RESISTING

A Brenham man was arrested Saturday after he resisted. Brenham Police report that Saturday afternoon at 5:00, Officer Connor Caskey responded to the 2300 block of Old Chappell Hill Road in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival Officer Caskey observed one of the subjects walking away from a Deputy and observed them entry a vehicle. Caskey made contact with Gregory Britton, 60 of Brenham, who had the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his person as well as open containers visible in the vehicle. Officer Caskey went to detain Britton, who resisted both inside and outside the vehicle before being taken into custody. Britton was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in for Public Intoxication and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport.
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

AUSTIN MAN ARRESTED FRIDAY NIGHT

An Austin man was arrested on multiple charges Friday night. Brenham Police report that Friday night at 9:55, Officers were notified by Communications in reference to a Chevy Z-71 pickup that had just been stolen in the 200 block of South Blue Bell Road. Cpl. David Dudenhoeffer responded to the call and was able to locate the suspected stolen vehicle traveling on Blue Bell at the Highway 290 East frontage road. Cpl. Dudenhoeffer and Sgt. Ashley Burns conducted a felony traffic stop on the vehicle and were able to detain the driver, Ivan Chavez Martinez, 23 of Austin. The vehicle was confirmed stolen and Martinez was taken into custody for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle. Once in custody, Cpl. Dudenhoeffer located suspected methamphetamines as well as marijuana on Martinez, who was transported and booked into the Washington County Jail for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Marijuana.
AUSTIN, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM WOMAN ARRESTED ON MULTIPLE CHARGES

A Brenham woman was arrested Monday on multiple charges. Brenham Police report that early Monday morning at 12:05, Cpl. David Dudenhoeffer effected a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 2400 block of South Chappell Hill street after observing a wanted subject enter the vehicle. Cpl. Dudenhoffer made contact with the driver, Cheryl Lynn Maynard, 45 of Brenham, who was taken into custody on warrants for Motion to Revoke Probation, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Theft of Property between $100 and $750, and Theft under $100. During a search of Maynard’s vehicle, Cpl. Dudenhoeffer located Ecstasy tablets and she was also charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance. Maynard was transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in and released to jail staff.
BRENHAM, TX
newsradioklbj.com

APD Investigating Violent Jugging Case

The Austin Police Department’s Robbery Unit is investigating the latest “jugging” robbery — a crime that has seen a sharp increase over the past year in which a person is robbed after leaving a bank or financial institution. According to reports, it happened on Wednesday, December...
AUSTIN, TX
kwhi.com

NEW FAYETTE COUNTY JUDGE FIRES FORMER OPPONENT ON FIRST DAY

It didn’t take new Fayette County Judge Dan Mueller long to get to work on his first day in office. Minutes after being sworn-in, Mueller fired Fayette County Emergency Management Coordinator Craig Moreau. Moreau ran against Mueller for County Judge in the 2022 Republican Primary. He had been the...
FAYETTE COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Family of Kingsland man killed in hit-and-run asking for help identifying driver

KINGSLAND, Texas - A Kingsland family is asking for help identifying the driver of a tractor-trailer who killed their loved one in a hit-and-run. 24-year-old Ian Lewis was driving home from a concert in Austin, Texas on August 27, 2022 with his son, Jaxon, girlfriend, Michelle Jackson, and her daughter when a vehicle rear-ended them on I-35. The collision occurred on the upper deck between 38th and 39th Street.
KINGSLAND, TX
fox44news.com

Two hospitalized in Killeen multi-vehicle accident

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Two people are in the hospital after a multi-vehicle accident in Killeen. Killeen Police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez tells FOX 44 News the accident took place on Clear Creek Road, near the intersection with Elms Road, on Tuesday afternoon. At least two victims have been confirmed.
KILLEEN, TX
fox7austin.com

Family, attorneys speak out after Hays County inmate shot, killed by corrections officer

SAN MARCOS, Texas - Jan. 2, family attorneys for a man shot and killed by a corrections officer spoke out and demanded justice for the death of their loved one. Ben Crump, a civil rights lawyer who represented the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery, appeared at a press conference with Joshua Wright’s family Jan. 2 in San Marcos to demand the release of body camera footage and surveillance video.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

North Austin mother finds bullet feet from where her son sleeps

AUSTIN, Texas - A North Austin mother said she found a bullet on New Year's Day, just feet from where her son sleeps at night. "It’s just really close. It’s too close for comfort," Andrea Kaplan-Chambers said. Kaplan-Chambers said it was New Year's Day, and she was heading...
AUSTIN, TX

